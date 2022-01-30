Gridiron Weekly: Checking in on the 5A Champs
Horizon enthusiastic to take on the best in the 5A San Tan Region
It was one year ago this week that Horizon made a big hire and brought in Andy Litten as its new head coach to replace Ty Wisdom. Litten had experience at both Marana (as a head coach) and Hamilton (as an offensive coordinator) in producing high-octane passing games. The Huskies (as in Horizon) were coming off a 3-3 COVID-shortened season in 2020.
How did the move pan out a year later?
As well as any of the coaching changes (of which there are at least 35 for the upcoming season) could possibly hope for. OK, probably better than any of these new ones will be, because for just the second time in school history, the Huskies brought a gold ball back to its campus on 56th Street and Greenway. Horizon defeated Salpointe, 38-28 on Dec. 10 at Sun Devil Stadium to claim its first title since 1994.
Last fall, the buy-in with the new staff was evident with narrow victories against four straight teams to start the season. It began with the Huskies' first-ever win over Paradise Valley District-rival Pinnacle (17-16). The following week, Horizon led by two before scoring late in the game to knock off defending-5A champion Sunrise Mountain (24-15). Next came a trip to Goodyear and a thrilling overtime win against a school that played in the 2020 Open - Desert Edge (31-30). After a bye week to catch its breath, Horizon was in another shootout against a West Valley team. This time, the Huskies topped eventual playoff participant Millennium (43-36).
As we are early in the offseason, Horizon will enjoy an advantage it didn't have last year. The players will be able to work with Litten in their daily class this semester instead of having to come back to school in the evenings. Litten was still teaching at Hamilton to finish out the 2020-21 school year. Still, the drive to succeed will have to come from within.
"We need the same level of hunger and buy-in that the guys had last year in the weight room and on the field," Litten said in an e-mail interview. "Guys are fired up to defend their title and take on the best."
One of the best stories from last season was the emergence of Skyler Partridge. The 5-10, 170-pound senior quarterback shared the job with two others during his junior year. All three returned for the 2021 season and Partridge won the spot. He saw his statistics climb from 152 yards (on 39 attempts) in 2020 to 2,557 yards and 33 touchdown passes plus eight more TDs rushing. Partridge completed 63 percent of his throws.
Partridge's top target was junior Cole Linyard. The 5-9, 160-pound receiver played in four games and caught just three passes in his sophomore year. So, you could say he emerged in a big way with his 77 receptions for 948 yards and 11 touchdowns (plus one on a kickoff return). He put on one of the all-time best performances by a receiver in a championship game in Arizona history with 15 catches for 189 yards.
When the Huskies weren't utilizing that passing game, they were handing it to Wesley Lambert. The 5-8, 165-pound junior didn't have any varsity snaps in 2020 and ended up with 1,694 yards and 21 touchdowns in his 260 carries last season. Lambert had 10 games with over 100-yards rushing, including all four in the playoffs. In the thrilling comeback against Desert Mountain in the semifinals (28-24), Lambert had 29 carries for 209 yards and a pair of TDs.
Having a quarterback, running back, and wide receiver all with breakthrough seasons that no one outside of the program could have predicted is unheard of. In the rare event that all three happen, that's when you get a special season.
One player that hasn't been under the radar is junior tight end Matthew Klopfenstein. The 6-5, 230-pounder isn't just noticed for his size, it's his skills also. Klopfenstein had 45 catches for 575 yards and 10 touchdowns. He provided blocking for the run game as well. There's no doubt Horizon will be a busy place for spring ball when college coaches come in. Klopfenstein already has 15 offers, including Michigan, Iowa State, Tennessee, and four Pac-12 schools (including UA and ASU).
When it was time for end-of-the-season voting for Arizona Varsity's awards, Partridge was the 5A Offensive Player of the Year, Lambert the Running Back of the Year, Linyard the Wide Receiver of the Year, and Klopfenstein the Tight End of the Year.
Heading into 2022, Horizon has a pair of returners in Kaden Zordani and Roman Funk. Both will be seniors and competing for the job.
On defense, Horizon returns about half its starters. Five key seniors that will need to be replaced are Landon Smith (S), Dylan Murray (S), Ethan Tinsley (CB), Kamron Faraji (OLB), and Boobie Santiago (DT). That quintet was among the leaders in several categories with Smith's 93 tackles, Tinsley's four interceptions, Faraji's 9.5 sacks, Murray's 55 tackles plus leadership as a captain, and 56 tackles/5.5 sacks from Santiago, who committed to Holy Cross.
Kicker Grady Gross, who was the best in the state, is going to Washington as a preferred walk-on. Gross scored 104 points last season with 36 of them coming on a dozen field goals with a long of 52. He consistently gave the Huskies good field position with 78 touchbacks (out of 99 kicks) and a 45.7-yard punting average.
"The reason we won the 5A Championship is we were the most balanced team in the tournament," Litten said. "We were great in all three phases. The great thing about our guys (on defense) is they fly around and make plays. I think that can help to make up for losing Grady. Kanyon Floyd is also groomed and ready to be handed the kicking torch."
It's too early to answer the question of who the players will be that had to wait their turn last season for an opportunity in 2022. But, I'm sure they are grinding along in the shadows preparing for it. Litten said he's excited to see how the team's new skills mesh into the offense. On defense, he's looking forward to seeing what the young guys up front can do.
There were 67 players on the Horizon varsity roster last year and while only 22 of them can be starters (or less if you have a few go both ways), the rest play an important role in the program. It's something that the coaching staff talks about and those who are named starters early have to continue to earn it weekly.
"We compete in everything we do," Litten said. "Skyler Partridge had to compete for reps in practice through December. When kids earn playing time because of effort done in scout periods, it creates more competitiveness and better scout teams."
Through all of Horizon's successes in 2021, there is still one thing the Huskies didn't win and that's the San Tan Region. Saguaro, which defeated the Huskies in October, went on to play (and win) the Open Division tournament as well as the region title.
It will be a new-look San Tan Region in 2022 after this next round of realignment. Saguaro has moved up to 6A. The only other school to defeat Horizon in '21 was Notre Dame and the Saints will be in the 5A Northeast Valley Region. Campo Verde, which the Huskies defeated 50-21, is the only other school to remain in the region. That brings four newcomers. ALA-Queen Creek, Casa Grande, and Mesquite all come up from 4A. ALAQC made the Open Division last year after going 9-1 during the regular season. Mesquite took the 4A crown in 2019 & 2020. The Wildcats' run for three was stopped in the semifinals last season by Casa Grande, which went 13-0 and won its first championship since playoffs began in the 1960's. The last newcomer is Higley. The Knights move down from 6A, where they've resided for the past two years. Higley had a young team that gained experience with freshman quarterback Jamar Malone and a defense that includes sophomores Donovan Aidoo and Nijrell Eason.
"We want to win the region title," Litten said. "San Tan is the toughest region in 5A. It produced two state champions last year. I'm sure if any school was placed in the San Tan, it was because they are a stellar program. You have to bring it week in and week out!".
