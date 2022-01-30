Gridiron Weekly: Checking in on the 5A Champs

Horizon enthusiastic to take on the best in the 5A San Tan Region

WEEKLY BLOG: 1/30/22 It was one year ago this week that Horizon made a big hire and brought in Andy Litten as its new head coach to replace Ty Wisdom. Litten had experience at both Marana (as a head coach) and Hamilton (as an offensive coordinator) in producing high-octane passing games. The Huskies (as in Horizon) were coming off a 3-3 COVID-shortened season in 2020. How did the move pan out a year later? As well as any of the coaching changes (of which there are at least 35 for the upcoming season) could possibly hope for. OK, probably better than any of these new ones will be, because for just the second time in school history, the Huskies brought a gold ball back to its campus on 56th Street and Greenway. Horizon defeated Salpointe, 38-28 on Dec. 10 at Sun Devil Stadium to claim its first title since 1994. Last fall, the buy-in with the new staff was evident with narrow victories against four straight teams to start the season. It began with the Huskies' first-ever win over Paradise Valley District-rival Pinnacle (17-16). The following week, Horizon led by two before scoring late in the game to knock off defending-5A champion Sunrise Mountain (24-15). Next came a trip to Goodyear and a thrilling overtime win against a school that played in the 2020 Open - Desert Edge (31-30). After a bye week to catch its breath, Horizon was in another shootout against a West Valley team. This time, the Huskies topped eventual playoff participant Millennium (43-36). As we are early in the offseason, Horizon will enjoy an advantage it didn't have last year. The players will be able to work with Litten in their daily class this semester instead of having to come back to school in the evenings. Litten was still teaching at Hamilton to finish out the 2020-21 school year. Still, the drive to succeed will have to come from within. "We need the same level of hunger and buy-in that the guys had last year in the weight room and on the field," Litten said in an e-mail interview. "Guys are fired up to defend their title and take on the best." One of the best stories from last season was the emergence of Skyler Partridge. The 5-10, 170-pound senior quarterback shared the job with two others during his junior year. All three returned for the 2021 season and Partridge won the spot. He saw his statistics climb from 152 yards (on 39 attempts) in 2020 to 2,557 yards and 33 touchdown passes plus eight more TDs rushing. Partridge completed 63 percent of his throws.

Partridge's top target was junior Cole Linyard. The 5-9, 160-pound receiver played in four games and caught just three passes in his sophomore year. So, you could say he emerged in a big way with his 77 receptions for 948 yards and 11 touchdowns (plus one on a kickoff return). He put on one of the all-time best performances by a receiver in a championship game in Arizona history with 15 catches for 189 yards.



When the Huskies weren't utilizing that passing game, they were handing it to Wesley Lambert. The 5-8, 165-pound junior didn't have any varsity snaps in 2020 and ended up with 1,694 yards and 21 touchdowns in his 260 carries last season. Lambert had 10 games with over 100-yards rushing, including all four in the playoffs. In the thrilling comeback against Desert Mountain in the semifinals (28-24), Lambert had 29 carries for 209 yards and a pair of TDs.

Having a quarterback, running back, and wide receiver all with breakthrough seasons that no one outside of the program could have predicted is unheard of. In the rare event that all three happen, that's when you get a special season. One player that hasn't been under the radar is junior tight end Matthew Klopfenstein. The 6-5, 230-pounder isn't just noticed for his size, it's his skills also. Klopfenstein had 45 catches for 575 yards and 10 touchdowns. He provided blocking for the run game as well. There's no doubt Horizon will be a busy place for spring ball when college coaches come in. Klopfenstein already has 15 offers, including Michigan, Iowa State, Tennessee, and four Pac-12 schools (including UA and ASU). When it was time for end-of-the-season voting for Arizona Varsity's awards, Partridge was the 5A Offensive Player of the Year, Lambert the Running Back of the Year, Linyard the Wide Receiver of the Year, and Klopfenstein the Tight End of the Year.



Horizon RB Wesley Lambert