Gridiron Weekly: Physical play defines Sunnyside

WEEKLY BLOG: 8/6/22

After learning the game of football and playing both high school and junior college ball in Southern Arizona, Thomas Romack is set to begin the new season as the leader of the Sunnyside program. He was promoted from the defensive coordinator position following the departure of Glenn Posey, who stepped down to spend time with family after his father passed away.

Much of last year's squad will be back as the Blue Devils graduated just 10 seniors from a team that went 6-4 to finish with a winning season for the first time since 2015.

Romack took the job in June and has had two months of the summer to work with the team leading up to the first official practices on Monday.

"The kids have been working so hard in the weight room, preparing for the season and becoming a team," Romack said in an e-mail interview. "Now, we are focused on getting in 'football shape' versus being in shape. I am excited to see how our changing of the culture of our football program will translate to the field and the classroom."

It is in the weight room that the foundation of the Sunnyside program has always been built. It's a proud tradition that began back in 1956 and includes state championships in 2001 and 2003.

"Through the weight room, we develop power, speed, and mental and physical toughness," Romack said. "We take pride in being more physical and tougher than our opponents. When you play us, you expect for it to be a physical game and a dog fight."

Romack, who was then known as "Tuff" Thomas Romack, played his high school ball at Buena HS in Sierra Vista and made the All-State team in his senior season (2012). After that, he played for Pima Community College under current Mica Mountain head coach Pat Nugent. In his sophomore year, Romack was ranked in the top 10 nationally for tackles and made the All-Conference team. He went on to Dakota State, an NAIA program in South Dakota.

"I was always considered to be 'too small' for the college level, so I had to watch more film, study, and understand the game more," Romack, who was listed at 6-1 and 215 pounds said. "I was given the nickname 'Ivy League" at Pima CC because I knew everyone's job and understood the game well. This experience has helped me immensely as a coach, because I have learned from so many different coaches with different philosophies and coaching styles."