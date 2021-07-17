Gridiron Weekly: Queen Creek football a model of consistency

WEEKLY BLOG: 7/17/21

On April 15, just a couple weeks before Spring Ball was to begin, there was some surprising news from the Southeast Valley as Queen Creek head coach Joe Germaine left the Bulldogs to return to his alma mater at Mountain View. Just over a week later, QCHS turned to Travis Schureman, who served as the offensive line coach last season.

It's a spot of familiarity for Schureman, who was the head coach of the Bulldogs from 2013-2018 as he and Germaine swapped duties with Germaine becoming the offensive coordinator.

I spoke with Schureman earlier this week as he followed the team bus to Joseph City, where the team has held its camp since 2011. The Bulldogs were there from Monday through Saturday.

"Our summer went well," Schureman said. "The kids worked hard and did a great job adjusting with the changes and put in the time."

Last fall, the Bulldogs stood at 2-2 after a pair of close losses to Casteel and Liberty. What followed was a four-game win streak to close out the abbreviated eight-game season to finish 6-2. QCHS averaged 28 points per game and while it wasn't selected by the human committee for the Open Division, the Bulldogs were certainly in the discussion. Queen Creek was the No. 2 seed in the 6A playoffs and lost to eventual champion Chaparral in the quarterfinals.

Something the Bulldogs weren't originally planning for 2021 was making a change at quarterback. However, that became necessary when two-year starter Devin Brown, a USC commit, moved to Utah for his senior season.

While Schureman didn't want to disclose the names of those vying for the newly-open position, he said there will be a competition and there's a couple players he's excited about.

At wide receiver, junior Davey Morales took team-high honors with 34 receptions and 361 yards. Senior Kirice Blakley added 278 yards and a pair of '23s should also see action in David Hicks and Luke Gonzalez.

"Our depth at wide receiver is really good," Schureman said. "We have a lot of athletes out there we need to get the ball to so they can make plays for us."

The offensive line has been working hard during the offseason and returns two starters. Juniors Brody Curtis and Griffin Schureman line up at center and left guard, respectively. Senior Mack Taylor will be at the right tackle position. While there is competition for the left tackle and right guard spots, it's expected that senior Garrett Tanner will play somewhere on the line.

That line could generate big numbers for running back Payton Barlow. The senior rushed for 799 yards and five touchdowns while averaging more than six yards a carry. He was selected as First Team All-6A Fiesta Region. With the uncertainty at the quarterback position, Queen Creek could go back to being the ground-and-pound team it once was in 2013 and 2014 when Barlow's older brother, Weston, had a pair of 2,000-yard rushing seasons. In the Bulldogs' four-game winning streak last year, Barlow had runs of at least 44 yards in each contest.

And Barlow plays on both sides of the ball as well. He lines up at cornerback.