Gridiron Weekly: Starting the Climb up at Skyline

WEEKLY BLOG: 1/24/22

After a two-month search of head coaching candidates, Skyline has hired one that should help address its most pressing need from the 2021 season - offense.

Adam Schiermyer, who was the offensive coordinator at Eastmark for the first three seasons of the Firebirds, was hired on Friday (pending to Mesa District board approval). Prior to that, he held the same position at Perry during back-to-back trips to the 6A championship.

Schiermyer replaces George Hawthorne, who was let go in November the day after the team's banquet. The Coyotes were 1-9 last season and 5-23 over three seasons with Hawthorne.

Last year's roster consisted of 47 players with 20 of them seniors. Those are small numbers for the 6A level. Due to the team's performance, Skyline was moved down to 5A for the 2022 football season. The Freshman team finished 3-5-1 and the school did not field a JV squad.

"I am really looking forward to meeting the returning players," Schiermyer said in an e-mail interview. "As challenging as it will be to finish up my teaching contract at Eastmark (he teaches Physical Education), I definitely want to be present for off-season training. I am working on a schedule that will allow me to take care of both."

It wasn't that long ago that Skyline fielded a very good team. From 2013-2017 under Angelo Paffumi, SHS had a record of 43-15 with five straight playoff appearances highlighted by a trip to the 2015 Division II semifinals.

The lack of recent success poses challenges, but it's something Schiermyer can address both at an individual level and on a team setting.

"I think coming into Skyline, we have to find areas that each athlete can be successful in," Schiermyer said. "I think we will be able to find success in the weight room. Not only do I expect full effort in the weight room, I also expect it in the classroom. Those are two areas that each athlete has full control over with their attitude and effort."

In addition to the strong offenses at Perry under head coach Preston Jones with Brock and Chubba Purdy at the controls, Schiermyer worked with Eastmark and in just its second varsity season in 2021,the Firebirds averaged 373 yards and 35 points per game. EHS played with two junior quarterbacks that combined for 33 touchdowns and just five interceptions. One of those QBs was Mack Molander, the son of head coach Scooter Molander.



"I think we will have to play to our strengths," Schiermyer said. "I have a ton of respect for Coach Jones' and Coach Molander's offensive philosophies. I want to keep it simple for our players and let our personnel dictate how our offense will look."

Schiermyer said he has reached out to some people for the formation of his coaching staff and said he is going to make sure the Coyotes get the best fit for both the school and for the student-athletes.

This is not his first head coaching job. In 2012, Schiermyer was the head coach at Bradshaw Mountain in Prescott Valley. There were lessons he learned up there that he brings forward.

"What you allow, will be," Schiermyer said. "So, it's essential that we, as coaches, are consistent in our coaching, discipline, and in holding athletes accountable. I've also learned that a strong on-campus presence of coaches is imperative."

Many times you hear coaches say they encourage players to play multiple sports. Schiermyer lived it.

