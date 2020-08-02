ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly: Sunrise Mountain hitting the field again

WEEKLY BLOG: 8/2/20

Just as it has for everyday life and education, COVID-19 has changed things when it comes to the game of football for high school coaches and players.

In normal times, about a month after spring break it was time for spring football. That three-week period was a time to begin learning the playbook, run some drills, and be seen by college coaches. The start of summer would bring 7-on-7 competitions against fellow schools and big man challenges for the linemen. Of course, all of those were canceled in 2020.

Some schools began workouts in June while other districts in the state weren't ready to allow it. When the spike of cases in Arizona happened in mid-June, that pretty much put an end to everything for a month. As the calendar turns to August, some schools are able to resume practices while others are still left waiting for the gates to open.

At Sunrise Mountain, which is part of the Peoria District, the team was able to get a couple weeks of practice in during June, but in groups of 10. None of the Mustangs have been inside the weight room since March. Exercises have included pushups and other strength and conditioning drills outside. SMHS began again last Tuesday in Phase 1, which does not allow for the use of footballs, contact, or equipment.

The original plan (pre-virus) was for official practices to begin on July 27. This may have been a blessing in disguise as Phoenix broke an 86-year old record with a high of 118 last Thursday. I would imagine that would've brought practices indoors instead of out on the field in helmets and pads.

That start date was pushed three weeks forward in late June when the governor announced that in-person education in the state would not be permitted until Aug. 17. That would bring a start to the season of Sept. 11. Would that be enough time for teams to get ready?

"It depends on what each district does," Sunrise Mountain head coach Steve Decker said. "Some will be, some won't be. Our district is doing what's best."

Decker gets weekly updates on what the protocol is to be for practices.

Obviously, if some schools have not been able to practice at all since March (which includes almost all of the schools in Tucson and Yuma), a Sept. 11 start goes out the window.



And that brings us to Plan C for the season, which is looking like a planned official practice start of Sept. 8 and a shortened regular season (possibly eight games) with a smaller-than-normal playoff field to follow. Last week, Arizona Varsity's Lee Patterson talked with the AIA Executive Board president about the process in coming to a decision.

Surveys were sent out to schools and due back last Friday. Those will be reviewed and an announcement is expected on Wednesday. So far, six states have moved their football seasons to the spring. Included in that group are California, Nevada, and New Mexico. The plan for Arizona doesn't appear to be heading in that direction, which suits Decker just fine.

"From what I've read and heard, everybody is pushing for a (fall) season," Decker said. "That's what we're hoping for. We'd prefer to be in the fall, but we'd be willing to do what's best for the kids to have a season."

Here's a look at the latest Q & A from AIA Executive Director David Hines, which includes information on transfers.

