Gridiron Weekly: Trevor Browne building momentum

WEEKLY BLOG: 2/28/22

Last season was the 50th in Trevor G. Browne's history. The Phoenix Union District school hadn't finished with a winning record in more than a decade (2009). Since that time, the Bruins had a pair of 0-10 seasons and in 2020, the team was only able to play in three games as the PXU started the season later than most of the state and then shut it down early.

With Trevor Browne remaining in 6A, it probably surprised some that the team was able to go 6-4. The Bruins were sitting at 6-1 heading into their bye week and were averaging 31.6 points per game. TGBHS actually improved on that scoring number in the last three games, but ended up dropping them all and missed out on both a playoff spot and a region title.

Over at the campus on 75th Avenue & Thomas, though, the Bruins were doing work behind the scenes. In years past, it was difficult to get the students to show up for offseason training and workouts, but the new coaching staff led by Francisco Rangel (hired in February of 2020) was seeing results long before the Friday night lights came on.

"Heading into the season, we knew we had a lot of talent as a team," Rangel said in an e-mail interview. "Our team was putting in the work together in the weight room, on the field, during 7-on-7, and in big man competitions. We were told so many times we'd be lucky to have 10 kids show up for the offseason. It's a huge credit to our kids in buying into the culture we are building."

In Trevor Browne's 3-0 start, it was the offense that stood out scoring 41, 55, and 32 points in wins over Yuma, Maryvale, and Cibola, respectively. It was a balanced attack with senior quarterback Alex Rivera, junior running back CJ Greer, and senior receiver Dawood Montejano putting up big numbers.

"I think the biggest strength was that we had the ability to score points many ways," Rangel said. "If teams loaded the box to focus on CJ, we knew with Alex we could go five wide and let him throw it all over the yard. It was fun to watch. The unsung heroes of our offensive unit were our OLs. They were as good as a group as you would find anywhere."

On the offensive line, junior Rodrigo Guerrero was a First Team All-6A Desert Southwest Region selection and senior Jesus Murrieta was named to the Second Team.

Greer, a team captain, scored 20 touchdowns with 16 of them coming via the run. He finished the season with 1,225 yards and averaged almost eight yards per carry. Greer was a First Team All-Region selection, but certainly one of the most underrated players in the state. He finished with the second-highest yardage total in 6A and did it without the benefit of any playoff games. Greer is also a safety that had 38 tackles and three interceptions.



"CJ's biggest strength is his vision," Rangel said. "As our one true two-way player, we always worry about the hits he's taking at RB. But, the way he sees the field, he seems to find a way to avoid the big hits. He's a special young man on and off the field."

