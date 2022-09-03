WEEKLY BLOG: 9/2/22

After waiting out a 75-minute lightning delay, it took another quarter-plus for Corona del Sol to get going. But, once the Aztecs did, they used an accurate passing attack along with a relentless defense to defeat Mesa, 24-10 at home in Tempe on Friday night.

Corona del Sol returned quarterback Connor Ackerley and 1,000-yard rusher Jonathan Kubat. The Jackrabbits' game plan was to keep those potent offensive players on the sidelines for as long as possible. It worked in the first half as Mesa held the hosts to a pair of three-and-outs.

In between those, Mesa (0-1) put together a 13-play scoring drive that took eight minutes off the clock. The Jackrabbits converted a pair of fourth downs. One was on a quarterback keeper by senior Manny Pino and the other was on a personal foul during a field goal attempt. After facing another fourth down at the 5-yard line, Jordan Hagen kicked a short field goal for Mesa's first points. MHS outgained Corona, 49-7 in the first quarter.

Junior St. Cyr (who is a junior) was the workhorse back for the Jackrabbits. He got a block from his left tackle and took a carry 26 yards for a touchdown to give Mesa a 10-0 advantage in the second quarter.

"That was our game plan the whole week," Mesa head coach Chad DeGrenier said. "We executed to perfection in the first half. Second half, we sputtered a little bit. I'm so proud of our kids and this is going to build from here."

It was the first varsity start for Pino, who also showed he can be a dangerous dual threat. He ran for 53 yards on 13 attempts.

"He did a good job," DeGrenier said of Pino. "Quick throws. We took a couple chances up top. We have a young line that did a really good job tonight."



Corona del Sol (1-0) broke its scoring drought with an 80-yard drive before the half. Ackerley completed all six of his attempts on the possession before taking it himself on a short bootleg run to make the halftime score 10-7.

"(Head) Coach (Jake) Barro gave me opportunities to throw the ball," Ackerley said. "We made some adjustments off the first two drives and we found stuff we liked and it worked."

That touchdown signaled a switch in momentum which carried over into the second half.

"We had to regroup," Barro, who took over as Corona del Sol's new head coach in January said. "We started the game sloppy and uncharacteristic of ourselves. By coming together and regrouping, we were able to shift that momentum."

Mesa's second half possessions resulted in three punts, two turnovers, and getting stopped on downs once.

On the Aztecs' first drive in the third quarter, they took the lead for the first time. Ackerley got a quick pass off to senior Owen Janssen and he took it down the left sideline for a 35-yard touchdown.

"Owen had a great night," Barro said. "That kid is going to turn some heads all year."

Janssen also had a nice punt return (which was unfortunately called back due to a penalty).





