Mountain Ridge takes the field in its opener at Tolleson Friday night.

Johnson picks up first win as Mountain Lions coach

WEEKLY BLOG: 8/30/24 Mountain Ridge opened its season Friday night with a big win for first-year head coach Andy Johnson. The Mountain Lions took advantage of two first-half turnovers, put together a long drive in the third quarter, and had its defense hold tight when Tolleson Union threatened to secure a 28-0 shutout win on the road at Dr. Charles A Landis Stadium. "It means a lot," Johnson said. "The kids have put in a lot of work to when I showed up. They've truly bought in. We're excited for them and for the program." Johnson was hired on May 30, exactly three months before the opener. Spring ball was over and he had to install an offense, work with his assistants, and get to know the personnel on the Mountain Lions in a very short offseason. Prior to MRHS, Johnson was an assistant at Saguaro, where he was a part of 12 state championships. When asked about next Thursday's game against Chandler, Johnson said, "We're excited. I know they had a tight game (27-18 win over Cesar Chavez Thursday), but they're still Chandler. We're going to come in on the (Labor Day) holiday and get ready." Mountain Ridge (1-0) scored first on just its third play from scrimmage. Junior quarterback Lukas Baughman rolled left and completed a pass to Vince Norfolk. The senior receiver broke a pair of tackles and had open field, which he sprinted down to complete the 84-yard play. "I was very shocked to see that," Norfolk said. "I knew someone was coming. I just lowered my shoulder and prayed for the best. I just ran."

Vince Norfolk looks for running room while following his blockers on the offensive line. Norfolk led the Mountain Lions in both rushing and receiving yards.

Norfolk plays a dual role of running back that is also a pass catcher. He used to play slot on the team last year. On Friday, he led the Lions with 66 yards rushing on nine carries and caught three passes for 109 yards. Tolleson fumbled on its second play from scrimmage (recovered by linebacker Jalen Earl) putting the Mountain Lions in point-blank range. On the very next play, Baughman faked a handoff and kept it, going 13 yards for a touchdown making the score 14-0 less than two minutes in. It looked like the score was going to stay that way the remainder of the first half, but another fumble gave the ball to Mountain Ridge at the TUHS 13-yard line once again. With just 25 seconds remaining on the clock, Baughman connected with junior Ethan Holley for a touchdown pass to make it a three-score margin at the break.



The numbers weren't as lopsided as you might expect in a 21-0 first half. Mountain Ridge outgained Tolleson, 181-133 with the Wolverines holding a 67-40 edge on the ground. The difference was the big 84-yard play and a pair of turnovers inside the 20-yard line. "We're trying to be attacking and go get points right away," Johnson said. "We're going to swarm on defense and pull balls away." For the game, Mountain Ridge forced four turnovers.

Tolleson (0-1) knocked on the door on its initial possession of the third quarter. The Wolverines reached the Lions' 24-yard line, but a pass was intercepted (one-handed) by sophomore Ezra Villasenor. That put Mountain Ridge on its own 5-yard line. Baughman put together his longest drive of the night as the Lions went 95 yards in 10 plays to put the game out of reach. From the 1-yard line he duped the defense once again with a fake handoff and kept it to score his second touchdown. The Wolverines lost starting quarterback Tyeshon Howard to an injury early in the game and the coaches kept him out as a precaution. Johnny Rogers, who is also the starting cornerback, came in and found star receiver Rico Blassingame a few times (five catches for 86 yards) while handing the ball off to Anthony Scott Jr. and Amari Mitchell. The two backs combined for 142 yards as Tolleson moved the ball. Until the Wolverines got in the red zone.

"We ran the ball well at times," Tolleson head coach Rich Wellbrock said. "But we just kept stubbing our toe. We'd have a back that would go the wrong way or a lineman that would not take the proper step. It's going to be a process."

Four times, including each of their last three drives, the Wolverines crossed the MRHS 25-yard line and came away with no points. Tolleson was stopped twice on downs and twice with interceptions. Trying to find Blassingame in the end zone, junior safety Brayden Fife pulled in his second INT of the game. "I just focused on my keys," Fife said. "I saw the ball in the air and went and got it." Fife suited up, but didn't play in any games during the Lions' 3-7 season in 2023. He's a part of the buy-in among the players to this new culture. "With the new coaching staff, I think we're ready to make another run." Standouts on defense for Mountain Ridge's first shutout since 2021 (over Westview) included senior cornerback Kody Halpine, junior linebacker JT Shaffer, Earl, and senior safety Ethan Lopez. Tolleson suffered a few departures of players with Division I talent over the summer and is younger than it had initially planned on being. Prior to Friday's game, only five players on the roster had played in a varsity game. Next up is Pinnacle (plays La Cueva NM on Saturday). It's another home game for the Wolverines, but certainly a difficult opponent. Wellbrock said the team needs to look within itself to adjust to the learning curve of 6A varsity football. "We need to take care of ourselves," Wellbrock said. "We need to do the simple things well."

Tolleson Union High School is among the oldest in the state. It opened in 1927, 62 years before the 2nd-oldest high school in the district (Westview) opened.

Mountain Lions 28, Wolverines 0 Mountain Ridge

14 7 7 0 28 Tolleson 0

0 0 0 0



First Quarter:

MR - Vince Norfolk 84 yard pass from Lukas Baughman (Brody Rainer kick), 11:02 MR - Baughman 13 yard run (Rainer kick), 10:19 Second Quarter:

MR - Ethan Holley 13 yard pass from Baughman (Rainer kick), 0:25 Third Quarter:

MR - Baughman 1 yard run (Rainer kick), 4:49 Fourth Quarter:

No Scoring