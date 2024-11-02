Gridiron Weekly (Week 10): Mtn View 50 Cesar Chavez 0

Mikey Sumko pulls in the first of 2 touchdown catches in the Toros’ win at Chavez.

Toros snatch 6A Fiesta Region title

WEEKLY BLOG: 11/1/24 The Mountain View Toros are in a similar position to where they were a year ago, but this year’s version has a different feel to it. Once again, Mountain View has claimed the 6A Fiesta Region following a 50-0 road victory in Laveen at Cesar Chavez. The Battle of Brown Road looms next week to close out the regular season. That game, a non-region contest against Red Mountain, could determine if the Toros either make the Open Division or are a high seed in the 6A playoff bracket. It was a dominating second quarter that spelled the difference in this one to spoil the host’s Homecoming. Mountain View scored touchdowns on four consecutive possessions during the period while forcing three straight punts (with only one first down) to take what was a competitive 7-0 lead into a 36-0 blowout at the half. “Our defense showed up today,” Mountain View head coach Andy Litten said. “I’m very proud of our guys. Our defensive coordinator, Jared Stone, had a great game plan tonight. We start with Beckham Barney and go from there.” It was the Toros’ second shutout of the season and the fourth time they have allowed fewer than seven in a game. It was all the more impressive because Cesar Chavez has been a strong offense all year that has broken the 40-point barrier four times (The Champions entered the game averaging 33.5 ppg). Mountain View (8-1, 5-0 6A Fiesta Region) showed it wasn’t going to be pushed around from the start. Cesar Chavez opted to go for it on fourth-and-two from its own 40-yard line on the opening possession. The Toros made the stop on a run to give its offense (which averages 51 points per game) a short field. The Toros moved it quickly and Reese Bodily (#4) scored on a four-yard run after a four-play drive. He has become the team’s workhorse back and toted the rock 21 times for 112 yards, surpassing the century mark for the third time this season. Mountain View’s offense was stopped just once all night while the starters were in. It came late in the first quarter when the Toros turned it over on downs from the Cesar Chavez 37-yard line. After that, it was all MVHS as the offense was fully in a rhythm, Junior quarterback Brady Goodman completed his first nine pass attempts, which included a short (13-yard) out pattern to Talan Arnett.

Brady Goodman looks for a receiver. The junior threw four TD passes and had just one incompletion.

The next three Toro drives were 50, 56, and 55 yards as the defense forced punts with minimal gains. Goodman threw his 30th TD pass of the season as he found senior Mikey Sumko over the middle for a 32-yard scoring play. “Brady threw a great back shoulder ball,” Sumko said. “The safety was playing over the top and I just went up and got it.” Mountain View even pulled a trick out of the bag for the PAT as Arnett, who is the holder, ran it in around the right side for a 22-0 lead. The Toros weren’t done yet as Arnett, who leads 6A in touchdown receptions with 18, was on the receiving end of a big play.

Arnett finished with six catches for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In the two-minute offense, Goodman found Sumko for a 22-yard gain to the 1-yard line. From point-blank range, he scored on a sneak to go up 36-0 meaning that the second half would be played with a running clock. “We got outcoached,” Cesar Chavez head coach Chandler Hovik said. “We got dominated up front on both sides. We’re not at that level to compete against the top team in 6A.” The Toros received the second half kick and continued finding big plays. Sumko beat his defender and Goodman launched a pass for a 38-yard touchdown (his fourth). Later in the quarter, Goodman capped the scoring with a five-yard run. “They wanted to play us a lot of man,” Litten said. “Brady made them pay.” Sumko had five receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Goodman completed 16-of-17 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns plus a pair of rushing TDs. He leads the 6A with 32 TD passes as five different Toros had catches in the game. Cesar Chavez (6-3, 3-1) crossed midfield just twice. The first was early in the fourth quarter when the Champions were stopped on downs at the 29-yard line. Later, a fumble was recovered at the Toros’ 49-yard line, but the Champions threw an interception.

It’s a group defensive effort with Peyton Foster (26) and Beckham Barney (10) among a quartet involved in making a tackle.

“We wanted to play clean,” Litten said. “We’ve struggled with penalties and turnovers. We came out and executed right out at the get go.” Mountain View limited the Champions to just 49 passing yards. It’s a blue-collar defense that brings their lunch pail to work. I asked Goodman what characteristics define this Toro team. “Hard work,” Goodman said. “Being physical. Trying to out-physical teams.” It will take that type of effort to defeat their Brown Road rivals. Red Mountain is 7-2 and will likely drop from the Open-8 rankings this Tuesday following a 30-28 loss to Hamilton Friday. “Red Mountain is a great team,” Sumko said. “I’m confident and excited to see what happens this next game.” While the Toros won last year’s regular season game with RMHS, the Mountain Lions defeated them a week later in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Mountain View should gain a few spots this week with losses from Desert Mountain, Red Mountain, and Highland. The Toros could be ranked #10 in the Open listing this week, meaning they would need a win over Red Mountain plus a little more help. Litten said the team has talked about it all season and the Open is a clear goal. With six straight wins since a Week 3 loss to defending Open-champion Liberty, it’s still on the table. “We think we’re an Open team,” Litten said. “We think we can play with anybody.”

Cesar Chavez running back Pharis Jenkins gets some open field to run to. He had his third straight 100-yard rushing game.

For Cesar Chavez, sophomore Pharis Jenkins was the standout with a game-high 121 rushing yards on 18 carries. The Champions were #11 after five 6A teams were moved up to the Open. Hovik feels they are playing for their spot next week in the finale against Tolleson (1-8, 0-4). “Mountain View is the best team we’ve played,” Hovik said. “For us to have them this late in the season, we’re not looking past Tolleson. We’ve got to take care of business there.” It’s been quite a turnaround for the Champions, who were 0-5 in the same region in 2023 and 3-7 overall. “Biggest week of the season,” Hovik said. “Senior Week. We have a chance to win seven games and secure a playoff spot. To more than double our win total from a season ago. Playing for Senior Night against Tolleson, who whooped up on us last year.”

Toros 50, Champions 0 Mountain View 7 29 14 0 50 Cesar Chavez 0 0

0

0 0



First Quarter: MV - Reese Bodily 4 yard run (John Girard kick), 8:04 Second Quarter: MV - Talan Arnett 13 yard pass from Brady Goodman (Girard kick), 11:10 MV - Mikey Sumko 32 yard pass from Goodman (Arnett run), 6:48 MV - Arnett 53 yard pass from Goodman (Girard kick), 4:40 MV - Goodman 1 yard run (Girard kick), 0:33 Third Quarter: MV - Sumko 38 yard pass from Goodman (Girard kick), 10:16 MV - Goodman 5 yard run (Girard kick), 5:24 Fourth Quarter: No Scoring