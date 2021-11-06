Gridiron Weekly (Week 10): Williams Field 21 Red Mountain 7

WEEKLY BLOG: 11/5/21

As we come ever closer to the end of the 2021 regular season, you want your team to be playing its best football as the playoffs approach. Williams Field seems to be doing that as the Black Hawks won their fourth straight game on Friday night with a 21-7 victory at Jim Jones Field on the campus of Red Mountain High School.

Williams Field did it with a total team effort. The Black Hawks overcame two turnovers inside the Red Mountain 5-yard line. Their feature back, Kaden Cloud, ran for 150 yards and had the highlight run of the night. He wasn't the only one doing damage on the ground as Joshua Dye and Aziya Jamison also scored touchdowns. The passing game wasn't always consistent, but quarterback CJ Tiller hit on four passes of 30 yards or more. On defense, The Black Hawks sacked the QB three times and forced three turnovers (two in the fourth quarter).

"It's just a matter of guys doing the little things correct," Williams Field head coach Steve Campbell said. "It's about doing the little things time and time again, so you can make a big play."



With the win, Williams Field (7-2 overall, 3-1 6A Fiesta Region) denied the Mountain Lions with a chance to take the region title. Both Red Mountain (8-2, 2-1) and Queen Creek (7-2, 2-1) have one region game remaining. If Red Mountain finishes in a two-way tie with Williams Field, the Black Hawks win region. If Queen Creek finishes in a two-way tie with Williams Field, the Bulldogs win region. If all three end up even with 3-1 region records, it comes down to which school is ranked the highest in the final AIA power point rankings. That is currently Queen Creek (and will likely remain that way in the event of a three-way tie).

Both teams have similarities. They are led by a junior quarterback and have a tall wide receiver that makes plays and will be seen on Saturdays at the college level in a couple years. The defenses have been strong as well as both schools came in allowing fewer than 14 points per game.

The first quarter was a defensive scoreless battle. Both teams had their chances. Red Mountain muffed a punt that Williams Field recovered at the 1. However, the Black Hawks fumbled on their way into the end zone and senior linebacker Skylar Edmonds recovered. The Lions went for it on fourth-and-one at the Williams Field 31, but linebacker Fili Snuka made the tackle on a run play.

"There's a point in time when you need to get aggressive in there," Snuka said. "This was one of our best team defensive games all season."

Later in the quarter, Williams Field went for it on fourth-and-four at the 19-yard Red Mountain 19-yard line. Sophomore Champ Gennicks knocked the ball away to end the drive on downs.