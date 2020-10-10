ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly (Week 2): Centennial 37 Mountain Pointe 0

The kick was returned by Rashon Adams to the 43-yard line. It took just four plays for the Coyotes to get on the scoreboard. A 40-yard run by James Scott set up a 4-yard run (also by Scott) up the middle.

After being shut out for the first time against an in-state team since 1997, Centennial (1-1) was eager to get its offense out on the field. The Coyotes won the toss, but didn't defer to the second half. They wanted the ball.

Taylor has been Centennial's head coach since the program started in 1992. Since 2001, in the week following a loss, the Coyotes are 23-1. That's resiliency and not letting a loss to one school linger on and result in another setback.

"We thanked Hamilton for showing us our shortcomings," Taylor said. "I think the kids worked real hard to improve the areas we needed to clean up."

Centennial senior quarterback Joshua Gasca connected on 8-of-11 attempts for 146 yards and a touchdown. He hit two different receivers on long plays (56 and 37 yards).

Centennial defeated Mountain Pointe, 37-0 in 6A non-region action at Karl Kiefer Stadium in Ahwatukee. The Coyotes led 23-0 at the half en route to 219 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns.

It was just one week ago that the Coyotes suffered one of the worst defeats in its history at the hands of Hamilton (42-0). But responding is what this team has always done. Film is reviewed. The coaching staff works on what is needed to improve. And the players listen and show it on the field the following Friday night.

If there's one sure thing in Arizona high school football, it's that a Richard Taylor Centennial team bounces back from a loss.

Mountain Pointe's first drive was prolonged due to a roughing the passer penalty on third down and lasted almost nine minutes. The Pride converted on fourth-and-one with a pitch play to junior Devon Sparks to reach the Centennial 21-yard line. Mountain Pointe advanced it inside the 10, but a third-down sack by senior linebacker Bryson Thomas made for a long fourth-down try. The Pride came up empty on their 16th play of the possession.

It was a relatively even first quarter (54-47 Centennial in yardage). Over the next 12 minutes, the Coyotes took control of the game.

Centennial forced a three-and-out possession (the only one Mountain Pointe had all night) with a sack by senior DJ Gleash. After allowing five rushing touchdowns to the Huskies last week, it was that aspect of the ball the defenders were focused on. The team worked on tackling, in full pads, during the week.



"Our coach made a big emphasis on the QB this week as really being the most dangerous player," Gleash said. "We really studied our packets well and we played way better than last week."

Mountain Pointe rushed for 287 yards in its opener, a loss to Higley. With yards taken away for sacks, a failed fake punt attempt, and two bad center snaps, the Pride ran for just 24 yards against the Coyotes.

The offense turned it on as well. Tage Rigby, who missed last week's game with an injury, was back and broke a tackle before running 44 yards for a touchdown.

On the next Mountain Pointe possession, it was sophomore defensive tackle Dylan Roberts providing the sack as the Pride went for it at the Coyote 35-yard line.

Gasca, who is in his first year as the starter for Centennial, completed a pass to Marzion Cosby for 56 yards, which set up a field goal by Brysen Gardner. Cosby moved to the Valley from St. Louis over the summer. He said he was welcomed in by all his new teammates.

"It was a perfect ball," Cosby said of the long pass. "Got off the release. Put it right in the bucket."

Cosby also plays on defense as a free safety.

Late in the half, Mountain Pointe attempted a fake punt from its own side of the field and the Coyotes took over at the 32-yard line with under two minutes. That was all Centennial would need to add to the lead as Gasca completed a pass to Adams for the score to make it 23-0 at the half.

In the second quarter, Centennial outgained the Pride, 195-7.

Mountain Pointe started the second half with another long drive (eight minutes). The Pride had a first down at the 8-yard line. However, a snap out of shotgun flew over the quarterback's head and resulted in a 21-yard loss. Mountain Pointe was stopped on fourth down for the fourth time in the game.

The Pride led in time of possession, keeping the ball for 28 of the game's 48 minutes.

"We're eating clock and making drives," Mountain Pointe head coach Eric Lauer said. "We had center snap exchange issues at critical times. You can't have that and expect to win a game, or be close, with a formidable opponent."

On the plays that MPHS would seemingly stop momentum, bad things would continue to happen. The Pride forced a punt on three plays in the third quarter. However, Centennial punter Dylan Conn ran for nine yards and a first down. On the very next snap, Scott made a move to the left and had a clear field taking off 67 yards for his second touchdown.

Another bad Mountain Pointe snap (on a punt attempt) set the Coyotes up inside the 10-yard line. This time, Kavaughn Clark took the handoff and punched it in from the 5 to close out the scoring.