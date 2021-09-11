Gridiron Weekly (Week 2): Horizon 24 Sunrise Mountain 15

WEEKLY BLOG: 9/10/21

In a short span of just two plays with less than four minutes to go in the game, Friday night's football game at Horizon against Sunrise Mountain went from a close contest to a comfortable victory for the home team.

Sunrise Mountain cut Horizon's nine-point lead down to two earlier in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs forced a punt and got the ball back with a chance to take the lead. But, on fourth down, their pass attempt was knocked down by junior Jack Bodemuller.

With the Huskies taking over at their own 40-yard line, senior quarterback Skyler Partridge put the game on ice with a keeper and scampered the distance for a two-score lead once again. That would prove to be the final scoring as Horizon won the game 24-15.

Horizon (2-0) has earned signature victories for new head coach Andy Litten in each of its two games. First came a 13-point fourth-quarter rally to give the Huskies their first win over Pinnacle in 15 tries. Friday night, the Huskies welcomed the defending-5A champions to Scottsdale.

"We have kids that work their tail off and are doing a great job," Litten said. "These last two weeks, we've faced two really good offenses. We want our kids to play fast."

The teams exchanged punts on their opening drives and then Horizon got on the scoreboard first with a pass after rolling to his right, shedding a tackler, and then throwing a strike to senior Ethan Tinsley.

The first half saw a total of five turnovers. One of those came via a tipped pass from Horizon that ended up in the arms of De'Mykal Anderson. The junior cornerback returned the pick to the 10-yard line. With the short field, Sunrise Mountain (1-1) took advantage of the turnover. On third-and-goal, senior quarterback Hunter Kronengold showed run, but then passed it to 6-2 receiver Micah Johnson, who ran a slant for the touchdown. A trick formation on the PAT resulted in a successful two-point conversion run by Braden Harvey and an 8-7 lead.

With less than two minutes to go in the half, the Mustangs went for it on 4th-and-15 from midfield. It was not only intercepted by Bodemuller, but returned to the Sunrise Mountain 30-yard line. While the ensuing Huskies' drive stalled, kicker Grady Gross booted a 43-yard field goal with just 12 seconds left in the half. Gross earned a roster spot in this winter's Under Armour All-American Game.

Sunrise Mountain rushed for 156 yards in last week's win over Cienega, but found it difficult to move the ball on the ground and had just five rushing yards in the half (54 for the game).

Playing with the lead instead of from behind like the opener against Pinnacle, Horizon extended its lead on its first possession of the third quarter. Partridge threw a quick screen to Cole Linyard that went for 53 yards. Two plays later, it was the quarterback opting to keep it and increase the Huskies' lead to 17-8.

