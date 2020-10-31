ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly (Week 5): Agua Fria 27 Willow Canyon 21

WEEKLY BLOG: 10/30/20

It's been a long time since Agua Fria or Willow Canyon have been in a position to battle for a region crown in late October. The teams staged an exciting game with a breathtaking finish as Agua Fria rallied with a 75-yard drive in the game's final three minutes to pull out a 27-21 victory Friday night in Surprise.

Senior quarterback Tristen Sanchez-Clark lofted a pass to the corner of the end zone where Dylan Griffith pulled it down for a 20-yard touchdown with just 27 seconds remaining.

"We work that two-minute drill all the time and we have confidence in our pass game," Agua Fria interim coach Jim Shields said. "But, we have a heck of a run game."

Shields is serving as the head coach on the field while George Martinez has been away from the team this year recovering at home from an illness and keeping himself safer. Martinez has been inputting a game plan in during the week for the team to practice and has been following along remotely.

This gives the Owls one more reason to fight hard on Friday nights.

A week ago, Agua Fria (3-2 overall, 2-0 5A West II Region) ran the ball on more than 80 percent of its plays as Sanchez-Clark was out with a muscle strain in his shoulder. The Owls started off the same way as junior running back Vonte Trimble went 57 yards with his first carry of the game. Angel Soto, a junior who had three touchdown passes in a win over Kellis on Oct. 23, started and completed his first pass attempt of the game to Camden Weeg for a 13-yard touchdown. The pass was Soto's fifth TD of the season.

Agua Fria had a chance to expand that lead later in the first quarter as Allen Can recovered a fumble during a sack of the quarterback at the Willow Canyon 16. However, the Owls were stopped on downs at the 1-yard line.

Willow Canyon (3-2, 2-1) had just three yards of offense in the first quarter, but was an opportunistic team. The Wildcats took advantage of good field position after a short punt at the Agua Fria 39-yard line and benefited from a pair of personal fouls (on the same play) to get deep in the red zone. Senior quarterback Daniel Redmond tied the game with a 2-yard keeper.

Each team turned the ball over three times in the game. The only one resulting in points for the opposition came in the second quarter when Willow Canyon linebacker Javen Santos recovered a fumble at the Agua Fria 22. On fourth-and-goal from the 3, Willow went for it and sophomore running back Vance Cooper put the 'Cats ahead, 14-7.

Sanchez-Clark relieved Soto and put together a scoring drive at the end of the half. The athletic, dual-threat QB reeled off a 30-yard run to get the Owls close. Then, after dropping back to pass from the 9, he scrambled and got around the right edge for a touchdown.

The score wasn't tied at the half, however, because Willow Canyon not only blocked the extra point, it blocked a field goal attempt in the closing seconds of the quarter. That preserved a 14-13 lead for the hosts at the break.

In the third quarter, each team was playing with its second quarterback of the game and were finding it difficult to get into a passing rhythm. The score remained 14-13 heading into the final period.