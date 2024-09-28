PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NMENXOE4zQ0MzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU0wQ1c4TjNDQzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NMENXOE4zQ0MzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Gridiron Weekly (Week 5): Casteel 42 Mesa 27

Isaiah Linyear runs through the end zone after scoring his fourth touchdown of the game. He had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season.
Isaiah Linyear runs through the end zone after scoring his fourth touchdown of the game. He had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season.
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Four touchdown night from Linyear boosts Colts to victory

WEEKLY BLOG: 9/27/24

A pair of players that weren't suited up for Casteel at the end of last season are providing a strong 1-2 punch for this year's version of the Colts. It's a passing and running combination that makes it difficult on defenses because it's not one-dimensional.

Paul Palmer started at quarterback for seven games as a junior, but missed the last five due to an injury. Isaiah Linyear transferred to Casteel from New York last spring. Both played big roles in the last non-region game for the Colts before 6A Premier Region play begins.

Palmer completed almost 70 percent of his passes for 211 yards and also ran for 78 yards and a touchdown. Linyear had his most productive game of the year with 160 rushing yards and four touchdowns to lead Casteel to a 42-27 victory on the road at Mesa Friday night.

"It feels great," Linyear said. "It was a business trip. We knew we've got to come out here and do our responsibilities."

"He ran the ball really well," Casteel head coach Bobby Newcombe said of Linyear. "He ran aggressive. It really paid dividends for us as a team."

Casteel wide receiver Landon Patch ran for a 2-yard touchdown and caught a 30-yard pass. Senior running back Cole Sorensen ran for 57 yards on nine carries. Defensively for the Colts, Xavier Wade intercepted a pass to thwart a late Mesa scoring drive, Brady Casper recovered a first-quarter fumble, and Zane Holden registered a sack.

Mesa sophomore running back Rio Arnett ran for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries. Senior quarterback Adrik Reed passed for 240 yards and ran for another 48. Special teams did well for the Jackrabbits with Kelvin Holland returning a kickoff for a score and Evan Romero booting a pair of field goals.

With the looming Premier Region upcoming, Newcombe knows that all of the freedom games are of extra importance for making the playoffs and getting a decent seed.

"I think all of them are must-wins," Newcombe said. "We try to do the best we can to improve every single week. We're trying to take every game we can to get better."

On Casteel's second drive of the first quarter, the Colts went 68 yards across nine plays to take a 7-0 lead. Palmer completed three passes for 46 yards on the possession to set up the Colts in the red zone. From the 9-yard line, Linyear was in the end zone to put the first points on the board.

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXN0ZWVs4oCZcyBJc2FpYWggTGlueWVhciBzY29yZXMgYSA5LXlh cmQgcnVzaGluZyB0b3VjaGRvd24gdGhhdCBhZGRzIHBvaW50cyB0byB0aGUg c2NvcmVib2FyZC48YnI+PGJyPjFzdCA2OjQwPGJyPkNhc3RlZWwgN++4j+KD ozxicj5NZXNhIDDvuI/ig6MgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hFNUs4 Q1REaUEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94RTVLOENURGlBPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEpvc2UgQW5nZWwgQmFuZGlsbGEgKEBqb3NlYmFuZGlsbGEwKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pvc2ViYW5kaWxsYTAvc3RhdHVz LzE4Mzk4NTIwMTc3NTk3Mjc3MDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

That lead lasted just 13 seconds as Holland brought the ensuing kick back and cleared the defenders taking it 90 yards to even the score.

In a back-and-forth game over the first three quarters, Mesa took its first lead as it moved the ball 62 yards with Arnett taking it up the middle on the first play of the second quarter. Then it was Casteel's turn for a big play. Palmer hit McConnell for a 70-yard play with Linyear then punching it in from the 3-yard line to tie things up again.

"Establishing the run game was really good for us," Palmer said. "I thought we dominated up front."

Casteel QB Paul Palmer looks for a receiver downfield. The senior had a stretch where he completed six straight passes in the second and third quarters.
Casteel QB Paul Palmer looks for a receiver downfield. The senior had a stretch where he completed six straight passes in the second and third quarters.

Casteel (3-2) took advantage of a short field after Casper's fumble recovery. The Colts started on the Mesa 32-yard line and from short yardage, Patch took it around the right side to put Casteel back on top. In the closing minutes of the half, Reed picked up a fourth-down conversion with a run. The Jackrabbits got down to the 2-yard line and opted for a short field goal as the time was ticking down.

Casteel took that 21-17 lead into halftime. The Colts were dominating statistically with a 280-131 advantage in yardage, but the lead was just four points.

Mesa (2-3) had the ball first to begin the third quarter and embarked on a 10-play, 80-yard drive. The last 39 yards of those came as Arnett burst through a hole right up the middle and went untouched to give the Jackrabbits the lead once again.

Mesa RB Rio Arnett picks up yardage while getting a block from Tyton Gillespie. Arnett led the Jackrabbits in rushing with 81 yards.
Mesa RB Rio Arnett picks up yardage while getting a block from Tyton Gillespie. Arnett led the Jackrabbits in rushing with 81 yards.

Casteel went back to work and finished off a six-play, 80-yard drive in less than three minutes. Palmer followed up an 11-yard run out of bounds for a first down, with a 23-yard run as he powered through and weaved his way through the Mesa defense. It would end up being the final lead change.

"I go 100 percent at practice," Palmer said. "When I get that chance to run, I make guys miss and get the most I can."

It became a one-point game after three quarters as Mesa got inside the 10-yard line, but had to settle for another Romero field goal to make it 28-27.

"We didn't capitalize," Mesa head coach Chad DeGrenier said. "We've got to get better inside the 10-yard line."

Linyear surged forward on a 1-yard plunge to begin the fourth quarter, but it was still a one-possession game.

Mesa made a pair of attempts to go for the equalizing touchdown, but turned it over on downs after getting to the Casteel 39-yard line. On fourth-and-15, a long pass was dropped. Later, MHS got to the Colts' 17-yard line, but on third-and-five, Reed was flagged for hurdling a defender (cool to watch in college and the pros, but illegal in high school). That backed the Jackrabbits up to third-and-long. With Reed having to fire the ball deep, Wade picked it off in the end zone.

Casteel finished it off by getting the insurance score. Linyear capped off a 301-yard rushing night for the Colts with his fourth score on a 24-yard touchdown run.

"Big shoutout to my linemen," Linyear said. "I got to the second level, there was always a guy with me."

Palmer got protection from his offensive linemen all making their blocks here. (77) Hayden Dunn, (65) Lucas Voss, (54) Ryan Obando, (55) Jackson Peterson, and (56) Arturo Ayala-Rivera all had a hat on a hat.
Palmer got protection from his offensive linemen all making their blocks here. (77) Hayden Dunn, (65) Lucas Voss, (54) Ryan Obando, (55) Jackson Peterson, and (56) Arturo Ayala-Rivera all had a hat on a hat.

Casteel will enjoy its bye week with the players getting five days off and not returning to practice until Thursday. The Colts will open region play on Oct. 11 at Perry (4-1).

"We've got to get some of our players back healthy," Newcombe said. "The goal is to get 1% better every day."

Mesa will begin 6A Fiesta Region play this Thursday with a game at Tolleson (1-4). A victory there would get the Jackrabbits back to .500 overall and start off 1-0 in the region before their bye week. DeGrenier said the team needs to work on finishing in the red zone and getting touchdowns despite the short week.

"The kids were fighters," DeGrenier said. "I'm so proud of them. Next week is a region game. It's a must-win game."

Linyear came to Arizona from Niskayuna, where Saturday's high temperature is forecast to be 74 degrees. With the record heat wave, Friday night's game kicked off at 102 degrees (16 degrees more than the previous Friday).

"It's crazy," Linyear said. "It's a lot to adapt to."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBmcm9tIE1lc2E8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0Nhc3RlZWxBdGhsZXRpYz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2Fz dGVlbEF0aGxldGljPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2Nhc3RlZWx0ZGNsdWI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNhc3RlZWx0 ZGNsdWI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hO ZXdjb21iZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hOZXdjb21iZTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DVVNEQXRobGV0aWNz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDVVNEQXRobGV0aWNzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2F6Y19vYmVydD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYXpjX29iZXJ0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FaUHJlcHMzNjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFa UHJlcHMzNjU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3Bv cnRzMzYwQVo/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNwb3J0czM2MEFaPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvZHlUQ2FtZXJvbj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29keVRDYW1lcm9uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dyaWRpcm9uYXJpem9uYT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ3JpZGlyb25hcml6b25hPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbUNveDEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDYW1Db3gxMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0NvYlc5 ZXhjclgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2JXOWV4Y3JYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IENhc3RlZWwgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDYXN0ZWVsRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FzdGVlbEZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xODM5ODg4Mzc2MjU5ODk1NjYzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==
Colts 42, Jackrabbits 27

Casteel

7

14

7

14

42

Mesa

7

10

10

0

27

First Quarter:
Cast - Isaiah Linyear 9 yard run (Rayden Aguinaga kick), 6:44
Mesa - Kelvin Holland 90 yard kickoff return (Evan Romero kick), 6:31
Second Quarter:
Mesa - Rio Arnett 1 yard run (Romero kick), 11:55
Cast - Linyear 3 yard run (Aguinaga kick), 11:21
Cast - Landon Patch 2 yard run (Aguinaga kick), 9:38
Mesa - Romero 19 yard FG, 0:07
Third Quarter:
Mesa - Arnett 39 yard run (Romero kick), 8:52
Cast - Paul Palmer 23 yard run (Aguinaga kick), 6:46
Mesa - Romero 25 yard FG, 3:37
Fourth Quarter:
Cast - Linyear 1 yard run (Aguinaga kick), 11:56
Cast - Linyear 24 yard run (Aguinaga kick), 2:02

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NDYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FyaXpvbmF2YXJzaXR5LnJp dmFscy5jb20vbmV3cy9ncmlkaXJvbi13ZWVrbHktd2Vlay01LWNhc3RlZWwt NDItbWVzYS0yNyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBp dDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0 OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXJpem9uYXZhcnNpdHkucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5l d3MlMkZncmlkaXJvbi13ZWVrbHktd2Vlay01LWNhc3RlZWwtNDItbWVzYS0y NyZjNT0yMDIyNzE5NjQ2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9u b3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==