WEEKLY BLOG: 9/27/24

A pair of players that weren't suited up for Casteel at the end of last season are providing a strong 1-2 punch for this year's version of the Colts. It's a passing and running combination that makes it difficult on defenses because it's not one-dimensional.

Paul Palmer started at quarterback for seven games as a junior, but missed the last five due to an injury. Isaiah Linyear transferred to Casteel from New York last spring. Both played big roles in the last non-region game for the Colts before 6A Premier Region play begins.

Palmer completed almost 70 percent of his passes for 211 yards and also ran for 78 yards and a touchdown. Linyear had his most productive game of the year with 160 rushing yards and four touchdowns to lead Casteel to a 42-27 victory on the road at Mesa Friday night.

"It feels great," Linyear said. "It was a business trip. We knew we've got to come out here and do our responsibilities."



"He ran the ball really well," Casteel head coach Bobby Newcombe said of Linyear. "He ran aggressive. It really paid dividends for us as a team."

Casteel wide receiver Landon Patch ran for a 2-yard touchdown and caught a 30-yard pass. Senior running back Cole Sorensen ran for 57 yards on nine carries. Defensively for the Colts, Xavier Wade intercepted a pass to thwart a late Mesa scoring drive, Brady Casper recovered a first-quarter fumble, and Zane Holden registered a sack.

Mesa sophomore running back Rio Arnett ran for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries. Senior quarterback Adrik Reed passed for 240 yards and ran for another 48. Special teams did well for the Jackrabbits with Kelvin Holland returning a kickoff for a score and Evan Romero booting a pair of field goals.

With the looming Premier Region upcoming, Newcombe knows that all of the freedom games are of extra importance for making the playoffs and getting a decent seed.

"I think all of them are must-wins," Newcombe said. "We try to do the best we can to improve every single week. We're trying to take every game we can to get better."



On Casteel's second drive of the first quarter, the Colts went 68 yards across nine plays to take a 7-0 lead. Palmer completed three passes for 46 yards on the possession to set up the Colts in the red zone. From the 9-yard line, Linyear was in the end zone to put the first points on the board.

