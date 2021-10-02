Gridiron Weekly (Week 5): Desert Ridge 44 Cesar Chavez 23
Jaguars RB Wilson celebrates return with 263 yards, 3 TDs
Desert Ridge welcomed back senior running back Jordan Wilson on Friday night. The combination of No. 21 pounding out yards along with a defense that shut down host Cesar Chavez gives hope to the Jaguars as they get set to begin Fiesta Region play next week.
Wilson, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, was fully back and scored the first touchdown of the game along with the last (plus one in the middle). Meanwhile, the defense allowed just one long scoring drive all night in a 44-23 victory over previously unbeaten Cesar Chavez Friday night in Laveen.
Desert Ridge head coach Roy Lopez said after the game that his defense stepped up.
"The defense played lights out," Lopez said. "We've got some mean kids on the defense."
On a beautiful, 82-degree evening, the Jaguars established the run from the start. Wilson carried the ball 11 times on the first drive (13 plays) and got DRHS on the board with a dive through the middle from the 1-yard line. Desert Ridge tried out a trick play on the PAT and Daniel Miller ran it in for an 8-0 lead. The Jags took more than seven minutes off the clock on the possession.
After holding Cesar Chavez to a three-and-out, Lance Holtzclaw blocked the punt. The ball went through the end zone for a safety. Holtzclaw, a Washington commit, blocked three kicks last week for the Jaguars.
The dream start continued as Desert Ridge used the run to set up the pass. Tight end Jacob Condie was wide open in the back of the end zone and sophomore Major Wooten found him from the 5-yard line to give the Jaguars a 16-0 lead after a quarter that saw Desert Ridge outgain Chavez 98-9 and run 20 plays (compared to 6 for the Champions).
It wasn't all perfect for the Jaguars after that. Desert Ridge fumbled three times, twice in the first half. Cesar Chavez (3-1) converted both of those into points.
In a drive that began at the Desert Ridge 28 following a fumble recovery by junior defensive end Tyree Rudulph, quarterback Jorge Beltran rolled right and threaded the needle with a pass to Christopher Madden to close the gap to 16-6.
The Cesar Chavez offense came right back out on the field as Antwon Jenkins recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. The Champions pulled closer as Jose Rivera booted a 31-yard field goal.
Lopez said several Division I schools have been out to the campus in East Mesa to see Condie. The 6-3, 225-pound junior lined up as a wide out, caught a slant pass, and outrun everyone on the defense for a 58-yard touchdown play.
"I saw he was single coverage and pressing me," Condie, who now has five touchdowns this season, said. "I knew if I got past him, I was going to score. I'm just glad Major saw it."
Condie said Arizona and Cal have been showing him the most attention.
Cesar Chavez threatened to score again before the half. The Champions reached the 15-yard line, but the Jaguars hung tough. Senior cornerback KJ Miniefield leaped high in the air to pick off a pass in the end zone in the final minute of the half.
The Champions held Desert Ridge to only two completions in the game (none in the second half), but both resulted in touchdowns. Cesar Chavez rushed for more than 200 yards in each of its first two games, but were held to 19 yards on the ground in the first half. Meanwhile, Desert Ridge had 102 rushing yards at the break.
Cesar Chavez did get the margin back to one score and it only took it 18 seconds to do so. Sophomore Kezion Dia-Johnson fielded the kickoff at the 5 went down the right sideline, avoided some tackles near midfield and took it the rest of the way for a score. It was the third return score for Dia-Johnson this season (second kickoff).
"He does stuff like that just about every week," Cesar Chavez head coach William Chipley said. "He's got open field speed."
The Champions had one chance with the ball down by seven as Micah Boozer recovered a fumble at the DRHS 30-yard line. However, unlike the two turnovers in the first half, Chavez was unable to turn this one into points.
Holtzclaw, who also had two sacks in the game, pounced on a fumble two plays later.
After that, it was Desert Ridge (3-2) showing its superiority and size advantage in the trenches. Wilson had a 67-yard gain to reach the red zone and sophomore Joshua Orona scored from 14 yards out to boost the lead back to 14.
"I just saw Greg (Bienvenue) and (Nate) Meza," Wilson said of his linemen. "Greg put him on his butt and I just read right off of it. It was house money."
Desert Ridge threw just two passes in the second half and added two more scores from Wilson. Wilson ended the night with 263 yards on his 26 carries.
"We really leaned on the line quite a bit," Lopez said. "Jordan gives us another element."
Wilson said he thought the competitions the team did over the summer along with the 5:00 practices the team had are now showing a payoff. The Desert Ridge linemen won the Red Dot competition.
The Jaguar defense forced four turnovers (three fumbles) and had four sacks. Of the three Chavez touchdowns and the one field goal, only one scoring drive started on the Chavez side of the field.
Chipley, whose team has several players that play both ways, acknowledged the strategy by Desert Ridge to pound the ball on the ground.
"I would do the same if I had the bigger team," Chipley said. "I'd come down Main Street on you."
Cesar Chavez, part of the Phoenix Union District, played just three games last season (going 2-1). The Champions also had many players leave after the 2020 campaign due to uncertainty of whether the PXU would allow a full season in 2021. Chipley was the offensive coordinator on last year's team and was promoted when J.R. Alcantar stepped down.
The Champions begin 6A Central Region play next Friday in Ahwatukee against Mountain Pointe (3-2). The immediate concern is to make sure there are enough talented healthy bodies to go around. Quarterback Jorge Beltran attempted just five passes in the second half after a shot he took to the ribs. Dia-Johnson and Madden each took turns taking direct snaps and running out the Wildcat in the second half.
"We've got to repair some bodies," Chipley said. "We're beat down and beat up. We've got to shuffle some pieces around."
Madded led the Champions in rushing with 65 yards on nine carries.
Lopez is also in his first year at a new school. The longtime Marcos de Niza head coach was at Tolleson last year, which didn't get to have a season at all. With several cancellations across the state this week, he sees the importance in preparation when it comes to health in addition to the regular x's and o's game plan.
"Be transparent with your health," Lopez said. "If someone's around you and they're sick, get away from them. Wear a mask. All the things a Mom would tell you. You need to take precautions."
Desert Ridge, whose losses have come to Hamilton and Highland this season, will start 6A Fiesta Region play next Friday at home against Higley. The Knights come in at 0-5, but led Casteel at the half on Friday night.
|
Desert Ridge
|
16
|
7
|
14
|
7
|
44
|
Cesar Chavez
|
0
|
9
|
14
|
0
|
23
First Quarter:
DR - Jordan Wilson 1 yard run (Daniel Miller run), 4:47
DR - Safety. Punt blocked out of end zone by Lance Holtzclaw, 3:25
DR - Jacob Condie 5 yard pass from Major Wooten (pass failed), 0:52
Second Quarter:
CC - Christopher Madden 4 yard pass from Jorge Beltran (kick blocked), 10:44
CC - Jose Rivera 31 yard FG, 8:39
DR - Condie 58 yard pass from Wooten (Tyler Richins kick), 7:11
Third Quarter:
CC - Kezion Dia-Johnson 95 yard kickoff return (Rivera kick), 11:42
DR - Joshua Orona 14 yard run (Richins kick), 10:04
DR - Wilson 34 yard run (Richins kick), 7:41
CC - Micah Boozer 10 yard run (Rivera kick), 2:39
Fourth Quarter:
DR - Wilson 4 yard run (Richins kick), 3:52