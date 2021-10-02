Gridiron Weekly (Week 5): Desert Ridge 44 Cesar Chavez 23

Desert Ridge welcomed back senior running back Jordan Wilson on Friday night. The combination of No. 21 pounding out yards along with a defense that shut down host Cesar Chavez gives hope to the Jaguars as they get set to begin Fiesta Region play next week.

Wilson, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, was fully back and scored the first touchdown of the game along with the last (plus one in the middle). Meanwhile, the defense allowed just one long scoring drive all night in a 44-23 victory over previously unbeaten Cesar Chavez Friday night in Laveen.

Desert Ridge head coach Roy Lopez said after the game that his defense stepped up.

"The defense played lights out," Lopez said. "We've got some mean kids on the defense."

On a beautiful, 82-degree evening, the Jaguars established the run from the start. Wilson carried the ball 11 times on the first drive (13 plays) and got DRHS on the board with a dive through the middle from the 1-yard line. Desert Ridge tried out a trick play on the PAT and Daniel Miller ran it in for an 8-0 lead. The Jags took more than seven minutes off the clock on the possession.

After holding Cesar Chavez to a three-and-out, Lance Holtzclaw blocked the punt. The ball went through the end zone for a safety. Holtzclaw, a Washington commit, blocked three kicks last week for the Jaguars.

The dream start continued as Desert Ridge used the run to set up the pass. Tight end Jacob Condie was wide open in the back of the end zone and sophomore Major Wooten found him from the 5-yard line to give the Jaguars a 16-0 lead after a quarter that saw Desert Ridge outgain Chavez 98-9 and run 20 plays (compared to 6 for the Champions).

It wasn't all perfect for the Jaguars after that. Desert Ridge fumbled three times, twice in the first half. Cesar Chavez (3-1) converted both of those into points.

In a drive that began at the Desert Ridge 28 following a fumble recovery by junior defensive end Tyree Rudulph, quarterback Jorge Beltran rolled right and threaded the needle with a pass to Christopher Madden to close the gap to 16-6.

The Cesar Chavez offense came right back out on the field as Antwon Jenkins recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. The Champions pulled closer as Jose Rivera booted a 31-yard field goal.

Lopez said several Division I schools have been out to the campus in East Mesa to see Condie. The 6-3, 225-pound junior lined up as a wide out, caught a slant pass, and outrun everyone on the defense for a 58-yard touchdown play.

"I saw he was single coverage and pressing me," Condie, who now has five touchdowns this season, said. "I knew if I got past him, I was going to score. I'm just glad Major saw it."

Condie said Arizona and Cal have been showing him the most attention.

