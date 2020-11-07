ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly (Week 6): Higley 20 Cesar Chavez 17

Gridiron Weekly (Week 6): Higley 20 Cesar Chavez 17
Knights rally to win a close one on the road
WEEKLY BLOG: 11/6/20
With just over two minutes remaining and Higley forced to punt while holding onto a 20-17 lead at Cesar Chavez on Friday, it appeared the Knights' defense would have to stand tall one more time to preserve a victory. But, Kai Millner decided to take matters into his own hands, or rather, legs.
The California commit, who already had two touchdown passes in the game, is also Higley's punter. And on fourth-and-two at his own 40-yard line, Millner executed a fake punt with a run to a clear right side for eight yards which enabled the Knights to run out the clock and end a two-game losing streak.
A brilliant play call by the coaches?
"Kai kept us alive all night," Higley head coach Eddy Zubey said. "What a heads-up play on that punt. That was all Kai."
Millner, who punted three previous times in the game, noticed earlier in the game that everyone vacated that side of the field on a fourth-and-10. He knew at that moment in the game, the defense would be expecting a punt.
"I checked the sticks and knew were I needed to be," Millner said. "I looked up, everyone was gone, and I just tried to make the play and make the game."
This was a game that was just scheduled last Saturday. Higley was slated to play 6A Premier Region opponent Perry (0-4), which had to quarantine for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases within the team. Cesar Chavez is part of the Phoenix Union District, which did not give clearance for their teams to begin practices until Oct. 8. The plan was to have a combination "league" of the PUHSD and Tolleson District. The Champions were to face Westview on this night. However, a week ago, the TUHSD pulled the plug on its six schools due to the coronavirus metrics being too high.
Cesar Chavez head coach Manny Alcantar contacted Higley with the request for the game. The Champions have dominated the PUHSD schools over the years and have also notched victories against Corona del Sol, Mountain Ridge, and Perry over the past few seasons.
There are 10 schools in the Phoenix Union District, but just nine are playing. Alhambra is not playing a season due to COVID-19 as well. With an odd number, if one team can't find another opponent, they won't get the Friday Night Lights experience.
"If we didn't find a game, we would have been at home tonight," Alcantar said. "Playing a team like Higley is a tough task."
Higley (3-3) took advantage of a miscue with the Champions' special teams. A high snap on a punt, combined with an incoming Knights' rush, forced the punter to scramble and attempt a pass. It fell incomplete and HHS began on the Cesar Chavez 23-yard line.
A week ago, in a 28-27 loss to Williams Field, the Knights were in the red zone six times, but had to kick four field goals. The emphasis in this one was on finishing drives and Higley went for it on fourth-and-six. Millner avoided a tackle, scrambled, and hit Carter Hancock in the middle of the end zone for the game's first points. He has thrown a touchdown pass in all six of the Knights' games this year.
The season for Cesar Chavez (1-1) just began a week ago and this was a chance for senior running back Linwood Crawford to show what he could do against a jump in competition. Early in the second quarter, he broke through the line for a 53-yard run, that set up his own one-yard burst to even the game at 7.
Higley converted another fourth down with an 11-yard pass from Millner to senior Truitt Robinson on its next possession. The 11-play, 85-yard drive was completed when the two connected again for a 25-yard scoring play.
"We ran that play previous and I was wide open," Robinson said. "But, Kai didn't have time to see it. We came back to the huddle and I said, 'Let's run the same play'."
Robinson finished with six catches for 57 yards. The extra point, however, went off the left upright and the score was 13-7.
Chavez added a field goal from Alfredo Martinez in the last minute of the half and the Champions were hanging in there at 13-10.
It was a contrast of offenses as Higley had accumulated 118 of its 144 first-half yards through the air while Cesar Chavez pounded out 161 of its 178 yards on the ground.
Senior Branson Heywood entered the game leading the Knights in receiving (532 yards). He needed assistance on the field after a hit and left the field under his own power, but was shaken up. He was kept out of the remainder of the game with a head injury.
Because of that, the Higley passing game needed to have Next Man Up. Fortunately, it's a very deep unit.
"Our receiving corps is ready," Robinson said. "If one person needs to step up, they're good. We've got two sophomores (Hancock and Ian Seare) making a ton of plays.
Cesar Chavez kept establishing the run on its first drive of the second half. The Champions had it for more than four minutes and ran the ball for nine of its 10 plays. Crawford continued to gain yards and finished the game with 151 on 20 carries, but it was Xavier Marshall who gave CCHS the lead. He took a handoff at the Higley 15-yard line, bounced off a couple defenders and got around the right edge to put the Champions on top for the first time, 17-13
After a first half that saw no turnovers, there were five in the latter two quarters. While they did change momentum and end drives, they didn't result in any points for the opposition.
A week after picking off a pass in a win over South Mountain, sophomore cornerback had two against Higley. On the Knights' side, freshmen Orion Kupu (interception) and Nijrell Eason (fumble recovery) gained turnovers as did senior defensive end Stephen Louis (fumble recovery).
Still down 17-13, Higley took over on its own 40-yard line with just under eight minutes remaining. Prior to Friday, the Knights had two games decided by seven or less and had lost both by a single point (to Casteel and Williams Field). This was an opportunity to be on the winning side of a close one.
Millner entered the game as the Knights' leading rusher, and was again on Friday with just 41 yards. The Champions stuffed the run all night. Junior running back Colton Allen was struggling with just nine yards in his first 12 carries. But, Higley didn't deviate from its offense, and Allen finally broke loose with a 25-yard run to give the Knights the lead for the final time with just over five minutes remaining.
"We knew that if we just execute the way we know how, that we were going to be able to break one for sure," Millner said.
One of the standouts for home team in Laveen was junior defensive end Jacob "Goldy" Holmes. The 6-3, 280-pound lineman was a beast throughout in stopping the run and had a pair of sacks.
"Goldy is a stud," Alcantar said. "He wants it. He should be D-I. If you haven't seen him, you should see him now."
Unfortunately for fans this season, seeing him this season will have to be done via the film as the Phoenix Union District has decided, out of safety, to play without fans in the stands this season. For a team like Higley, who has had five other games in front of reduced crowds, but still crowds with students and bands, it was something unknown.
"This is definitely a different atmosphere," Zubey said. "No fans. You have to bring your own juice."
That was something noticeable on the Chavez sideline. There were only about 40 players suited up, but those on the sideline rallied the guys in the game. There were props on the big hits, encouragement when a third down stop was needed, and jubilation when the offense reached the end zone on the brand new turf field.
"Higley went through a gauntlet of great teams," Alcantar said. "They are a lot better than a 3-3 record. I told our guys, 'They've had all summer to get ready. They've had five games to prepare. This is our fifth week together'."
Cesar Chavez will play at home again next Friday against North (2-0). It's been a surprising start for the Mustangs, who last won their first two games back in 2007.
At 3-3, Higley likely needs to win both of its remaining games to reach the eight-team playoff in the 6A Conference. The mountain up ahead next Friday is a road game in Chandler at Hamilton (5-0). The Knights may need to unleash Millner, who had a 471-yard game earlier this year against Desert Ridge, to keep up with the high-scoring Huskies.
"We have to work on ourselves," Zubey said. "We have to work on our execution."
|
Higley
|
7
|
6
|
0
|
7
|
20
|
Cesar Chavez
|
0
|
10
|
7
|
0
|
17
First Quarter:
Hig - Carter Hancock 19 yard pass from Kai Millner (Konner Olson kick), 5:20
Second Quarter:
Chav - Linwood Crawfod 1 yard run (Alfredo Martinez kick), 9:16
Hig - Truitt Robinson 25 yard pass from Millner (kick failed), 5:25
Chav - Martinez 25 yard FG, 0:44
Third Quarter:
Chav - Xavier Marshall 15 yard run (Martinez kick), 7:26
Fourth Quarter:
Hig - Colton Allen 25 yard run (Olson kick), 5:13