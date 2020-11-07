ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly (Week 6): Higley 20 Cesar Chavez 17

WEEKLY BLOG: 11/6/20

With just over two minutes remaining and Higley forced to punt while holding onto a 20-17 lead at Cesar Chavez on Friday, it appeared the Knights' defense would have to stand tall one more time to preserve a victory. But, Kai Millner decided to take matters into his own hands, or rather, legs.

The California commit, who already had two touchdown passes in the game, is also Higley's punter. And on fourth-and-two at his own 40-yard line, Millner executed a fake punt with a run to a clear right side for eight yards which enabled the Knights to run out the clock and end a two-game losing streak.

A brilliant play call by the coaches?

"Kai kept us alive all night," Higley head coach Eddy Zubey said. "What a heads-up play on that punt. That was all Kai."

Millner, who punted three previous times in the game, noticed earlier in the game that everyone vacated that side of the field on a fourth-and-10. He knew at that moment in the game, the defense would be expecting a punt.

"I checked the sticks and knew were I needed to be," Millner said. "I looked up, everyone was gone, and I just tried to make the play and make the game."

This was a game that was just scheduled last Saturday. Higley was slated to play 6A Premier Region opponent Perry (0-4), which had to quarantine for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases within the team. Cesar Chavez is part of the Phoenix Union District, which did not give clearance for their teams to begin practices until Oct. 8. The plan was to have a combination "league" of the PUHSD and Tolleson District. The Champions were to face Westview on this night. However, a week ago, the TUHSD pulled the plug on its six schools due to the coronavirus metrics being too high.

Cesar Chavez head coach Manny Alcantar contacted Higley with the request for the game. The Champions have dominated the PUHSD schools over the years and have also notched victories against Corona del Sol, Mountain Ridge, and Perry over the past few seasons.



There are 10 schools in the Phoenix Union District, but just nine are playing. Alhambra is not playing a season due to COVID-19 as well. With an odd number, if one team can't find another opponent, they won't get the Friday Night Lights experience.

"If we didn't find a game, we would have been at home tonight," Alcantar said. "Playing a team like Higley is a tough task."

Higley (3-3) took advantage of a miscue with the Champions' special teams. A high snap on a punt, combined with an incoming Knights' rush, forced the punter to scramble and attempt a pass. It fell incomplete and HHS began on the Cesar Chavez 23-yard line.

A week ago, in a 28-27 loss to Williams Field, the Knights were in the red zone six times, but had to kick four field goals. The emphasis in this one was on finishing drives and Higley went for it on fourth-and-six. Millner avoided a tackle, scrambled, and hit Carter Hancock in the middle of the end zone for the game's first points. He has thrown a touchdown pass in all six of the Knights' games this year.



The season for Cesar Chavez (1-1) just began a week ago and this was a chance for senior running back Linwood Crawford to show what he could do against a jump in competition. Early in the second quarter, he broke through the line for a 53-yard run, that set up his own one-yard burst to even the game at 7.

Higley converted another fourth down with an 11-yard pass from Millner to senior Truitt Robinson on its next possession. The 11-play, 85-yard drive was completed when the two connected again for a 25-yard scoring play.

"We ran that play previous and I was wide open," Robinson said. "But, Kai didn't have time to see it. We came back to the huddle and I said, 'Let's run the same play'."

Robinson finished with six catches for 57 yards. The extra point, however, went off the left upright and the score was 13-7.

Chavez added a field goal from Alfredo Martinez in the last minute of the half and the Champions were hanging in there at 13-10.

It was a contrast of offenses as Higley had accumulated 118 of its 144 first-half yards through the air while Cesar Chavez pounded out 161 of its 178 yards on the ground.

Senior Branson Heywood entered the game leading the Knights in receiving (532 yards). He needed assistance on the field after a hit and left the field under his own power, but was shaken up. He was kept out of the remainder of the game with a head injury.

Because of that, the Higley passing game needed to have Next Man Up. Fortunately, it's a very deep unit.

"Our receiving corps is ready," Robinson said. "If one person needs to step up, they're good. We've got two sophomores (Hancock and Ian Seare) making a ton of plays.

