Gridiron Weekly (Week 7): Queen Creek 26 Liberty 21

After 24 minutes of football on the road at Liberty, the Queen Creek Bulldogs were down, but they weren't out.

Momentum hadn't swung Queen Creek's way during a first quarter that saw them run just six plays and get outgained 130-9. The last two possessions of the half ended with a fumble and an interception.

The Bulldogs got back to basics in the second half and fueled by a strong effort from Payton Barlow along with a couple timely pass plays and a physical defense that dug in, stormed back from a 12-0 halftime deficit to post a 26-21 victory to remain unbeaten on the season.

"I just told them to settle down and just relax," Queen Creek head coach Travis Schureman said. "We said we're going to worry about what we can do in the second half."

What Queen Creek (6-0) can do is run the football. The Bulldogs entered the non-region contest averaging 254 yards on the ground per game. After being stuffed for 38 rushing yards in the first half, Barlow and his offensive line gave the boost needed to spur some life. The senior cut up the middle and broke through the Liberty defense for a 41-yard run to the 11-yard line.

"It was upside the B gap," Barlow said. "We had been running it all night and had no success."

It looked like Barlow would put Queen Creek's first points on the board, but he fumbled shortly before crossing the goal line. It was recovered by offensive lineman Griffin Schureman (son of head coach Travis).The kick was blocked, but the deficit was cut in half at 12-6.

On its next drive, the Bulldogs took the lead as Barlow started up the middle, made a move on a defender, and broke to the right holding onto the ball this time for a 16-yard touchdown run.

Late in the third quarter, Queen Creek was forced to punt. However, the drive was extended due to a roughing the kicker penalty. Given extra life, the Bulldogs extended their lead to 20-12 on a long pass play from quarterback Sebastian Tomerlin to Kirice Blakley in stride.

