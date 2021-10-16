Gridiron Weekly (Week 7): Queen Creek 26 Liberty 21
Bulldogs rally in second half to extend win streak to 6
WEEKLY BLOG: 10/15/21
After 24 minutes of football on the road at Liberty, the Queen Creek Bulldogs were down, but they weren't out.
Momentum hadn't swung Queen Creek's way during a first quarter that saw them run just six plays and get outgained 130-9. The last two possessions of the half ended with a fumble and an interception.
The Bulldogs got back to basics in the second half and fueled by a strong effort from Payton Barlow along with a couple timely pass plays and a physical defense that dug in, stormed back from a 12-0 halftime deficit to post a 26-21 victory to remain unbeaten on the season.
"I just told them to settle down and just relax," Queen Creek head coach Travis Schureman said. "We said we're going to worry about what we can do in the second half."
What Queen Creek (6-0) can do is run the football. The Bulldogs entered the non-region contest averaging 254 yards on the ground per game. After being stuffed for 38 rushing yards in the first half, Barlow and his offensive line gave the boost needed to spur some life. The senior cut up the middle and broke through the Liberty defense for a 41-yard run to the 11-yard line.
"It was upside the B gap," Barlow said. "We had been running it all night and had no success."
It looked like Barlow would put Queen Creek's first points on the board, but he fumbled shortly before crossing the goal line. It was recovered by offensive lineman Griffin Schureman (son of head coach Travis).The kick was blocked, but the deficit was cut in half at 12-6.
On its next drive, the Bulldogs took the lead as Barlow started up the middle, made a move on a defender, and broke to the right holding onto the ball this time for a 16-yard touchdown run.
Late in the third quarter, Queen Creek was forced to punt. However, the drive was extended due to a roughing the kicker penalty. Given extra life, the Bulldogs extended their lead to 20-12 on a long pass play from quarterback Sebastian Tomerlin to Kirice Blakley in stride.
Liberty opted to go for it on fourth-and-8 from its own 39 with more than six minutes remaining. The pass fell incomplete and QCHS took advantage once again.
Tomerlin, who played defensive back last season, was moved into the starting quarterback position with the departure of Devin Brown to the state of Utah. In addition to his running ability (48 yards rushing), he hit on another pass on third down to Bryan King to get inside the 5-yard line. From there, Barlow ran to the right side and punched it in for a 26-12 advantage. Barlow finished with 98 yards on 24 carries.
Liberty was using four down linemen and was stacking the box. The pass plays opened up the run for the Bulldogs.
"Payton is a stud," Travis Schureman said. "I think our guys up front played well and gave him that seam and when they give him that seam, he can do special things."
Liberty (4-2) dominated the first half scoring on back-to-back possessions with a 17-yard run from Jaqua Anderson with a sweep to the left and a pass from junior Dom Ochoa to Grant Brunelle. The pass play came on third-and-10 and was thrown perfectly to the back corner of the end zone, where Brunelle stretched out his arms and grabbed it.
Meanwhile on the defense, junior My'Keil Gardner dominated in the trenches. He was pushing the opposing linemen into the backfield and chasing down ball carriers recording tackles for losses. The 6-2, 285-pounder is certainly one to watch.
The 12-0 lead could have been more as a try for 2 failed as well as an extra point kick. Liberty also lost a fumble at the 2-yard line late in the half and had a couple potential first downs erased by holding penalties. In all, Liberty was flagged 16 times for 153 yards.
"It felt like we should have had four scores in that first half," Liberty head coach Colin Thomas said. "You can't commit that many penalties in one football game."
Still, the Lions had a chance for a Homecoming comeback.
Queen Creek, deep in its own end, opted to have the punter run out of the end zone for a safety rather than risk a short kick into a stiff wind or a touchdown return.
Receiving the free kick, the Lions started at the Queen Creek 43 and in six pass plays, scored with Ochoa keeping it on the read-option from the 6-yard line. Ochoa completed his first 10 passes in the game and finished 25-of-44 for 273 yards.
Liberty's touchdown narrowed the score to 26-21 with 38 seconds remaining. The ensuing onside kick was kicked hard on the ground and popped up, but was recovered by Blakley for the Bulldogs.
Queen Creek's leading tackler, Cole Lalama starred on the defense. He also intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter in a game which saw each side have three turnovers. He said one of the things the Bulldogs have had to overcome was people doubting them.
"We work hard every week," Lalama said. "This whole team is best friends and we hang out together. The bond is already there."
Nobody outside the Purple and Gold faithful at the QC expected this kind of start. The Open Division looms as a real possibility with four games remaining.
"Our kids have done a great job just worrying about the task at hand," Travis Schureman said. "They don't panic. They just play whoever's in front of them and they don't let up."
The team that will be in front of them next Friday is five-time defending champion Chandler (6-0). Once again, the Dawgs will probably be doubted.
Up next for Liberty is the start of 6A Desert Valley Region play. The Lions will go to Scottsdale to face Chaparral (4-2).
"The road doesn't get easier," Thomas said. "Each week is a really good opponent."
|
Queen Creek
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
13
|
26
|
Liberty
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
9
|
21
First Quarter:
Lib - Jaqua Anderson 17 yard run (pass failed), 3:49
Second Quarter:
Lib - Grant Brunelle 24 yard pass from Dom Ochoa (kick failed), 9:52
Third Quarter:
QC - Griffin Schureman recovered fumble in end zone (kick blocked), 8:31
QC - Payton Barlow 16 yard run (Kolten Ford kick), 6:07
Fourth Quarter:
QC - Kirice Blakley 47 yard pass from Sebastian Tomerlin (Ford kick), 11:01
QC - Barlow 3 yard run (kick blocked), 3:44
Lib - Safety. Punter runs out of end zone., 1:24
Lib - Ochoa 3 yard run (Ethan Vandevoorde kick), 0:38
