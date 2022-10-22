WEEKLY BLOG: 10/21/22

The stakes were high for the Central Bobcats on Friday night. They stood at No. 13 in the 5A playoff rankings and have no margin for error if they are to make the postseason for the first time since 2009. The Central players were also playing for steaks.

Kevin Belcher opened up Betty Fairfax High School, the newest in the Phoenix Union District, when the Stampede began varsity play in 2009. He coached five seasons there, and then became the school's athletic director. Belcher left that post and is now in his first season as Central's AD. So this game represented a Homecoming of sorts for Belcher. There was one other factor at play.

Central was 0-7 all-time against Fairfax. The last time the teams played, in 2019, it wasn't much of a contest as the Stampede rolled to a 50-12 win.

So, Belcher told the team if they played well and could pull off a win for his new school against his old school, they would have steaks.

These weren't a future pregame meal, or food for the postseason banquet. They were for right now. After the coaches gave their postgame speeches to the Bobcats, Belcher addressed the team and not only assured them that there would be steaks, but he'd grilled up 50 of them (along with baked potatoes) for the players and coaches and had a table set up just beyond the goal line in the north end zone.

Central capitalized with its special teams, forced four turnovers, and used its passing game to finally triumph over their district rivals from the southwest in a 27-20 win in a 5A Metro Region matchup Friday at Ray Laing Field.

It gave the Bobcats (6-1, 2-0 in 5A Metro Region), their fourth straight win and kept them tied for the lead in the standings (with Camelback). It was also a change of pace from the previous two games that saw Central outscore its opposition 88-8.

Central head coach Chandler Hovik said his team was resilient.

"To me, there's no such thing as an ugly win," Hovik said. "We just kept bouncing back. After every big play from Fairfax, we were ready to answer."

The Stampede (3-4, 0-2), meanwhile, had its fifth consecutive game which was decided by a touchdown or less (2-3 record in those).

"I thought the kids played hard," Fairfax head coach Brandon Johnson said. "We just made too many errors. We had over 100 yards in penalties and four turnovers. You aren't going to win like that against anybody."

Some teams defer when winning the coin toss, but Central wanted the ball first. The Bobcats entered this one averaging 35 points per game. Senior Dominik Bagchi completed a 37-yard pass to Ja'Coby Gilmore to get CHS close. Then on third down, he struck with a scoring pass in the corner of the end zone to sophomore Breon Ballard.

Fairfax completed its first pass, but fumbled it. Central recovered and Bagchi went right back to work on the next play. He went deep to the left corner, where Gilmore hauled it in for the Bobcats' second touchdown in 16 seconds.

After that play, the Stampede took control of most of the action on the field for the rest of the half. Senior Andre Branch went on a 40-yard run and later was on the receiving end on a pass in the backfield. He got around the edge to get Fairfax on the board. A two-point run (also by Branch) made the score 14-8 after a quarter.