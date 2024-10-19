Gridiron Weekly (Week 8): Red Mountain 16 ALA-QC 14

Brandon Gallegos boots a field goal late in the fourth quarter to provide the game-winner for Red Mountain. He is 3-of-4 for the season with a pair from 40 yards.

Last-minute FG lifts Lions in battle of unbeatens

WEEKLY BLOG: 10/18/24 As the stakes get higher each week, Red Mountain maintains its composure, even when adversity strikes late, or it seems time is running out. Friday night at Jim Jones Field in Mesa, the Lions lost their lead in the fourth quarter, but dialed up the two-minute offense and won the game with their long-range kicker. Red Mountain quarterback Simon Lopez rebounded from throwing his first interception of the season and led the Lions 39 yards in the final moments of the fourth quarter to set up a game-winning 40-yard field goal from Brandon Gallegos to edge ALA-Queen Creek 16-14 in a thrilling 6A East Valley Region game between the only two undefeated teams in the 6A Conference. Gallegos is rarely called upon for field goals as this was just his second attempt all season. Used primarily for kickoffs, he trotted out on the field with the Lions facing a fourth-and-one from the Patriots’ 23-yard line with just 20 seconds remaining, and no timeouts. The senior, who plays soccer, but is in just his second year of playing football, put it through the uprights to the delight of the RMHS faithful. “It honestly feels amazing,” Gallegos said. “I’m just so hyped and excited for all my teammates and how much they love me.” After Red Mountain’s other kicker came up short on a 41-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter, the coaching staff had a plan depending on how far Lopez could lead the offense. “If it’s not inside the 20, we were going with Brandon,” Red Mountain head coach Kyle Enders said. “We practice that a lot, running on the field, no timeouts, the tempo. That’s something that we repped on Monday, probably from the same exact spot.” The tone was set early that this was going to be a defensive game filled with grit and toughness. On the Patriots’ initial possession, they took it from their own 12-yard line across midfield, but a pass was intercepted near the end zone by senior Logan Haynie. It was his fourth pick of the season.

Red Mountain safety Logan Haynie runs back an interception with his fellow defensive players turning as blockers for him. Haynie has four picks on the year.

On ALA-Queen Creek’s next possession, it reached the Red Mountain 23-yard line, before suffering a 24-yard loss on a snap that went over the quarterback’s head. The Patriots picked up some more yards, but missed a field goal attempt and the first quarter ended scoreless. In the second period, Red Mountain showed a couple flashes of its big-play offense, which has helped pave the way for a group averaging 44 points per game coming in. First, Lopez found senior receiver Bode Wagner on a long pass that traveled nearly 50 yards in the air. Wagner made the grab in single coverage and took it in for a 70-yard scoring play. There was a miscue on the snap or hold and the kick was not able to be attempted and it was 6-0. After a three-and-out by the Lions, Lopez did it himself, calling his own number and going through a hole created by the offensive line and outrunning the defense for a 75-yard touchdown (his fourth TD run of the season).

ALA-Queen Creek (6-1, 0-1 6A East Valley Region) put together an impressive 12-play 80-yard drive to cut into the lead before halftime. The Patriots converted on fourth-and-one with a QB sneak from Crew Dannels to get inside the 5-yard line. From there, Brandon Brown picked up two yards and rather than huddle (like the Patriots did most of the game), they went hurry-up and Brown went two yards around the right side to make it a 13-7 game at the break. On the opening possession of the second half, Red Mountain fumbled at its own 20-yard line. However, the Lions dug in and didn’t allow any more yardage. From there, ALA-Queen Creek missed a field goal and RMHS dodged one. “That stop right there was telling us how the second half should go,” Enders said. “I’m just proud of our kids to answer when things weren’t going our way.” It was a unique game in that there was only one punt all night. Red Mountain’s defense intercepted a pass, made two stops on fourth down, and watched the Patriots miss two field goals. ALA-Queen Creek’s defense recovered a fumble, intercepted a pass, made two stops on fourth down, and watched the Lions miss a field goal. The score remained 13-7, until midway through the fourth quarter. Facing a fourth-and-one, Dannels faked a handoff, and hit senior Boe Sparks across the middle. He broke one tackle and had a clear path to the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown. The extra point gave the Patriots their first lead of the night.

ALA-Queen Creek receiver Boe Sparks gives a look and sees that there aren’t any more defenders in front of him as he sped to the end zone.

“I’m very proud of our offense,” ALA-Queen Creek head coach Rich Edwards said. “They battled. No major mistakes.” Momentum continued the Patriots’ way as Lopez threw his first interception of the season. On a fourth-and-eight pass at midfield, senior Tillman Mulleneaux picked off the pass and ran it back to the Lions’ 32-yard line with less than four minutes remaining. After a few running plays, ALAQC went for it on fourth-and-eight from the 30. It appeared the quarterback stumbled while avoiding the rush and ended up on the ground for a seven-yard loss. That gave Red Mountain (7-0, 3-0) another opportunity in a one-point game. Lopez completed passes to Jackson Bogle and King Robinson (twice) to get the Lions down to the 23-yard line to set up Gallegos’ heroics.

Red Mountain QB Simon Lopez picks up some yards on the run. He scored his fourth touchdown of the season in the second quarter.

“I trust my guys,” Lopez said. “They’re the best teammates in the world and I wouldn’t want to play with anyone else. They got us the win.” Last year, in the first game after the bye week, Lopez suffered an injury that caused him to miss a little time. This season, Red Mountain is not just on track to make its first Open Division appearance, the Lions look like they can do some damage once getting there. “We just beat two of the top 8 Open teams in the state (RMHS defeated Highland last game),” Lopez said. “We just did our thing.” On offense, Lopez was 18-of-28 for 193 yards with one touchdown. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 78 yards. Karendus Poe caught five passes for 57 yards. For ALA-Queen Creek, Dannels finished 14-of-18 passing for 163 yards with one touchdown. Junior Bobby Nesbit had seven rushes for 69 yards. Up next, the Patriots will host Highland (6-1, 1-1) in Queen Creek on Friday, Oct. 25. ALAQC was ranked No. 4 in this past week’s Open rankings, so despite the loss, a fourth straight trip to the elite bracket remains the target. “Everything we want to accomplish is still out in front of us,” Edwards said. “All of our goals are still out there.” Red Mountain will also be playing in the QC as the Lions travel to play Queen Creek HS (6-1, 1-0) next Friday.

Mountain Lions 16, Patriots 14 ALA-Queen Creek 0 7

0 7 14 Red Mountain 0 13 0 3 16

First Quarter: No Scoring Second Quarter: RM - Bode Wagner 70 yard pass from Simon Lopez (run failed), 11:48 RM - Lopez 75 yard run (Michael Singh kick), 8:55 ALAQC - Brandon Brown 2 yard run (Tosh Peterson kick), 2:30 Third Quarter: No Scoring Fourth Quarter: ALAQC - Boe Sparks 37 yard pass from Crew Dannels (Peterson kick), 7:27 RM - Brandon Gallegos 40 yard FG, 0:15