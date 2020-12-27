ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly: Wisdom named new Desert Vista coach

WEEKLY BLOG: 12/27/20

The first of many open head coaching positions in the Valley was filled this week when it was announced that Ty Wisdom will lead the team at Desert Vista High School.

Athletic Director Tommy Eubanks approved the hiring of Wisdom, who has been the head coach at Horizon for the past five seasons.

"Ty is going to bring some excitement," Eubanks said in an e-mail interview. "He is very energized and wants to get going. Brings a wealth of knowledge."

During his time at Horizon, Wisdom went 31-18 with the Huskies and never had a season below .500. Horizon made the Open Division tournament in the 2019 season.

Reading about a new head football coach at Desert Vista is not something you see very often. The Tempe District school had just two in its first 24 years of existence. Jim Rattay started the program in 1997 and Dan Hinds had been the sideline boss since 2002. Each of them won a state championship with the Thunder.



There are 37 other schools currently in 6A and only one (Centennial) has been around for 24 years or more and done so with two or fewer coaches. Richard Taylor just completed his 29th season with the Coyotes.

Hinds resigned from his post on Dec. 1 and Wisdom heard from a couple of his friends in the East Valley that thought he should look at the opening.

"There's very few jobs that were appealing to me," Wisdom said. "After meeting with the administration, I liked their vision and where they saw it going."

The entire search took less than a month with 40 applying for the job and 15 of those being brought in for interviews.

Like when he received his first varsity head coaching position in 2016, Wisdom will be in charge of a program coming off a winless season. However, that's not the only commonality.

"There's a lot of similarities to the program I took over at Horizon," Wisdom said. "Everything is not broke. There's some things to put some change into."

In just his second game with the Huskies in 2016, Horizon knocked off Chaparral (45-20). That win earned Wisdom the Arizona Cardinals Coach of the Week honor. It's one that he repeated in both 2019 (a win over Notre Dame) and in 2020 (a victory over Gilbert, despite having 30 players out).

I saw Horizon play in their third game of that '16 season. The Huskies ran their record to 3-0 with a win at Paradise Valley. There was no showboating or acting like they had never won before even after going 0-10 the prior season. Afterwards, Wisdom told me, "When I took the job, I said we're going to try to get better each week.".

They did improve. Following a 6-4 record in 2016, HHS went 7-4 and made the 6A playoffs. Horizon repeated a postseason trip (in the 5A this time) and went 6-5 the next year. That set the stage for a 9-1 regular season in 2019 and a spot in the new Open Division.

This year's team finished 3-3 and wasn't able to play in Weeks 5 & 6 due to too many players out or possibly exposed to COVID-19.