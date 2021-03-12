ArizonaVarsity - Guliford, Pyers a deadly duo for Liberty basketball

The 2020-21 AIA basketball season has been unique and full of surprises. Among the unexpected events has been the quick rise of the Liberty Lions, who just wrapped up their best regular season in school history. And at the forefront for the Lions success has been the sharpshooting duo of senior Miles Guliford and junior E.J. Pyers.

Liberty finished 16-2 on the season, giving it the No. 5 seed and a first round home game in the 6A playoff bracket. In the first playoff game for both players, Guliford had a team high 19 points with Pyers chipping in 11 to lead the Lions to the victory against the defending state champions No. 12 Desert Vista 102-94 Thursday night.

Guliford is well known not just in Arizona for his shooting abilities but nationwide. As he reached the quarterfinals in voting for the National High School 3-point contest to be held Final Four weekend in Indianapolis. Although he won’t be participating, just being recognized is a huge thing for Guliford.

“I was honored to be mentioned with all the talented players who made it that far. Just to be even in the running is something I am very grateful for,” Guliford said.

Guilford came out firing on all cylinders, scoring 11 in the first half including a stretch of four straight baskets that sent the loud, albeit limited, student section into a frenzy. And in the second half he sent the gym into a deafening roar as he hit a dagger 3-pointer in the face of the defender to extend the Lions lead to 13 with 1:30 left in the game.

“I just wanted to come out and give my all. Coach told us to keep playing our game and even when they got close we knew to trust our game and we’d be fine,” said Guliford.

Guliford led the team on the season with 13.7 points and 2 steals per game. And has been a fixture on varsity since his sophomore year. The Lions reached the play-in game his first two years on varsity but fell short of the postseason both times.

Then came this season and the arrival of E.J. Pyers on varsity. Pyers has made his mark on the team this season leading the Lions in 3-point percentage, shooting 43 percent from the field and assists with 5.7 per game this season. Pyers has been unselfish all year long, although his impact doesn’t always show up in the box score, and his teammates see it every game.