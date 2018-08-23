Ticker
ArizonaVarsity.com's database of all of the players who are from Arizona and currently listed on NCAA D2 Football rosters. Hopefully this is a helpful reference to track and root on the local alumni who are pursuing their athletic and academic goals out of state at less heralded, but equally important institutions.

Adams State

Jordan Larson, TE, Sophomore (Valley Christian)

Rebecca Longo, K, RS Freshman (Basha)

Casey Carnaghi, WR, RS Sophomore (Sahuaro)

Sean Benke, OL, Freshman (Marana Mountain View)

Albany State

Gabriel Ballinas, K/P, Sophomore (Hamilton)

Arkansas Monticello

Jake Wagner, OL, Freshman (Sunrise Mountain)

Arkansas Tech

Angel Silva, LB, Senior (St. Mary's)

Augustana

Jake Welsheimer, WR, Sophomore (Shadow Mountain)

Bemidji State

Zach Southwick, OL, Sophomore (Moon Valley)

Jeff Harris, DE, RS Senior (Valley Vista)

Nate Woods, DB, Junior (Skyline)

Black Hills State

Jacob Parks, K/P, Sophomore (Centennial)

Tyler Hammons, QB, RS Freshman (Cienega)

Austin Goddard, LB, Senior (Ironwood Ridge)

Keith Marson, OL, RS Junior (Vista Grande)

Clayton Dry, OL, Senior (Mountain Pointe)

Jordan Pace, WR, RS Freshman (Shadow Mountain)

Nolan Susel, RB, Freshman (Florence)

Khiry Keith, OL, Junior (Marcos de Niza)

Nikolas Arnold, DL, Freshman (Florence)


Chadron State

Coy Colgate, RB, RS Sophomore (Nogales)

Jordan Watt, DL, Sophomore (Mountain Pointe)

Ethan Zimmerman, DB, Freshman (Apache Junction)

Kael Juelfs, LB, Freshman (Lee Williams)

Colorado Mesa

Aaron Howard, QB, Freshman (Chandler)

Tre Hart, WR, Freshman (Chandler)

Logan Bayus, DL, RS Freshman (O'Connor)

Colorado School of Mines

Travis Lockhart, QB, RS Sophomore (Hamilton)

Adam Leonard, DB, RS Senior (Centennial)

Grant Gale, LB, RS Senior (Highland)

Zach Budzik, OL, RS Sophomore (Desert Vista)

Edwin Lovett, DB, RS Freshman (Pusch Ridge)

CSU-Pueblo

Darius Williams, DB, Senior (Williams Field)

Marché Dennard, RB, Senior (Brophy)

Malachi Wilkins, LB, RS Freshman (Estrella Foothills)

Hunter Alderson, OL, RS Sophomore (Ironwood Ridge)

Tre Campbell, WR, RS Sophomore (Shadow Ridge)

Max Fine, WR, RS Freshman (Williams Field)

Anthony Reaves, TE, RS Junior (Desert Vista)

Cole Forsgren, WR, Senior (Williams Field)

Preston Guerra, TE, RS Sophomore (Cactus)

Jamaal Sears, DB, Junior (Valley Vista)

Keith Wesley, LB, Freshman (Higley)

Tavian Robey, DL, Freshman (Marana Mountain View)

Josh Pearson, K, Freshman (Marana)

Darius Holton, DB, Freshman (Perry)

Kyle Carriker, DL, Freshman (Pinnacle)

Marcus Powell, DL, Sophomore (Perry)

Concordia- St. Paul

Mark Rivera, OL, Junior (Mesquite)

Cole Marmor, DL, Junior(Ironwood Ridge)

Dixie State

Anthony Reyes, K, Senior (Dobson)

Michael Sanders, QB, RS Senior (Pinnacle)

Josh Carlson, P, Freshman (Gilbert)


East Central

Wyatt Galante, OL, RS Junior (Red Mountain)

Eastern New Mexico

Tyler Lynch, TE, RS Junior (Williams Field)

Troy Bethsold, LB, RS Junior (Liberty)

Vavrix Owens, LB, Junior (Mountain Pointe)

Emilio Rodriguez, DB Junior (Verrado)

Deon Lee, DB, Junior (Mountain Pointe)

Davin Williams-Mumin, DB, Freshman (Liberty)

Qadeer Williams-Mumin, LB, Freshman (Liberty)

Fort Hays State

Nick Courinos, OL, Junior (Shadow Mountain)

Fort Lewis

Mason Hatton, WR, RS Senior (Pinnacle)

Jacob McCabe, OL, Freshman (Page)

Chad Myron, WR, Freshman (Window Rock)

Colton Petersen, DL, RS Sophomore (Mesquite)

Grand Valley State

Ethan Cortazzo, WR, RS Senior (Red Mountain)

Harding

Dylan Hendricks, LB, RS Sophomore (Mesa)

Henderson State

Bowen Sweeney, DB, Senior (Payson)

Hillsdale

Kendall Tobin, DL, Freshman (Pusch Ridge)

Scott Lowery, WR, RS Freshman (Homeschooled)

Lenoir-Rhyne University

Jonathan Nolan, OL, Junior (Horizon)

Lindenwood

Koby Charles, DB, RS Freshman (Casa Grande)

Long Island-Post

Austin Nuessle, QB, RS Freshman (Desert Mountain)

University of Mary

Antonio Cuevas, DB, Freshman (Saguaro)

Garrett Weissinger, QB, Sophomore (Sunrise Mountain)

Dallas Pena, OL, Freshman (Valley Vista)

Vincent Meloy, OL, Freshman (Williams Field)

Danny Kittner, WR, Freshman (Higley)

Brody Riggs, K, Sophomore (Cactus)


Minnesota-Crookston

Reyes Lara III, QB, RS Freshman (Valley Vista)

Joey Sanchez, DB, Freshman (Red Mountain)

Wyatt Shedrick III, WR, Freshman (Saguaro)

Jordan Frieberg, DL, RS Freshman (Willow Canyon)

Elizsha Bear-Encinas, OL, RS Freshman (Casa Grande)

Minot State

Justin Coleman, DB, Freshman (Red Mountain)

Scott Fallers, QB, Freshman (Westview)

Kamryn Bradley, RB, Freshman (Copper Canyon)

Missouri Science and Tech

Zach Glaess, K, RS Sophomore (Queen Creek)

Ryan Langford, TE, Freshman (O'Connor)

Nebraska-Kearney

Luke Quinn, RB, Senior (Horizon)

New Mexico Highlands

Luke Verbalaitis, OL, Freshman (Pinnacle)

North Alabama

Jordan Robinson, DB, RS Junior (Mesquite)

Northern Michigan


Abram Cook, DL, Senior (Valley Vista)

Dallas Dixon, WR, Sophomore (Tolleson)

Northern State


K.C. Yeargain, DB, Senior (Chandler)

Zach Bohnenkamp, DB, Sophomore (Canyon del Oro)

Zech Culbreath, WR, RS Senior (Chandler)

Jacob Cross, DL, RS Sophomore (Perry)

Northwest Missouri State

Jerrell Green, DB, Junior (Millennium)

Pittsburg State

Elijah Jeffcoat, DE, RS Junior (Williams Field)

Marcus Brantley, DB, Senior (Red Mountain)

Sioux Falls

Ja'Tai Jenkins, RB, Freshman (Verrado)

Christian Medieros, DL, Freshman (Desert Ridge)

South Dakota School of Mines

Kendahl Johnson, DB, Freshman (O'Connor)

Adrian Eastman, DB, Freshman (Higley)

Gavin Chaddocck, LB, Freshman (Sunrise Mountain)

Hunter Jaskey, DL Freshman (Boulder Creek)

Christian Singleton, QB, RS Freshman (Flagstaff)

Chris Counce, LB, Senior (Saguaro)

Adrian Perez, DL, Junior (Desert Vista)

Griffin Facciano, OL, Sophomore (Ironwood Ridge)

Ian Anderson, WR, Junior (Hamilton)

Robert Schrock, OL, Senior (Mesa)

Francisco Dicochea III, LB, Junior (Cienega)

Southwest Baptist

DeMarco Grayson, RB, Junior (Catalina)

Southwest Minnesota State


Austin Wells, P/K, Senior (Campo Verde)

Shavez Hawkins, RB, Sophomore (Williams Field)

Shaun'dell Hawkins, LB, Freshman (Williams Field)


Southwestern Oklahoma State

CJ Jennings, DB, Junior (O'Connor)

Tartleton State

Thomas Warren, DB, Senior (Mountain Pointe)

Texas A&M Kingsville

Donovan Moore, WR, RS Junior (Tucson)

Texas-Permian Basin

Quinn Tinley, DB, RS Freshman (Perry/Palastine)

Truman State

Sam Reeves, DL, RS Junior (Vista Grande)

Tusculum

Tommy Pistone, QB, RS Senior (Yuma Catholic)

Virginia Union

Jaeren Burch, WR, Senior (Perry)

Washburn


Colton Dunkle, OL, Junior (Basha)

Kyle Hinton, OL, Junior (Liberty)

Jaaron Taylor, DL, RS Freshman (Chandler)

Mason Honne, OL, Freshman (Mountain Pointe)

Alex Ward, OL, Junior (Hamilton)


Wayne State College 

Dallan Taylor, OL, RS Freshman (Liberty)

Billy Rone, OL, Senior (Marcos de Niza)


West Texas A&M

Joseph Radke, LB, RS Sophomore (Miami)


Western New Mexico

Gabriel Tomaszewski, QB, Junior (Perry)

DeAndre Williams, RB/DB, Junior (Tucson)

Laruni Witty, DB, Sophomore (Westview)

Jacob Valdez, LB, RS Sophomore (Buena)

Clay Branton, LB, RS Sophomore (Tucson)

James Vaifale, LB, Senior (Corona del Sol)

Elijah Jones, WR/DB, RS Sophomore (Campo Verde)

Peyton Kendrick, QB, Junior (Santa Rita)

Adrian Leos, LB, Freshman (Vista Grande)

Nico Flores, WR, Freshman (Santa Cruz)

Cameron Vega, OL, Freshman (Rincon)

Mac Rothschild-Potterf, OL, Freshman (Desert Vista)

Khalil Gardley, TE, Freshman (Buena)

Western Oregon

Gabe Avila, LB, RS Sophomore (Greenway)


Western State

David Velazquez, DB, RS Senior(Horizon)

Garrett Boyd, P, Junior (Seton Catholic)

Joey Dill, LB, RS Junior (Casa Grande)

William Jewell

Connor Carpenter, LB, RS Sophomore (Willow Canyon)

Winona State

Javian Roebuck, RB, Junior (La Joya)

