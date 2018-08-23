Here's Every Arizona High School Alum on a 2018 NCAA DII Football Roster
ArizonaVarsity.com's database of all of the players who are from Arizona and currently listed on NCAA D2 Football rosters. Hopefully this is a helpful reference to track and root on the local alumni who are pursuing their athletic and academic goals out of state at less heralded, but equally important institutions.
Adams State
Jordan Larson, TE, Sophomore (Valley Christian)
Rebecca Longo, K, RS Freshman (Basha)
Casey Carnaghi, WR, RS Sophomore (Sahuaro)
Sean Benke, OL, Freshman (Marana Mountain View)
Albany State
Gabriel Ballinas, K/P, Sophomore (Hamilton)
Arkansas Monticello
Jake Wagner, OL, Freshman (Sunrise Mountain)
Arkansas Tech
Angel Silva, LB, Senior (St. Mary's)
Augustana
Jake Welsheimer, WR, Sophomore (Shadow Mountain)
Bemidji State
Zach Southwick, OL, Sophomore (Moon Valley)
Jeff Harris, DE, RS Senior (Valley Vista)
Nate Woods, DB, Junior (Skyline)
Black Hills State
Jacob Parks, K/P, Sophomore (Centennial)
Tyler Hammons, QB, RS Freshman (Cienega)
Austin Goddard, LB, Senior (Ironwood Ridge)
Keith Marson, OL, RS Junior (Vista Grande)
Clayton Dry, OL, Senior (Mountain Pointe)
Jordan Pace, WR, RS Freshman (Shadow Mountain)
Nolan Susel, RB, Freshman (Florence)
Khiry Keith, OL, Junior (Marcos de Niza)
Nikolas Arnold, DL, Freshman (Florence)
Chadron State
Coy Colgate, RB, RS Sophomore (Nogales)
Jordan Watt, DL, Sophomore (Mountain Pointe)
Ethan Zimmerman, DB, Freshman (Apache Junction)
Kael Juelfs, LB, Freshman (Lee Williams)
Colorado Mesa
Aaron Howard, QB, Freshman (Chandler)
Tre Hart, WR, Freshman (Chandler)
Logan Bayus, DL, RS Freshman (O'Connor)
Colorado School of Mines
Travis Lockhart, QB, RS Sophomore (Hamilton)
Adam Leonard, DB, RS Senior (Centennial)
Grant Gale, LB, RS Senior (Highland)
Zach Budzik, OL, RS Sophomore (Desert Vista)
Edwin Lovett, DB, RS Freshman (Pusch Ridge)
CSU-Pueblo
Darius Williams, DB, Senior (Williams Field)
Marché Dennard, RB, Senior (Brophy)
Malachi Wilkins, LB, RS Freshman (Estrella Foothills)
Hunter Alderson, OL, RS Sophomore (Ironwood Ridge)
Tre Campbell, WR, RS Sophomore (Shadow Ridge)
Max Fine, WR, RS Freshman (Williams Field)
Anthony Reaves, TE, RS Junior (Desert Vista)
Cole Forsgren, WR, Senior (Williams Field)
Preston Guerra, TE, RS Sophomore (Cactus)
Jamaal Sears, DB, Junior (Valley Vista)
Keith Wesley, LB, Freshman (Higley)
Tavian Robey, DL, Freshman (Marana Mountain View)
Josh Pearson, K, Freshman (Marana)
Darius Holton, DB, Freshman (Perry)
Kyle Carriker, DL, Freshman (Pinnacle)
Marcus Powell, DL, Sophomore (Perry)
Concordia- St. Paul
Mark Rivera, OL, Junior (Mesquite)
Cole Marmor, DL, Junior(Ironwood Ridge)
Dixie State
Anthony Reyes, K, Senior (Dobson)
Michael Sanders, QB, RS Senior (Pinnacle)
Josh Carlson, P, Freshman (Gilbert)
East Central
Wyatt Galante, OL, RS Junior (Red Mountain)
Eastern New Mexico
Tyler Lynch, TE, RS Junior (Williams Field)
Troy Bethsold, LB, RS Junior (Liberty)
Vavrix Owens, LB, Junior (Mountain Pointe)
Emilio Rodriguez, DB Junior (Verrado)
Deon Lee, DB, Junior (Mountain Pointe)
Davin Williams-Mumin, DB, Freshman (Liberty)
Qadeer Williams-Mumin, LB, Freshman (Liberty)
Fort Hays State
Nick Courinos, OL, Junior (Shadow Mountain)
Fort Lewis
Mason Hatton, WR, RS Senior (Pinnacle)
Jacob McCabe, OL, Freshman (Page)
Chad Myron, WR, Freshman (Window Rock)
Colton Petersen, DL, RS Sophomore (Mesquite)
Grand Valley State
Ethan Cortazzo, WR, RS Senior (Red Mountain)
Harding
Dylan Hendricks, LB, RS Sophomore (Mesa)
Henderson State
Bowen Sweeney, DB, Senior (Payson)
Hillsdale
Kendall Tobin, DL, Freshman (Pusch Ridge)
Scott Lowery, WR, RS Freshman (Homeschooled)
Lenoir-Rhyne University
Jonathan Nolan, OL, Junior (Horizon)
Lindenwood
Koby Charles, DB, RS Freshman (Casa Grande)
Long Island-Post
Austin Nuessle, QB, RS Freshman (Desert Mountain)
University of Mary
Antonio Cuevas, DB, Freshman (Saguaro)
Garrett Weissinger, QB, Sophomore (Sunrise Mountain)
Dallas Pena, OL, Freshman (Valley Vista)
Vincent Meloy, OL, Freshman (Williams Field)
Danny Kittner, WR, Freshman (Higley)
Brody Riggs, K, Sophomore (Cactus)
Minnesota-Crookston
Reyes Lara III, QB, RS Freshman (Valley Vista)
Joey Sanchez, DB, Freshman (Red Mountain)
Wyatt Shedrick III, WR, Freshman (Saguaro)
Jordan Frieberg, DL, RS Freshman (Willow Canyon)
Elizsha Bear-Encinas, OL, RS Freshman (Casa Grande)
Minot State
Justin Coleman, DB, Freshman (Red Mountain)
Scott Fallers, QB, Freshman (Westview)
Kamryn Bradley, RB, Freshman (Copper Canyon)
Missouri Science and Tech
Zach Glaess, K, RS Sophomore (Queen Creek)
Ryan Langford, TE, Freshman (O'Connor)
Nebraska-Kearney
Luke Quinn, RB, Senior (Horizon)
New Mexico Highlands
Luke Verbalaitis, OL, Freshman (Pinnacle)
North Alabama
Jordan Robinson, DB, RS Junior (Mesquite)
Northern Michigan
Abram Cook, DL, Senior (Valley Vista)
Dallas Dixon, WR, Sophomore (Tolleson)
Northern State
K.C. Yeargain, DB, Senior (Chandler)
Zach Bohnenkamp, DB, Sophomore (Canyon del Oro)
Zech Culbreath, WR, RS Senior (Chandler)
Jacob Cross, DL, RS Sophomore (Perry)
Northwest Missouri State
Jerrell Green, DB, Junior (Millennium)
Pittsburg State
Elijah Jeffcoat, DE, RS Junior (Williams Field)
Marcus Brantley, DB, Senior (Red Mountain)
Sioux Falls
Ja'Tai Jenkins, RB, Freshman (Verrado)
Christian Medieros, DL, Freshman (Desert Ridge)
South Dakota School of Mines
Kendahl Johnson, DB, Freshman (O'Connor)
Adrian Eastman, DB, Freshman (Higley)
Gavin Chaddocck, LB, Freshman (Sunrise Mountain)
Hunter Jaskey, DL Freshman (Boulder Creek)
Christian Singleton, QB, RS Freshman (Flagstaff)
Chris Counce, LB, Senior (Saguaro)
Adrian Perez, DL, Junior (Desert Vista)
Griffin Facciano, OL, Sophomore (Ironwood Ridge)
Ian Anderson, WR, Junior (Hamilton)
Robert Schrock, OL, Senior (Mesa)
Francisco Dicochea III, LB, Junior (Cienega)
Southwest Baptist
DeMarco Grayson, RB, Junior (Catalina)
Southwest Minnesota State
Austin Wells, P/K, Senior (Campo Verde)
Shavez Hawkins, RB, Sophomore (Williams Field)
Shaun'dell Hawkins, LB, Freshman (Williams Field)
Southwestern Oklahoma State
CJ Jennings, DB, Junior (O'Connor)
Tartleton State
Thomas Warren, DB, Senior (Mountain Pointe)
Texas A&M Kingsville
Donovan Moore, WR, RS Junior (Tucson)
Texas-Permian Basin
Quinn Tinley, DB, RS Freshman (Perry/Palastine)
Truman State
Sam Reeves, DL, RS Junior (Vista Grande)
Tusculum
Tommy Pistone, QB, RS Senior (Yuma Catholic)
Virginia Union
Jaeren Burch, WR, Senior (Perry)
Washburn
Colton Dunkle, OL, Junior (Basha)
Kyle Hinton, OL, Junior (Liberty)
Jaaron Taylor, DL, RS Freshman (Chandler)
Mason Honne, OL, Freshman (Mountain Pointe)
Alex Ward, OL, Junior (Hamilton)
Wayne State College
Dallan Taylor, OL, RS Freshman (Liberty)
Billy Rone, OL, Senior (Marcos de Niza)
West Texas A&M
Joseph Radke, LB, RS Sophomore (Miami)
Western New Mexico
Gabriel Tomaszewski, QB, Junior (Perry)
DeAndre Williams, RB/DB, Junior (Tucson)
Laruni Witty, DB, Sophomore (Westview)
Jacob Valdez, LB, RS Sophomore (Buena)
Clay Branton, LB, RS Sophomore (Tucson)
James Vaifale, LB, Senior (Corona del Sol)
Elijah Jones, WR/DB, RS Sophomore (Campo Verde)
Peyton Kendrick, QB, Junior (Santa Rita)
Adrian Leos, LB, Freshman (Vista Grande)
Nico Flores, WR, Freshman (Santa Cruz)
Cameron Vega, OL, Freshman (Rincon)
Mac Rothschild-Potterf, OL, Freshman (Desert Vista)
Khalil Gardley, TE, Freshman (Buena)
Western Oregon
Gabe Avila, LB, RS Sophomore (Greenway)
Western State
David Velazquez, DB, RS Senior(Horizon)
Garrett Boyd, P, Junior (Seton Catholic)
Joey Dill, LB, RS Junior (Casa Grande)
William Jewell
Connor Carpenter, LB, RS Sophomore (Willow Canyon)
Winona State
Javian Roebuck, RB, Junior (La Joya)