UPDATED: 4/4/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 320 players from the Class of 2019 have signed with schools since last December to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

In his first year as a starter, Brock Locnikar had a breakthrough season for Notre Dame Prep. On a defense that had to replace every starter, the 6-1, 215-pound linebacker led the Saints with 154 tackles (118 solo). Last Friday, Locnikar got an offer from Penn. NDP had an unbeaten regular season for the second straight year and returned to the 5A title game. In addition to football, he is an All-American wrestler. Last weekend, Locnikar experienced the culture and facilities in a visit to Rice (which has also offered him). The offer from Penn is the sixth from the prestigious Ivy League for Locnikar. Franklin Field in Philadelphia was a busy place last Saturday. First it was the Penn Football Quaker Showcase, which was followed up by a lacrosse game against Yale (won by Penn, 13-12 in triple overtime). Last season, the Quakers finished 6-4, which was the fourth consecutive winning season for head coach Ray Priore. Penn is the only Ivy League school that can claim that distinction from 2015-2018. The Red & Blue will kick off the 2019 season on Sept. 21 at Delaware. The matchup will be the first between the Quakers and Blue Hens since 1983.

A teammate of Locnikar's, Cade Bennett, received an offer from Oklahoma State on Tuesday. OSU hired former Kansas State coach Charlie Dickey in the offseason as its new O-line coach, and he is looking to bolster the Pokes upfront. Bennett is a 6-4, 295-pound offensive tackle. He's been on varsity for the Saints since his freshman year. The offer from the Cowboys is Bennett's 12th overall, and third from the Big 12 Conference. Cody Cameron of Arizona Varsity remarked that Bennett is one of his favorite linemen in the entire state while looking at targets for Arizona State (which has also offered). Oklahoma State has a veteran offensive line for this season with two seniors and two juniors that started most of the games last year. Bill Snyder's retirement provided the opportunity for OSU to hire Dickey away from K-State and into Stillwater. The Pokes finished 7-6 last year and defeated Missouri in the Liberty Bowl on New Year's Eve. Oklahoma State begins the 2019 season on Friday, Aug. 30 at Oregon State.

The list of schools for Regen Terry expanded by another one as the defensive end collected an offer from Nebraska on Tuesday. The 6-4, 235-pound lineman led Florence with five sacks and posted 72 tackles in his junior season. While FHS isn't in the bigger cities of Phoenix (which is 60 miles northwest) or Tucson (which is 70 miles southeast), Terry proves the theory that if you're good enough, they'll find you. He went down to Arizona last month to check out a spring practice. The Wildcats offered him earlier this year. Nebraska is practicing to gear up for its annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 13. The Big Ten Network will carry the event at 11 a.m. Arizona time. The Huskers rebounded from an 0-6 start to win four games in the second half of the year. NU kicks off 2019 in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31 against South Alabama. Terry added an offer on Thursday from Kansas State. The Wildcats will also be holding their football spring showcase on April 13. The team will perform drills and finish with a scrimmage, during which, new head coach Chris Klieman will be mic'd up for the fans to hear. K-State finished 5-7 last season and will open the new year on Aug. 31 at home in Manhattan against Nicholls (La.).



Also getting an offer from Nebraska on Tuesday was Tate Romney. The 6-3, 220-pound linebacker at Chandler recorded 92 tackles and six sacks as the Wolves captured their third straight 6A championship. Romney has two older brothers, Gunner and Baylor, that play for BYU. The Cougars are one of 14 schools that has offered Romney. In addition to his tackling ability, Romney has tremendous athletic talent and plays with great instincts.

Desert Ridge didn't throw the ball a lot last season, but when the Jaguars did, it was usually Aidan Lee catching it. The 6-2, 200-pound receiver earned an offer from Army on Tuesday. Lee led DRHS with 26 receptions for 328 yards and also got involved in the run game, averaging four yards per carry in his 32 attempts. He was named the winner of the Gatorade Award at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Los Angeles in February. Lee has the size, along with athleticism, and great hands. Army held its first scrimmage of spring practice last Saturday. It was a magical 2018 season for the Black Knights, who claimed the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy (wins over Navy and Air Force), along with an Armed Forces Bowl victory over Houston (70-14), during an 11-2 season. Army begins its 2019 campaign at home in West Point on Friday, Aug. 30 against Rice. That will be followed by a trip to Ann Arbor to face Michigan.

Brophy has a new head coach in Jason Jewell and the former New Mexico State lineman has a D-I prospect on the Broncos' roster as Andrew Milek gained an offer from UNLV on Thursday. Milek is a 6-5, 295-pound offensive tackle with quick feet that had a breakthrough season for BCP last year as the team reached the 6A playoffs. The offer from the Rebels is his second from the Mountain West Conference, and fourth overall. Milek has put a lot of work in the weight room and can deadlift 455 pounds. UNLV will end its spring practice this Saturday with a Spring Showcase at the soccer complex. The Fremont Cannon will be on display, which the Rebels (4-8 last year) acquired by defeating in-state rival Nevada to end the season in November. The new year begins at home in Las Vegas against Southern Utah on Aug. 31.

Finally, one of the state's top tight ends, Jay Rudolph, obtained a new offer from Abilene Christian on Tuesday. The 6-4, 220-pound athlete led Horizon in receiving with 31 catches for 550 yards and eight touchdowns. He also played defense for the Huskies and recorded 31 tackles at linebacker. Rudolph began his third year on the varsity team for HHS on Thursday as the Huskies conducted their first spring football practice. Horizon has a pair of big events coming up in May. The Huskies are part of the showcase event at Valley Vista on May 13 and they will hold their Spring Game on May 17. Abilene Christian will close their spring training camp on Friday night with a Purple-White Game at Wildcat Stadium. The Wildcats compete in the Southland Conference (FCS) and finished 5-4 in conference play in 2018 and 6-5 overall. Earlier in the day, ACU will play host to 380 high school players for Junior Day festivities. The season opener for the Wildcats will be on Aug. 31 at North Texas.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.



