HS Football Recruiting - Class of 2020
Florence's Terry 'blessed' with Nebraska, Kansas State offers
UPDATED: 4/4/19
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 320 players from the Class of 2019 have signed with schools since last December to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
In his first year as a starter, Brock Locnikar had a breakthrough season for Notre Dame Prep. On a defense that had to replace every starter, the 6-1, 215-pound linebacker led the Saints with 154 tackles (118 solo). Last Friday, Locnikar got an offer from Penn. NDP had an unbeaten regular season for the second straight year and returned to the 5A title game. In addition to football, he is an All-American wrestler. Last weekend, Locnikar experienced the culture and facilities in a visit to Rice (which has also offered him). The offer from Penn is the sixth from the prestigious Ivy League for Locnikar. Franklin Field in Philadelphia was a busy place last Saturday. First it was the Penn Football Quaker Showcase, which was followed up by a lacrosse game against Yale (won by Penn, 13-12 in triple overtime). Last season, the Quakers finished 6-4, which was the fourth consecutive winning season for head coach Ray Priore. Penn is the only Ivy League school that can claim that distinction from 2015-2018. The Red & Blue will kick off the 2019 season on Sept. 21 at Delaware. The matchup will be the first between the Quakers and Blue Hens since 1983.
A teammate of Locnikar's, Cade Bennett, received an offer from Oklahoma State on Tuesday. OSU hired former Kansas State coach Charlie Dickey in the offseason as its new O-line coach, and he is looking to bolster the Pokes upfront. Bennett is a 6-4, 295-pound offensive tackle. He's been on varsity for the Saints since his freshman year. The offer from the Cowboys is Bennett's 12th overall, and third from the Big 12 Conference. Cody Cameron of Arizona Varsity remarked that Bennett is one of his favorite linemen in the entire state while looking at targets for Arizona State (which has also offered). Oklahoma State has a veteran offensive line for this season with two seniors and two juniors that started most of the games last year. Bill Snyder's retirement provided the opportunity for OSU to hire Dickey away from K-State and into Stillwater. The Pokes finished 7-6 last year and defeated Missouri in the Liberty Bowl on New Year's Eve. Oklahoma State begins the 2019 season on Friday, Aug. 30 at Oregon State.
The list of schools for Regen Terry expanded by another one as the defensive end collected an offer from Nebraska on Tuesday. The 6-4, 235-pound lineman led Florence with five sacks and posted 72 tackles in his junior season. While FHS isn't in the bigger cities of Phoenix (which is 60 miles northwest) or Tucson (which is 70 miles southeast), Terry proves the theory that if you're good enough, they'll find you. He went down to Arizona last month to check out a spring practice. The Wildcats offered him earlier this year. Nebraska is practicing to gear up for its annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 13. The Big Ten Network will carry the event at 11 a.m. Arizona time. The Huskers rebounded from an 0-6 start to win four games in the second half of the year. NU kicks off 2019 in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31 against South Alabama. Terry added an offer on Thursday from Kansas State. The Wildcats will also be holding their football spring showcase on April 13. The team will perform drills and finish with a scrimmage, during which, new head coach Chris Klieman will be mic'd up for the fans to hear. K-State finished 5-7 last season and will open the new year on Aug. 31 at home in Manhattan against Nicholls (La.).
Also getting an offer from Nebraska on Tuesday was Tate Romney. The 6-3, 220-pound linebacker at Chandler recorded 92 tackles and six sacks as the Wolves captured their third straight 6A championship. Romney has two older brothers, Gunner and Baylor, that play for BYU. The Cougars are one of 14 schools that has offered Romney. In addition to his tackling ability, Romney has tremendous athletic talent and plays with great instincts.
Desert Ridge didn't throw the ball a lot last season, but when the Jaguars did, it was usually Aidan Lee catching it. The 6-2, 200-pound receiver earned an offer from Army on Tuesday. Lee led DRHS with 26 receptions for 328 yards and also got involved in the run game, averaging four yards per carry in his 32 attempts. He was named the winner of the Gatorade Award at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Los Angeles in February. Lee has the size, along with athleticism, and great hands. Army held its first scrimmage of spring practice last Saturday. It was a magical 2018 season for the Black Knights, who claimed the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy (wins over Navy and Air Force), along with an Armed Forces Bowl victory over Houston (70-14), during an 11-2 season. Army begins its 2019 campaign at home in West Point on Friday, Aug. 30 against Rice. That will be followed by a trip to Ann Arbor to face Michigan.
Brophy has a new head coach in Jason Jewell and the former New Mexico State lineman has a D-I prospect on the Broncos' roster as Andrew Milek gained an offer from UNLV on Thursday. Milek is a 6-5, 295-pound offensive tackle with quick feet that had a breakthrough season for BCP last year as the team reached the 6A playoffs. The offer from the Rebels is his second from the Mountain West Conference, and fourth overall. Milek has put a lot of work in the weight room and can deadlift 455 pounds. UNLV will end its spring practice this Saturday with a Spring Showcase at the soccer complex. The Fremont Cannon will be on display, which the Rebels (4-8 last year) acquired by defeating in-state rival Nevada to end the season in November. The new year begins at home in Las Vegas against Southern Utah on Aug. 31.
Finally, one of the state's top tight ends, Jay Rudolph, obtained a new offer from Abilene Christian on Tuesday. The 6-4, 220-pound athlete led Horizon in receiving with 31 catches for 550 yards and eight touchdowns. He also played defense for the Huskies and recorded 31 tackles at linebacker. Rudolph began his third year on the varsity team for HHS on Thursday as the Huskies conducted their first spring football practice. Horizon has a pair of big events coming up in May. The Huskies are part of the showcase event at Valley Vista on May 13 and they will hold their Spring Game on May 17. Abilene Christian will close their spring training camp on Friday night with a Purple-White Game at Wildcat Stadium. The Wildcats compete in the Southland Conference (FCS) and finished 5-4 in conference play in 2018 and 6-5 overall. Earlier in the day, ACU will play host to 380 high school players for Junior Day festivities. The season opener for the Wildcats will be on Aug. 31 at North Texas.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2020 OFFERS
Tosh Baker - Pinnacle (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Princeton, Purdue, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Israel Benjamin - Saguaro (RB): Army, Brown, BYU, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, Yale
Cade Bennett - Notre Dame (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington State
Tyler Beverett - Saguaro (QB): Indiana
Jean Boyd - Corona del Sol (CB): Arizona State
Ben Bray - Red Mountain (OT): Northern Arizona
Tommy Christakos - Chaparral (WR/K): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Army, California, Colorado, Harvard, Iowa State, Memphis, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Purdue, San Diego State, Utah, Yale
Arnell Christen, Jr. - Tolleson (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Jacobe Covington - Saguaro (S): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas Tech, USC, Washington State
Dominique Davis - Mountain Pointe (WR): Abilene Christian
Jalan Early - Millennium (QB): Northern Arizona
Elijah Ervin - Desert Vista (WR): Abilene Christian, Northern Arizona
Bruno Fina - Salpointe (OT): Abilene Christian
Ben Finley - Paradise Valley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Aaron Greene - Prescott (DE): Abilene Christian
Micah Harper - Basha (CB): Air Force, Army, Azusa Pacific, Dartmouth, Fordham, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, Yale
Jason Harris - Higley (DE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Mercer, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah
Darvon Hubbard - Willow Canyon (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Bowling Green, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Tennessee, Toledo, Utah
Jaylan Jeffers - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
JD Johnson - Pinnacle (QB): Arizona, Colorado State, MICHIGAN, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UNLV
Tye Kassen - Saguaro (OT): Arizona State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Zach Kriens - Higley (LB): Air Force, Northern Arizona
Aidan Lee - Desert Ridge (WR): Army, Northern Arizona
Parker Lewis - Saguaro (K): Arizona, USC
Marcus Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Cornell
Alex Lines - Higley (TE): Boise State, Iowa State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Syracuse
Brock Locnikar - Notre Dame (LB): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Rice, South Dakota State, Yale
Nehemiah Magalei - Chandler (OG): Air Force, Memphis
Gunner Maldonado - Chandler (S/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Indiana, Iowa State, Memphis, Northwestern, South Dakota State
Jihad Marks - Desert Edge (WR): Northern Arizona
Andrei Mayberry - Perry (SS): Army
Dylan Mayginnes - Hamilton (OT): Washington State
Andrew Milek - Brophy (OT): Boise State, Colorado, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Dyelan Miller - Centennial (WR): Arizona
Jack Miller - Chaparral (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCLA
Noah Nelson - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisiana, Memphis, Michigan, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Yale
Will Plummer - Gilbert (QB): ARIZONA, Colorado, Duke, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Oregon State
Matt Polk - Saguaro (WR): Air Force, Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Tennessee, UCLA
Joquarri Price - Desert Ridge (DE): Rice
Chubba Purdy - Perry (QB): Bowling Green, Central Florida, Colorado, Dartmouth, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, Toledo, UNLV, Yale
Lathan Ransom - Salpointe (FS): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington
Malik Reed - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Indiana, Nebraska, UCLA, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Brenden Rice - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Carroll, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Jaxon Richards - Chaparral (DE): Abilene Christian, Army, Memphis
Kelee Ringo - Saguaro (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Howard, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington
Bijan Robinson - Salpointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington
Tate Romney - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Jay Rudolph - Horizon (TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army
Andrew Rumary - Valley Vista (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, UNLV
Damian Sellers - Saguaro (DE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Will Shaffer - Saguaro (TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Memphis, Northern Arizona
Justin Stinson - Valley Christian (CB): Abilene Christian
Osaiasi Taueli - Mesa (LB): California, Northern Arizona
Regen Terry - Florence (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Fresno State, Kansas State, Nebraska
Sione Tonga'uiha - Tempe (DT): Air Force
Jeremiah Trojan - Hamilton (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Cornell, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Yale
Jaydin Young - Centennial (S/RB): South Dakota State
Saar Zutshi - Arizona College Prep (LB): Lake Forest
2020 Arizona HS Football Commitments
Chaparral pro-style QB Miller will be heading to Ohio State
UPDATED: 3/19/19
The first commit for the 2020 class happened back on a Sunday afternoon last July when Jack Miller announced he would be attending Ohio State. The quarterback played his second season with Chaparral last year and passed for 2,431 yards and 27 touchdowns in just eight games as a knee injury ended his junior campaign early. He has said he remains committed to the Buckeyes even after Urban Meyer's retirement. The 6-3, 200-pound signal caller is a pro-style quarterback that makes strong, accurate throws along with quick decisions. Ohio State began spring practice on March 6 with new head coach Ryan Day. Thirteen starters return (nine on defense) from last year's Big Ten Conference champions and Rose Bowl winners. The Buckeyes, who were 13-1, will have a competition at quarterback between redshirt freshman Matthew Baldwin and Justin Fields, a transfer from Georgia. OSU will open at home in the Shoe on Aug. 31 against Florida Atlantic.
Due to his performances at summer camps and combines, Pinnacle quarterback JD Johnson was heralded before taking a snap for the Pioneers. His varsity career began sooner than many expected due to an early-season injury, and later a suspension, to Spencer Rattler. The 6-4, 210-pound quarterback played in seven games for PHS and passed for 2,004 yards and 17 touchdowns. Less than a week after traveling to Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit, Johnson committed to Michigan right after the early signing period last December. Michigan held its Pro Day last Friday with 16 players showing their talents to NFL draft scouts and coaches. During the event, quarterback turned tight end Zach Gentry improved on his 40 time from the NFL combine clocking a 4.66 from one team. He previously had a 4.9 and should get picked in the third day of the draft. The Wolverines finished 10-3 last year and played in the Peach Bowl. Michigan kicks things off in The Big House on Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State.
It will just be one season without a Finley on North Carolina State's roster as Paradise Valley quarterback Ben Finley committed to the Wolfpack last November. Ben's older brother, Ryan, has started the past three years for NC State and recently took part in the NFL combine. Ben is that rare high school player that will be a four-year starter this fall. Last year was his best as he threw for 2,777 yards and 23 touchdowns for a Trojans team that went 6-4 despite having just 22 players. In addition to football, the 6-2, 200-pound Finley is a member of the PVHS tennis team. NC State finished 9-4 last season and played in the Gator Bowl. The Pack was led by a powerful offense and accomplished the combination of a 3,000-yard passer (Ryan Finley), a 1,000-yard rusher (Reggie Gallaspy), and a 1,000-yard receiver (Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers) for the second straight year. North Carolina State will open the season on Aug. 31 at home in Carter-Finley Stadium against East Carolina. The Wolfpack and Pirates finished the '18 regular season against one another and it produced the largest margin of victory in the series as NC State decimated ECU, 58-3.
Kickers don't often get full scholarship offers from Power Five schools, but Parker Lewis is no ordinary specialist. He received an offer from USC last June and committed in August. Saguaro scored a lot of points (681), and that led to a lot of kickoffs. Lewis put 89 of his 113 kickoffs into the end zone for a touchback. He was usually kicking extra points (made 86 of them), but I saw him show plenty of leg in a 52-yard field goal against Chaparral last season in the final minute of a 45-37 victory. The 6-3, 200-pounder also handles the punting duties for the Sabercats and excelled with a 51.4-yard average. After a week off for spring break, USC (5-7 last season) resumes practices on Tuesday afternoon. Graham Harrell, the former Texas Tech record-setting quarterback, is the Trojans' new offensive coordinator. The USC Spring Football Showcase will be on Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. The season opener at the Coliseum will be on Aug. 31 against Fresno State.
With the last class, seven senior quarterbacks signed with FBS schools - all of them out of state. That won't happen this time around because Will Plummer committed to Arizona in January. The 6-2, 205-pound signal caller at Gilbert passed for more yards in his junior season (3,277) than his older brother Jack, who's now at Purdue, did in any of his three seasons with the Tigers. Will had TD passes in 10 of his 11 starts and had 25 for the year. With his announcement, he became the Wildcats' first commit for the 2020 class. Arizona began its 15 allotted spring practices on Monday night in Tucson. The Spring Game will be at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. Like USC's, it will be carried live on the Pac-12 Network. Arizona (also 5-7 last season) kicks off the new season with a long road trip to the Islands for an Aug. 24 game at Aloha Stadium against Hawaii.
CLASS OF 2020 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Jack Plummer (QB) - Gilbert
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
JD Johnson (QB) - Pinnacle
NORTH CAROLINA STATE WOLFPACK
Ben Finley (QB) - Paradise Valley
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Jack Miller (QB) - Chaparral
USC TROJANS
Parker Lewis (K) - Saguaro