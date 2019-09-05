UPDATED: 9/4/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

This week, we have a quartet of colleges represented with a local school making some offers.



After making First Team All-4A Kino Region as a defensive lineman last year, Will Parker has moved over to middle linebacker, but hasn't stopped producing. The 6-2, 220-pounder leads Catalina Foothills in tackles through two weeks with 17 and he received an offer from Colgate on Tuesday. Parker is a member of the National Honor Society and carries a 4.06 GPA. The offer from the Raiders is his first at the FCS level. Colgate has a pretty young football team and played up last Saturday at Air Force. The result was a 48-7 loss dropping the Raiders to 0-2. Playing FCS schools is common for Colgate, which takes on Western Michigan and Syracuse in 2020. Colgate, located in Upstate New York, is off this week and travels to William & Mary (Va.) on Sept. 14.



After sharing time at the quarterback position the last two seasons, Jake Martinelli has come into his own as a senior. He has passed for two touchdowns in each of Horizon's wins this year. On Wednesday, Martinelli collected an offer from Bowdoin. Last Friday, he was not only at it in the air (286 yards), but he showed he can run it with 188 rushing yards and four TDs as the Huskies blitzed Higley 52-21. Included in that rushing total was a 75-yard run. Martinelli (6-0, 180) is playing in the same offense that Isaac Enriquez ran last season for head coach Ty Wisdom. Bowdoin, a Division III school in Maine, is looking to rebound after a 1-8 season in 2018. The Polar Bears start out next week on Sept. 14 at home against Hamilton College (N.Y.).



Centennial, which has won the last two 5A Conference titles, will be on the big stage this Friday as the Coyotes host Mater Dei of Santa Ana, Calif. Mater Dei has finished with the No. 1 national ranking from MaxPreps in each of the past two years. Centennial QB Jonathan Morris is in his second year as the Coyotes' starter and he earned an offer from Montana State-Northern last Saturday. As a junior, Morris completed 60 percent of his passes and threw for 2,097 yards and 19 touchdowns. He gets it done in the classroom as well with a 3.85 GPA. Morris is 5-11, 170 pounds, mobile and has a lightning-quick release. Montana State-Northern began its season last Saturday night at Cactus HS in Glendale with a 20-14 victory over Arizona Christian. The Lights tallied 386 yards of total offense. Leading the ground game was Ironwood alum Jett Robertson, who carried the ball 14 times for 69 yards. This Saturday, MSU-Northern will be on the road in Billings, Mont. for a matchup with Rocky Mountain College (1-0).



Back to Arizona Christian once again, the Firestorm was very active this week as it extended offers to a dozen players since last Sunday. Gaining offers from ACU were: OT Blake Gamez (Verrado), RB Andre Eden (Brophy), C Adam Verbalaitis (Pinnacle), QB Kaiden Lansford (Shadow Ridge), OG Gus Campbell (Queen Creek), RB Dae Dae Hunter (Chandler), WR Jordan Lopez (Walden Grove), WR Dellinger Boyd (Prescott), WR Ahlias Jones (Arizona College Prep), DE Thomas Welky (Walden Grove), OT Isaiah Mercado (Shadow Ridge), and WR Carter Hill (Liberty). This week, Arizona Christian (0-1), an NAIA school, plays way up against the "other" ACU - Abilene Christian (FCS). The Wildcats will host the game in West Texas and this is the team's home opener. Abilene Christian head coach Adam Dorrel noted the 90-player recruiting class that the Firestorm signed and said it will be a head scratcher to figure out who is who during warmups. Kickoff will be at 4 p.m.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.



