Gridiron Arizona's 2020 Recruiting Update: 9/18
San Diego extends offer to Pinnacle LB Franklin
UPDATED: 9/18/19
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).
This week, we saw some new names make the list as five players received their first offers.
Pinnacle was considered a state-title contender before the season began and the Pioneers have lived up to that billing with a 3-0 start. Prior to a flight to the Seattle area this week to face nationally-ranked Eastside Catholic, a couple players collected offers from the University of San Diego. Shane Sunday and Mac Franklin received them from the Toreros. Sunday, a 6-3, 235-pound tight end, caught four passes in the Pioneers' victory over Horizon on Sept. 6. He starts on both sides of the ball for PHS, carries a 4.4 GPA, and has both a sack and an interception from the defensive end position this year. This is the first offer for Franklin, a 6-2, 190-pound linebacker, who leads Pinnacle in tackles with 23. He has also recorded a sack in each of the Pioneers' victories. Another stellar student, Franklin has a GPA of 4.01. Like Pinnacle, San Diego is coming off a bye week. The Toreros host Harvard this Saturday. San Diego (0-2) had won 21 straight games in Torero Stadium before a heartbreaking loss to UC Davis on Sept. 7. USD fumbled the ball at the goal line with two seconds remaining in a 38-35 loss to the No. 4 ranked (FCS) Aggies. This will be Harvard's season opener.
Western New Mexico has found much recruiting success next door in Arizona. The Mustangs have 26 players on their current roster that played their high school ball here. WNMU played its first two games in the Grand Canyon State and extended a pair of offers this week. Parker Navarro and Y'Marius Joshlin earned them from the Mustangs. Navarro is a 6-foot, 190-pound quarterback at Desert Vista. He is in his second year as the starter for the Thunder and has 25 career touchdown passes. Navarro has become more of a dual threat this year with a 150-yard rushing game against Notre Dame (CA) this season. This is the first offer for Joshlin, a 6-6, 220-pound defensive end at Sierra Linda. They call him "Big Slim" and he has 31 tackles and two sacks in the Bulldogs' first four games. Joshlin, a team captain, also has a touchdown catch this year. Western New Mexico put forth a good second-half effort, playing Northern Arizona even at 15-15, but fell short in a 55-21 loss last Saturday in Flagstaff. Junior quarterback CJ Fowler, a Desert Ridge alum, passed for 188 yards and one touchdown. The Mustangs (0-2) will be back in Silver City for their home opener against Central Washington (0-2). WNMU is a member of the Lone Star Conference (Division II).
A First Team All-3A Metro East performer on the offensive line last year, Kade Thorley is well on his way to repeating that feat. The 6-3, 270-pound center at ALA-Gilbert North gained offers this week from Lake Forest and Jamestown. Thorley has a 3.9 GPA and is also spending some time on the defensive side of the line (nine tackles last week against Benjamin Franklin). A monster in the weight room, he can squat 450 pounds. This week, Thorley and his Eagle teammates will be hosting defending-3A champ Northwest Christian. Lake Forest is another school that has created a pipeline with Arizona and one of its newest players was recognized this week. Centennial alum A.J. Jackson was the Midwest Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. Against Grinnell (Iowa), he returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown and brought the opening kickoff back 60 yards. Jackson also intercepted a pass and took it 82 yards the other way for a touchdown. The Foresters won in a 44-0 rout to boost their record to 2-0. Lake Forest, located near Chicago, is off this week and will resume play on Sept. 28 at Chicago. Lake Forest competes in Division III. Jamestown, located in North Dakota, got three touchdown catches from Garrett Mitchell, but dropped a road game to Hastings (Neb.), 38-21 last weekend. The Jimmies (0-3) will be at home against Dordt (Iowa) this Saturday. The Defenders come in at 1-2.
Here's the rest of the offers since last Saturday:
Campo Verde linebacker Jayden Fletcher received his first offers from Lawrence (Wisc.), Concordia College (Minn.), and Graceland (Iowa).
Arizona College Prep linebacker Saar Zutshi received an offer from Grinnell.
Liberty running back/linebacker Jace Accurso received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Boulder Creek wide receiver Ethan Burts received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Casteel wide receiver Collin Gapen received an offer from Arizona Christian.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2020 OFFERS
Jace Accurso - Liberty (RB/LB): Arizona Christian
Drew Achor - Pinnacle (DT): Mary, Mount Union, Puget Sound
Zeke Alfonso - Valley Vista (ATH): Whittier
Lucas Arnds - Cesar Chavez (QB): Dickinson State
Nick Arvay - Hamilton (QB): Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tosh Baker - Pinnacle (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Princeton, Purdue, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Riley Barton - Chandler (LB): Bates, Carleton, COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman
Kadin Beler - Arcadia (QB): Whittier
Braeden Belnap - Desert Vista (TE): Southern Nazarene
Israel Benjamin - Saguaro (RB): Alabama State, Army, Brown, BYU, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Harvard, Lehigh, Liberty, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, Yale
Cade Bennett - Notre Dame (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, OKLAHOMA STATE, Purdue, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wyoming, Yale
Dylan Benvenuto - Notre Dame (DE): Bowdoin
Tyler Beverett - Saguaro (QB): Abilene Christian, BUCKNELL, Columbia, Georgetown, Indiana, Lehigh, New Mexico, Northern Colorado
Isaiah Blanco - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Willamette
Jovoni Borbon - Buena (QB): Whittier
Dellinger Boyd - Prescott (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Jean Boyd - Corona del Sol (CB): Arizona State
Ben Bray - Red Mountain (OT): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boise State, California, Colgate, Columbia, Harvard, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UC Davis, Utah State, Yale
Henry Brown - Valley Vista (RB): Carleton, Grinnell, Judson, Mary, Occidental, Rhodes
Jaheim Brown-Taylor - Chandler (RB): New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee Tech, UNLV, Wyoming
Jamar Brown - Hamilton (FS): Puget Sound, Willamette
Jaylon Brown - Hamilton (CB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Willamette
Marcus Brown - Red Mountain (WR/CB): Rocky Mountain
Jack Bullard - Corona del Sol (LS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Bowling Green
Jordan Bunting - Sahuaro (FS): Western New Mexico
Ethan Burts - Boulder Creek (WR): Arizona Christian
Connor Butt - Notre Dame (LB): ARMY, Georgetown, Navy, San Diego
Gus Campbell - Queen Creek (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton
Tanner Canfield - Valley Christian (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaden Capwell - Verrado (SS): Puget Sound, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dalton Card - Casteel (DE): Carleton, Rocky Mountain, Whittier
Dae Han Chang - Salpointe (WR): Alderson Broaddus
Tommy Christakos - Chaparral (WR/K): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Army, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Yale
Arnell Christen Jr. - Tolleson (RB): Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Bethel (Kans.), Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Zach Cole - Phoenix Christian (C): Arizona Christian, Minot State
Benjamin Cook - Salpointe (OT): Alderson Broaddus
Costen Cooley - Red Mountain (C): AIR FORCE, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Jacobe Covington - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Deavon Crawford - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Brayden Crotz - Moon Valley (WR): Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Cucitrone - Cactus Shadows (QB): Grinnell, Puget Sound, Willamette
Ameer Dalbik - Campo Verde (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kevin Daniels - Glendale (RB): Northern Arizona
Cooper Darling - Williams Field (OG): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, OREGON STATE, San Diego State
Dominique Davis - Mountain Pointe (WR): Abilene Christian
Gavin Davis - Canyon del Oro (RB): Mayville
Eric DeCoster - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Puget Sound
Jose DeHaro - Tolleson (K): Western New Mexico
Michael Diaz - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Andre Dimbiti - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Cameron Drescher - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Lyon, Oberlin
Paxton Earl - Arcadia (RB): Carleton, Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, Whittier
Jalan Early - Millennium (QB): Dixie State, Northern Arizona, UTEP, Yale
Isaiah Eastman - Higley (WR): Mary
Ben Eddleblute - Chaparral (FS): Mary, Oberlin, Rhodes, Whittier
Andre Eden - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Brevard, La Verne, Occidental, Ottawa, Whittier
Elijah Ervin - Desert Vista (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State
Carlos Fernandez - La Joya (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Ray Figueroa - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus
Bruno Fina - Salpointe (OG): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Nevada, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Ben Finley - Paradise Valley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Jayden Fletcher - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Lawrence
Michael Flood - Maricopa (OT): Georgetown, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UC Davis
Chase Folkestad - O'Connor (DE): Carleton, DePauw, Graceland, Grinnell, Jamestown, Lake Erie, Occidental, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, RPI, St. Olaf, The College of New Jersey, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Ford - Perry (LB): Colorado School of Mines, PRINCETON, San Diego
Mac Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): San Diego
Man-Man Freeman - Phoenix Christian (RB): Arizona Christian
Gabe Friend - Basha (QB): Rocky Mountain
Joshua Gale - Williams Field (TE): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, Idaho, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, Toledo, UC Davis, UTEP
Blake Gamez - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Hamline, Lewis & Clark, Macalester, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Collin Gapen - Casteel (WR): Arizona Christian, Mary, Whittier
Andrew Garcia - Williams Field (OT): Liberty, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Josh Garcia - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Joshua Garcia - Pueblo (CB): Arizona Christian
Xavier Garcia - Centennial (DT): Rocky Mountain
Conrad Gingg - Verrado (LB): Puget Sound, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Goodlow - Pinnacle (RB): South Dakota State
Brandt Goodwin - Saguaro (WR): Georgetown, Sioux Falls
Donte Gordon - Apollo (QB): Whittier
Aaron Greene - Prescott (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Jake Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Rocky Mountain
Tyson Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, BYU, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Utah State
Devon Guest - Mountain Pointe (WR): Rose-Hulman
David Haen - Sunnyslope (WR): Idaho
Niko Haen - Sunnyslope (QB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Eric Haney - Centennial (CB): San Diego
Hunter Hanna - Mesquite (DE): Rose-Hulman
Micah Harper - Basha (CB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Azusa Pacific, BYU, Colgate, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lehigh, Montana State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Syracuse, Tulane, UTEP, Wyoming, Yale
Jason Harris - Higley (DE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Mercer, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah
Koby Hathcock - Desert Ridge (LS): IOWA STATE
Lingi Havea - Chandler (DT): BYU, Idaho
Jack Havener - Pinnacle (CB): BOWDOIN, Carleton, Rhodes
Jack Helsten - Chaparral (TE): Georgetown, San Diego
Kamdan Hightower - Chaparral (CB): Abilene Christian, Army, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UC DAVIS
Carter Hill - Liberty (WR): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Peyton Hill - Higley (RB): Mary
Rashion Hodge - Mountain Pointe (LB): New Mexico State
Cade Horton - Pinnacle (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Saint Anselm, Wisconsin-River Falls
Donzell Howard - Casteel (DT): Clarke
Darvon Hubbard - Willow Canyon (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Bowling Green, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, San Diego State, Tennessee, Toledo, Utah
Colby Humphrey - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Dae Dae Hunter - Chandler (RB): Arizona Christian, Chadron State, Nebraska-Kearney, Wyoming
Devontae Ingram - South Mountain (CB): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, South Dakota State, UNLV
Jaylan Jeffers - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State
Rand Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Jacksonville
JD Johnson - Pinnacle (QB): Arizona, Colorado State, MICHIGAN, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UNLV
Ahlias Jones - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Willamette
Dean Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (CB): BYU
Tucker Jones - Hamilton (LB): Carroll, Montana Tech
Y'Marius Joshlin - Sierra Linda (DE): Western New Mexico
Tye Kassen - Saguaro (OT): Arizona State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Washington State
Trevor Klein - Brophy (SS): Brevard
Zach Kriens - Higley (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Northern Arizona, Southeast Missouri State
Broc Lane - Perry (TE): Georgetown
Kaiden Lansford - Shadow Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
AJ Laux - Higley (OT): Mary, Rocky Mountain, Southeast Missouri State
Miles LeBlanc - Desert Vista (OG): Concordia-Chicago, Culver-Stockton, Mary, Rocky Mountain, San Diego
Finley Lecky - Hamilton (C): Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, San Diego, Willamette
Aidan Lee - Desert Ridge (WR): Abilene Christian, Army, CALIFORNIA, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Kyle Lewis - Horizon (OG): Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Parker Lewis - Saguaro (K): Arizona, USC
Marcus Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Georgetown, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State
Gibson Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Case Western Reserve, Lawrence
Alex Lines - Higley (TE): Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Syracuse, UNLV, Utah, Utah State
Brail Lipford - Higley (CB): Whittier
Brock Locnikar - Notre Dame (LB): Abilene Christian, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, HARVARD, Holy Cross, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Penn, Princeton, Rice, South Dakota State, Yale
Ian Loggins - Combs (K): Clarke, Crown
Jordan Lopez - Walden Grove (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico, Whittier
Lloyd Love - Flowing Wells (TE): Benedictine (Kans.)
Nehemiah Magalei - Chandler (OG): Air Force, Georgetown, Memphis, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Gunner Maldonado - Chandler (S/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Indiana, Iowa State, Memphis, NORTHWESTERN, South Dakota State, Utah State
Jihad Marks - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Jay Martin - Cesar Chavez (OT): Arizona Christian, Sioux Falls
Jake Martinelli - Horizon (QB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Case Western Reserve, Grinnell, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Camden Mateen - Basha (WR): Rocky Mountain
Alonzo Maya - Pinnacle (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Andrei Mayberry - Perry (SS): Abilene Christian, Army, Columbia, Fordham, Georgetown, Navy, San Diego, Texas State
Dylan Mayginnes - Hamilton (OT): WASHINGTON STATE
Cole McCutcheon - O'Connor (LS): Army
Jay McEuen - Chandler (TE): Rocky Mountain, Southern Nazarene
Danny McFarland - Campo Verde (WR): Mary
Isaiah Mercado - Shadow Ridge (OT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls
Bryce Michael - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa
Andrew Milek - Brophy (OT): Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, USC, Utah State, Yale
Dyelan Miller - Centennial (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Wisconsin
Jack Miller - Chaparral (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCLA
Ahmed Momoh - Fountain Hills (SS/RB): Southern Nazarene
Jonathan Morris - Centennial (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain
Canaan Mullins - Horizon (WR): Whittier
Cameron Nash - Saguaro (CB): Army, Idaho, Penn
Parker Navarro - Desert Vista (QB): Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico
Noah Nelson - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisiana, Memphis, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, OKLAHOMA, Oklahoma State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Yale
Carter Niebling - Brophy (CB): Brevard
Kyle Noble - Verrado (LB): Willamette
Makai Obregon - Valley Vista (SS): Carleton, Mary, Rose-Hulman
Damian Ortiz - O'Connor (WR): San Diego, Valparaiso
Will Parker - Catalina Foothills (LB): Colgate, Middlebury
Phoenix Payton - O'Connor (WR): Mary, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Willamette
Jayson Petty - Sabino (DE/TE): Idaho
Will Plummer - Gilbert (QB): ARIZONA, Colorado, Duke, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Oregon State
Matt Polk - Saguaro (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, Tennessee, UCLA
Spencer Ponce - Pinnacle (OT): Puget Sound
Joquarri Price - Desert Ridge (DE): Iowa State, Montana State, Rice, SAN DIEGO STATE, Texas State
Chubba Purdy - Perry (QB): Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Central Florida, Colorado, Dartmouth, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, LOUISVILLE, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo, UNLV, Utah, Washington State, Yale
Charlie Raetzman - Salpointe (CB): Minot State, Whittier
Lathan Ransom - Salpointe (FS): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington
Malik Reed - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon State, Purdue, UCLA, Washington State, WISCONSIN, Yale
Owen Reinhart - Brophy (OG): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa
Brenden Rice - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Carroll, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin
Jaxon Richards - Chaparral (DE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Memphis, South Dakota State
Kelee Ringo - Saguaro (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Howard, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington
Danny Rivera - Saguaro (FS): Western New Mexico
Bijan Robinson - Salpointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington
Ramone Robinson - Chandler (CB): Rocky Mountain
Brian Rodosta - O'Connor (OG): Culver-Stockton
Blake Roebuck - Skyline (QB): Whittier
Kenji Roland - Pinnacle (RB): Arizona Christian
Tate Romney - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Mason Ross - Casteel (DE): Luther
Spencer Roy - Notre Dame (DT): ARMY
Jay Rudolph - Horizon (TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colgate, Georgetown, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE
Andrew Rumary - Valley Vista (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming
Jake Ruther - Brophy (LB): Brevard
Cole Sabetta - Perry (LB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Cameron Secor - Horizon (FS): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman
Damian Sellers - Saguaro (LB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Will Shaffer - Saguaro (LB/TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Texas State, UTEP
McCade Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Western New Mexico
Dylan Simonton - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound, Willamette
Malachi Siquieros - Casteel (DT): Rocky Mountain
Tre Smith - Red Mountain (DE): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State
Kyle St. Pierre - Millennium (WR): Minot State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Justin Stinson - Valley Christian (CB): Abilene Christian, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Western New Mexico
Trent Strong - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus, Carleton
Kolbe Stuckwisch - Gilbert (C): San Diego
Treydan Stukes - Millennium (CB): Dixie State
Shane Sunday - Pinnacle (TE/DE): Army, Georgetown, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Grady Svetly - Chaparral (LS): Carleton, Rose-Hulman
Josh Tata - Marcos de Niza (LB): Dean, Nichols
Osaiasi Taueli - Mesa (LB): California, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP
Jace Taylor - Lake Havasu (WR): Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Regen Terry - Florence (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah
Collin Thompson - Thatcher (DE): Bates, Carleton, Grinnell, Rhodes
Frank Thompson - Liberty (OG): ARIZONA STATE, Northern Arizona
Kade Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (C): Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Southern Virginia
Sione Tonga'uiha - Tempe (DT): Air Force
Jeremiah Trojan - Hamilton (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UCLA, Utah State, Yale
Regis Velez - Brophy (WR): La Verne, Mary, Ottawa, San Diego, Sioux Falls
Adam Verbalaitis - Pinnacle (C): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Mary, Rocky Mountain
Drew Vurpillat - Higley (OT): Mary, Rocky Mountain
Eddie Weigl - Desert Vista (OT): Rocky Mountain
Colton Weier - Desert Ridge (DE): Carleton
Thomas Welky - Walden Grove (DE): Arizona Christian
Steven Williams - Mountain Pointe (OG): Mary, Minot State
Daniel Wood - Highland (LB): Whittier
Brad Young - Centennial (WR): Judson, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaydin Young - Centennial (S/RB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Columbia, Harvard, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Texas State, Yale
Jorden Young - Perry (WR): Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls
Saar Zutshi - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Grinnell, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Puget Sound, Willamette
Chandler Defensive Tackle (formerly at Mesa) Havea commits to BYU
UPDATED: 8/28/19
When Lingi Havea decided to transfer from Mesa to Chandler this offseason, it meant having to sit out the first five Friday nights of the schedule.
After his senior year, in which he hopes to help deliver the Wolves a fourth straight title, the offensive guard will be hanging up his cleats - but only temporarily.
The 6-1, 330-pound defensive tackle will be serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints before accepting a scholarship from BYU.
Havea, who received the offer from the Cougars just over a week ago, announced his commitment late Saturday night on social media.
"It's always been a dream of mine to play there," Havea said in a text message. "My family lives around there and I love Utah. Just being at their camps felt good."
He becomes the second Arizona senior to commit to Brigham Young, joining ALA-Queen Creek cornerback Dean Jones.
BYU starts its season this Thursday with a nationally televised game against in-state rival Utah. ESPN will have the broadcast at 7:15 p.m. for those watching at home. For those in Provo, a new game day experience called Cougar Canyon is opening. It will provide entertainment such as local food trucks, a large video board displaying BYU highlights, and even axe throwing. The traditional Cougar Walk will come through the Canyon allowing fans to greet the players and coaches as they make their way to the stadium. BYU, an FBS Independent, was 7-6 last season and won the Idaho Potato Bowl. In addition to Pac-12 member Utah, the Cougars will also host USC and Washington this year.
Jack Havener started off his senior year with an interception against a D-I quarterback. The Pinnacle cornerback will suit up for this week's game knowing where he plans to spend his collegiate future.
The 5-9, 165-pound DB announced on Monday that he is committing to the admissions process to attend Bowdoin, a Division III school in Maine.
Bowdoin is ranked as the No. 5 best Liberal Arts College by U.S. News & World Report. It is a very selective school with an acceptance rate of just 14 percent. The Polar Bears play in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. Bowdoin hired a new coach in January following a 1-8 season. B.J. Hammer took the job after turning around Allegheny College from 1-9 to 6-4 over the past two seasons. Hammer recruits in Arizona and Indiana for the Polar Bears, who open their season on Sept. 14 against Hamilton (N.Y.).
Following its win over Chubba Purdy and Perry, the Pioneers look to make their record 2-0 with a game at Mountain Pointe on Friday.
CLASS OF 2020 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Costen Cooley (C) - Red Mountain
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Dyelan Miller (WR) - Centennial
Jack Plummer (QB) - Gilbert
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Ben Bray (OT) - Red Mountain
Will Shaffer (LB/TE) - Saguaro
Frank Thompson (OG) - Liberty
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Connor Butt (LB) - Notre Dame
Spencer Roy (DT) - Notre Dame
BOWDOIN POLAR BEARS
Jack Havener (CB) - Pinnacle
BUCKNELL BISON
Tyler Beverett (QB) - Saguaro
BYU COUGARS
Lingi Havea (DT) - Chandler
Dean Jones (CB) - ALA-Queen Creek
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Tommy Christakos (WR/K) - Chaparral
Aidan Lee (WR) - Desert Ridge
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
Riley Barton (LB) - Chandler
HARVARD CRIMSON
Brock Locnikar (LB) - Notre Dame
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Koby Hathcock (LS) - Desert Ridge
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS
Chubba Purdy (QB) - Perry
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
JD Johnson (QB) - Pinnacle
NORTH CAROLINA STATE WOLFPACK
Ben Finley (QB) - Paradise Valley
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Michael Flood (OT) - Maricopa
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Gunner Maldonado (S/WR) - Chandler
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Tosh Baker (OT) - Pinnacle
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Jack Miller (QB) - Chaparral
Lathan Ransom (FS) - Salpointe
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Noah Nelson (OT) - Williams Field
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Cade Bennett (OT) - Notre Dame
OREGON DUCKS
Jaylan Jeffers (OT) - Saguaro
OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Cooper Darling (OG) - Williams Field
PRINCETON TIGERS
Jackson Ford (LB) - Perry
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Joquarri Price (DE) - Desert Ridge
Jay Rudolph (TE) - Horizon
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Bijan Robinson (RB) - Salpointe
UC DAVIS AGGIES
Kamdan Hightower (CB) - Chaparral
UCLA BRUINS
Bruno Fina (OG) - Salpointe
Jeremiah Trojan (LB) - Hamilton
USC TROJANS
Parker Lewis (K) - Saguaro
Andrew Milek (OT) - Brophy
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Jacobe Covington (CB) - Saguaro
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Dylan Mayginnes (OT) - Hamilton
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Malik Reed (LB) - Chandler