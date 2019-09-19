UPDATED: 9/18/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

This week, we saw some new names make the list as five players received their first offers.



Pinnacle was considered a state-title contender before the season began and the Pioneers have lived up to that billing with a 3-0 start. Prior to a flight to the Seattle area this week to face nationally-ranked Eastside Catholic, a couple players collected offers from the University of San Diego. Shane Sunday and Mac Franklin received them from the Toreros. Sunday, a 6-3, 235-pound tight end, caught four passes in the Pioneers' victory over Horizon on Sept. 6. He starts on both sides of the ball for PHS, carries a 4.4 GPA, and has both a sack and an interception from the defensive end position this year. This is the first offer for Franklin, a 6-2, 190-pound linebacker, who leads Pinnacle in tackles with 23. He has also recorded a sack in each of the Pioneers' victories. Another stellar student, Franklin has a GPA of 4.01. Like Pinnacle, San Diego is coming off a bye week. The Toreros host Harvard this Saturday. San Diego (0-2) had won 21 straight games in Torero Stadium before a heartbreaking loss to UC Davis on Sept. 7. USD fumbled the ball at the goal line with two seconds remaining in a 38-35 loss to the No. 4 ranked (FCS) Aggies. This will be Harvard's season opener.



Western New Mexico has found much recruiting success next door in Arizona. The Mustangs have 26 players on their current roster that played their high school ball here. WNMU played its first two games in the Grand Canyon State and extended a pair of offers this week. Parker Navarro and Y'Marius Joshlin earned them from the Mustangs. Navarro is a 6-foot, 190-pound quarterback at Desert Vista. He is in his second year as the starter for the Thunder and has 25 career touchdown passes. Navarro has become more of a dual threat this year with a 150-yard rushing game against Notre Dame (CA) this season. This is the first offer for Joshlin, a 6-6, 220-pound defensive end at Sierra Linda. They call him "Big Slim" and he has 31 tackles and two sacks in the Bulldogs' first four games. Joshlin, a team captain, also has a touchdown catch this year. Western New Mexico put forth a good second-half effort, playing Northern Arizona even at 15-15, but fell short in a 55-21 loss last Saturday in Flagstaff. Junior quarterback CJ Fowler, a Desert Ridge alum, passed for 188 yards and one touchdown. The Mustangs (0-2) will be back in Silver City for their home opener against Central Washington (0-2). WNMU is a member of the Lone Star Conference (Division II).



A First Team All-3A Metro East performer on the offensive line last year, Kade Thorley is well on his way to repeating that feat. The 6-3, 270-pound center at ALA-Gilbert North gained offers this week from Lake Forest and Jamestown. Thorley has a 3.9 GPA and is also spending some time on the defensive side of the line (nine tackles last week against Benjamin Franklin). A monster in the weight room, he can squat 450 pounds. This week, Thorley and his Eagle teammates will be hosting defending-3A champ Northwest Christian. Lake Forest is another school that has created a pipeline with Arizona and one of its newest players was recognized this week. Centennial alum A.J. Jackson was the Midwest Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. Against Grinnell (Iowa), he returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown and brought the opening kickoff back 60 yards. Jackson also intercepted a pass and took it 82 yards the other way for a touchdown. The Foresters won in a 44-0 rout to boost their record to 2-0. Lake Forest, located near Chicago, is off this week and will resume play on Sept. 28 at Chicago. Lake Forest competes in Division III. Jamestown, located in North Dakota, got three touchdown catches from Garrett Mitchell, but dropped a road game to Hastings (Neb.), 38-21 last weekend. The Jimmies (0-3) will be at home against Dordt (Iowa) this Saturday. The Defenders come in at 1-2.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Saturday:

Campo Verde linebacker Jayden Fletcher received his first offers from Lawrence (Wisc.), Concordia College (Minn.), and Graceland (Iowa).

Arizona College Prep linebacker Saar Zutshi received an offer from Grinnell.

Liberty running back/linebacker Jace Accurso received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Boulder Creek wide receiver Ethan Burts received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Casteel wide receiver Collin Gapen received an offer from Arizona Christian.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.



