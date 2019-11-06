UPDATED: 11/6/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

This was another busy week with more than 35 players receiving offers!



Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

Red Mountain equaled its best regular season in school history with a record of 9-1. Part of the reason for that starts in the trenches and defensive end/offensive tackle Jake Griffin has helped the Lions control the line of scrimmage this year. On Tuesday, he received his first FBS offer from San Diego State. The 6-6, 265-pounder played offensive tackle last Friday against Westwood and RMHS punted just once in a 70-26 victory over the Warriors. San Diego State (7-1) is ranked No. 24 in the country and is riding a four-game win streak as it heads into a home game against Nevada Saturday night. The Aztecs lead all of FBS with five road victories (in five games) this season. This week is Homecoming and the game is being promoted as a Redout. You can check out SDSU on Saturday night in the late game (8:30 p.m.) on ESPN2 against the Wolf Pack (5-4). Late Wednesday, Griffin added his first Power Five offer from Washington State. The Cougars (4-4) return from their bye week with a trip to Berkeley to face Cal (4-4). Last time out, WSU almost upset Oregon, but a last-second field goal gave the Ducks a 37-35 escape. The Cougars rank eighth in the nation in scoring at 41.8 points per game. The game against the Bears can be seen on the Pac-12 Network at 5 p.m.



Another team heading into the playoffs strong is Millennium. Jalan Early has led the Tigers to an 8-2 record in his first year as the starting quarterback. The 6-4, 210-pound signal caller collected an offer from Western Illinois last Sunday. Early is a dual-threat that has thrown a touchdown in nine of 10 games this season (23 TDs) and rushed for almost 500 yards and 11 scores. He's also a multi-sport athlete that played on the Millennium basketball team last winter. Basketball practice is delayed a little for Early this year, as he's leading the Tigers into the 5A playoffs this week against Gilbert. It's been a tough season for Western Illinois (1-8) and it doesn't get any easier as the Leathernecks meet up with reigning FCS champ North Dakota State on Saturday in Fargo. On the upside, WIU is coming off its first win of the season over South Dakota. Western rallied from a 20-7 third-quarter deficit to pull out a 38-34 victory.



It's not all about the big schools here on the Recruiting Page. Phoenix Christian went 9-1 and is the No. 3 seed in the 2A tournament. The Cougars averaged 46 points per game and starting off each play is the center, Zach Cole. The 6-4, 255-pound lineman earned an offer from Western Colorado last Thursday. In addition to his size, he shows explosiveness coming out of his stance. Western Colorado scored a season-high for points in a 42-21 road win at Black Hills State (S. Dak.) last Saturday. The Mountaineers scored four touchdowns through the air and the defense forced five turnovers. Western Colorado (5-4) returns home to Gunnison for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Division II) game on Saturday against New Mexico Highlands (1-7). It will be Senior Day at Western.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Verrado linebacker Conrad Gingg received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

O'Connor wide receiver Kody Say received offers from Concordia University (Chicago), Presentation (S. Dak.)., and Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Arizona College Prep linebacker Saar Zutshi received offers from Hamline (Minn.), Pacific (Ore.), and Southwestern (Texas).

Valley Christian wide receiver Tanner Canfield received an offer from Crown (Minn.).

Centennial center Josh Hovatter received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).

Pinnacle safety Trevor Crawford received an offer from Hamline.

Cactus Shadows linebacker Cole Cucitrone received an offer from Presentation.

Basha linebacker Charles Gilbert received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Casteel wide receiver Collin Gapen received an offer from Ottawa.

Arizona College Prep linebacker Eric DeCoster received an offer from Pacific.

ALA-Gilbert North center Kade Thorley received offers from Pacific and Ripon (Wisc.).

Shadow Ridge offensive tackle Isaiah Mercado received an offer from Ottawa.

Casteel wide receiver Grady Burns received his first offers from Ottawa and Concordia University (Chicago).

Skyline quarterback Blake Roebuck received an offer from Ottawa.

Apache Junction linebacker Zach Langenbach received offers from Ottawa and Ripon.

Apache Junction wide receiver Jaden Erschen received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Sunnyslope wide receiver Josh Lang received his first offer from Ottawa.

Sunnyslope defensive tackle Nathan Steffen received his first offer from Ottawa.

Centennial wide receiver Brad Young received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Peoria wide receiver Jovon Scott received his first offer from Ottawa.

Peoria defensive end Gabriel Ocampo received his first offer from Ottawa.

Higley cornerback Brail Lipford received an offer from Jamestown.

Salpointe offensive tackle Benjamin Cook received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Desert Ridge wide receiver John Butler received offers from Jamestown and Ottawa.

Casteel defensive end Dalton Card received an offer from Presentation.

Shadow Ridge defensive tackle Jayden Jackson received his first offer from Ottawa.

Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received offers from Concordia University (Wisc.) and Whitworth (Wash.).

Higley cornerback Elijah Taylor received his first offer from Ottawa.

Chandler linebacker Bryant Jackson received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

North Canyon offensive guard Sam Way received an offer from Ottawa.

North Canyon defensive end Trajan Forrester received an offer from Ottawa.

Mountain Ridge linebacker Tommy Ellis received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Valley Vista linebacker Trenton Foster received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.



