Gridiron Arizona's 2020 Recruiting Update: 11/6
Red Mountain lineman Griffin earns pair of FBS offers
UPDATED: 11/6/19
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
This was another busy week with more than 35 players receiving offers!
Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).
Red Mountain equaled its best regular season in school history with a record of 9-1. Part of the reason for that starts in the trenches and defensive end/offensive tackle Jake Griffin has helped the Lions control the line of scrimmage this year. On Tuesday, he received his first FBS offer from San Diego State. The 6-6, 265-pounder played offensive tackle last Friday against Westwood and RMHS punted just once in a 70-26 victory over the Warriors. San Diego State (7-1) is ranked No. 24 in the country and is riding a four-game win streak as it heads into a home game against Nevada Saturday night. The Aztecs lead all of FBS with five road victories (in five games) this season. This week is Homecoming and the game is being promoted as a Redout. You can check out SDSU on Saturday night in the late game (8:30 p.m.) on ESPN2 against the Wolf Pack (5-4). Late Wednesday, Griffin added his first Power Five offer from Washington State. The Cougars (4-4) return from their bye week with a trip to Berkeley to face Cal (4-4). Last time out, WSU almost upset Oregon, but a last-second field goal gave the Ducks a 37-35 escape. The Cougars rank eighth in the nation in scoring at 41.8 points per game. The game against the Bears can be seen on the Pac-12 Network at 5 p.m.
Another team heading into the playoffs strong is Millennium. Jalan Early has led the Tigers to an 8-2 record in his first year as the starting quarterback. The 6-4, 210-pound signal caller collected an offer from Western Illinois last Sunday. Early is a dual-threat that has thrown a touchdown in nine of 10 games this season (23 TDs) and rushed for almost 500 yards and 11 scores. He's also a multi-sport athlete that played on the Millennium basketball team last winter. Basketball practice is delayed a little for Early this year, as he's leading the Tigers into the 5A playoffs this week against Gilbert. It's been a tough season for Western Illinois (1-8) and it doesn't get any easier as the Leathernecks meet up with reigning FCS champ North Dakota State on Saturday in Fargo. On the upside, WIU is coming off its first win of the season over South Dakota. Western rallied from a 20-7 third-quarter deficit to pull out a 38-34 victory.
It's not all about the big schools here on the Recruiting Page. Phoenix Christian went 9-1 and is the No. 3 seed in the 2A tournament. The Cougars averaged 46 points per game and starting off each play is the center, Zach Cole. The 6-4, 255-pound lineman earned an offer from Western Colorado last Thursday. In addition to his size, he shows explosiveness coming out of his stance. Western Colorado scored a season-high for points in a 42-21 road win at Black Hills State (S. Dak.) last Saturday. The Mountaineers scored four touchdowns through the air and the defense forced five turnovers. Western Colorado (5-4) returns home to Gunnison for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Division II) game on Saturday against New Mexico Highlands (1-7). It will be Senior Day at Western.
Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:
Verrado linebacker Conrad Gingg received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
O'Connor wide receiver Kody Say received offers from Concordia University (Chicago), Presentation (S. Dak.)., and Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Arizona College Prep linebacker Saar Zutshi received offers from Hamline (Minn.), Pacific (Ore.), and Southwestern (Texas).
Valley Christian wide receiver Tanner Canfield received an offer from Crown (Minn.).
Centennial center Josh Hovatter received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).
Pinnacle safety Trevor Crawford received an offer from Hamline.
Cactus Shadows linebacker Cole Cucitrone received an offer from Presentation.
Basha linebacker Charles Gilbert received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Casteel wide receiver Collin Gapen received an offer from Ottawa.
Arizona College Prep linebacker Eric DeCoster received an offer from Pacific.
ALA-Gilbert North center Kade Thorley received offers from Pacific and Ripon (Wisc.).
Shadow Ridge offensive tackle Isaiah Mercado received an offer from Ottawa.
Casteel wide receiver Grady Burns received his first offers from Ottawa and Concordia University (Chicago).
Skyline quarterback Blake Roebuck received an offer from Ottawa.
Apache Junction linebacker Zach Langenbach received offers from Ottawa and Ripon.
Apache Junction wide receiver Jaden Erschen received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Sunnyslope wide receiver Josh Lang received his first offer from Ottawa.
Sunnyslope defensive tackle Nathan Steffen received his first offer from Ottawa.
Centennial wide receiver Brad Young received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Peoria wide receiver Jovon Scott received his first offer from Ottawa.
Peoria defensive end Gabriel Ocampo received his first offer from Ottawa.
Higley cornerback Brail Lipford received an offer from Jamestown.
Salpointe offensive tackle Benjamin Cook received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Desert Ridge wide receiver John Butler received offers from Jamestown and Ottawa.
Casteel defensive end Dalton Card received an offer from Presentation.
Shadow Ridge defensive tackle Jayden Jackson received his first offer from Ottawa.
Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received offers from Concordia University (Wisc.) and Whitworth (Wash.).
Higley cornerback Elijah Taylor received his first offer from Ottawa.
Chandler linebacker Bryant Jackson received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
North Canyon offensive guard Sam Way received an offer from Ottawa.
North Canyon defensive end Trajan Forrester received an offer from Ottawa.
Mountain Ridge linebacker Tommy Ellis received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).
Valley Vista linebacker Trenton Foster received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2020 OFFERS
Jace Accurso - Liberty (RB/LB): Arizona Christian, Western Colorado
Drew Achor - Pinnacle (DT): Mary, Mount Union, Puget Sound
Carter Adams - Notre Dame (OG): Puget Sound
Zeke Alfonso - Valley Vista (ATH): Whittier
Austin Alosi - Horizon (WR): Arizona Christian
Ryan Alsup - Horizon (LB): Arizona Christian
Lucas Arnds - Cesar Chavez (QB): Arizona Christian, Dickinson State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nick Arvay - Hamilton (QB): Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Taylor Atkin - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Southern Virginia
Rick Avelar - Walden Grove (LB): Alderson Broaddus, Occidental
Tosh Baker - Pinnacle (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Princeton, Purdue, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Brandon Barrios - Ironwood Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Whitworth
Riley Barton - Chandler (LB): Bates, Carleton, COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman
Kadin Beler - Arcadia (QB): Whittier
Braeden Belnap - Desert Vista (TE): Southern Nazarene
Israel Benjamin - Saguaro (RB): Alabama State, Army, Brown, BYU, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Harvard, Lehigh, Liberty, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, Yale
Cade Bennett - Notre Dame (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, OKLAHOMA STATE, Purdue, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wyoming, Yale
Dylan Benvenuto - Notre Dame (DE): Bowdoin
Tyler Beverett - Saguaro (QB): Abilene Christian, BUCKNELL, Columbia, Georgetown, Indiana, Lehigh, New Mexico, Northern Colorado
Ben Blancas - Casteel (RB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Isaiah Blanco - Hamilton (CB): Birmingham-Southern, Lewis & Clark, Olivet, Puget Sound, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Bond - Queen Creek (RB): Pacific
Jovoni Borbon - Buena (QB): Ripon, Whittier
Hyrum Boren - Red Mountain (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa
Dellinger Boyd - Prescott (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Jean Boyd - Corona del Sol (CB): Arizona State
Ben Bray - Red Mountain (OT): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boise State, California, Colgate, Columbia, Harvard, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UC Davis, Utah State, Yale
Henry Brown - Valley Vista (RB): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Grinnell, Judson, Mary, Occidental, Rhodes
Jaheim Brown-Taylor - Chandler (RB): New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee Tech, UNLV, Wyoming
Jamar Brown - Hamilton (FS): Puget Sound, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylon Brown - Hamilton (CB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Willamette
Jack Bullard - Corona del Sol (LS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Bowling Green
Jordan Bunting - Sahuaro (FS): Western New Mexico
Grady Burns - Casteel (WR): Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Ottawa
Ethan Burts - Boulder Creek (WR): Arizona Christian
John Butler - Desert Ridge (WR): Jamestown, Ottawa, Puget Sound
Connor Butt - Notre Dame (LB): ARMY, Georgetown, Navy, San Diego
Gus Campbell - Queen Creek (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Trinity Bible
Matt Canada - Marcos de Niza (WR): Arizona Christian
Thor Canales - Mountain Pointe (LB): Mary, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tanner Canfield - Valley Christian (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaden Capwell - Verrado (SS): Puget Sound, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dalton Card - Casteel (DE): Carleton, Presentation, Rocky Mountain, Whittier
Trey Cartledge - Notre Dame (FS): Drake
Jawan Casteal - Deer Valley (CB): Arizona Christian
James Chadwick - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell
Dae Han Chang - Salpointe (WR): Alderson Broaddus
Tommy Christakos - Chaparral (WR/K): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Army, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Yale
Arnell Christen Jr. - Tolleson (RB): Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Bethel (Kans.), Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Zach Cole - Phoenix Christian (C): Arizona Christian, Minot State, Western Colorado
Benjamin Cook - Salpointe (OT): Alderson Broaddus, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Costen Cooley - Red Mountain (C): AIR FORCE, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Conner Cordts - Cactus (QB): Clarke, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacobe Covington - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Washington, Washington State
Deavon Crawford - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Trevor Crawford - Pinnacle (SS): Hamline, Pacific, Ripon
Brayden Crotz - Moon Valley (WR): Arizona Christian, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Cucitrone - Cactus Shadows (LB): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Grinnell, Hamline, Pacific, Presentation, Puget Sound, Ripon, Trinity International, Willamette
Ameer Dalbik - Campo Verde (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kevin Daniels - Glendale (RB): Northern Arizona
Cooper Darling - Williams Field (OG): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, OREGON STATE, San Diego State
Dominique Davis - Mountain Pointe (WR): Abilene Christian
Gavin Davis - Canyon del Oro (RB): Mayville
Eric DeCoster - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Grinnell, Pacific, Puget Sound
Jose DeHaro - Tolleson (K): Western New Mexico
Michael Diaz - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Andre Dimbiti - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Cameron Drescher - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Lyon, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound
Paxton Earl - Arcadia (RB): Carleton, Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, Whittier
Jalan Early - Millennium (QB): Dixie State, Northern Arizona, UTEP, Western Illinois, Yale
Isaiah Eastman - Higley (WR): Mary
Ben Eddleblute - Chaparral (FS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Mary, Oberlin, Occidental, Rhodes, Whittier
Andre Eden - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Brevard, La Verne, Occidental, Ottawa, Whittier
Tommy Ellis - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaden Erschen - Apache Junction (WR): Culver-Stockton, Pacific
Elijah Ervin - Desert Vista (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State
Carlos Fernandez - La Joya (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Ray Figueroa - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus
Bruno Fina - Salpointe (OG): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Nevada, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Ben Finley - Paradise Valley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Jayden Fletcher - Campo Verde (LB): Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Illinois Coll., Lake Forest, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rocky Mountain, Whittier
Michael Flood - Maricopa (OT): Georgetown, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UC Davis
Chase Folkestad - O'Connor (DE): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Grinnell, Jamestown, Lake Erie, Mary, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, RPI, St. Olaf, The College of New Jersey, Valparaiso, Western Colorado, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Ford - Perry (LB): Colorado School of Mines, PRINCETON, San Diego
Trajan Forrester - North Canyon (DE): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Trenton Foster - Valley Vista (LB): Pacific, Puget Sound
Mac Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): San Diego
Man-Man Freeman - Phoenix Christian (RB): Arizona Christian
Gabe Friend - Basha (QB): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain
Joshua Gale - Williams Field (TE): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, Idaho, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, Toledo, UC DAVIS, UTEP
Blake Gamez - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Hamline, Lewis & Clark, Macalester, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zion Gamilla - Trivium Prep (OG): Pacific, Puget Sound
Collin Gapen - Casteel (WR): Arizona Christian, Mary, Ottawa, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Garcia - Williams Field (OT): Liberty, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Josh Garcia - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Joshua Garcia - Pueblo (CB): Arizona Christian
Xavier Garcia - Centennial (DT): Rocky Mountain
Conner Gardner - Red Mountain (K/P): Southern Virginia
Alex Gianoli - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Charles Gilbert - Basha (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Conrad Gingg - Verrado (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Goodlow - Pinnacle (RB): South Dakota State
Brandt Goodwin - Saguaro (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Sioux Falls
Donte Gordon - Apollo (RB): Arizona Christian, Whittier
Tommy Graif - Horizon (OT): Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaden Green - Mesa (LS): WASHINGTON
Aaron Greene - Prescott (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Jake Griffin - Red Mountain (DE/OT): Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rocky Mountain, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Washington State, Weber State
Tyson Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, BYU, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Utah State
Devon Guest - Mountain Pointe (WR): Rose-Hulman
Kade Gutierrez - Trivium Prep (LB): Puget Sound
David Haen - Sunnyslope (WR): Idaho
Niko Haen - Sunnyslope (QB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Eric Haney - Centennial (CB): San Diego
Hunter Hanna - Mesquite (DE): Rose-Hulman
Micah Harper - Basha (CB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Azusa Pacific, BYU, Colgate, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lehigh, Montana State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Syracuse, Tulane, UTEP, Wyoming, Yale
Jason Harris - Higley (DE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Mercer, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah
Koby Hathcock - Desert Ridge (LS): IOWA STATE
Lingi Havea - Chandler (DT): BYU, Idaho
Jack Havener - Pinnacle (CB): BOWDOIN, Carleton, Rhodes
Jack Helsten - Chaparral (TE): Georgetown, San Diego
Kamdan Hightower - Chaparral (CB): Abilene Christian, Army, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UC DAVIS
Carter Hill - Liberty (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Lawrence, St. Norbert
Peyton Hill - Higley (RB): Mary
Rashion Hodge - Mountain Pointe (LB): New Mexico State
Cade Horton - Pinnacle (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Saint Anselm, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Hovatter - Centennial (C): Anna Maria, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. John's
Donzell Howard - Casteel (DT): Clarke, Ripon
Darvon Hubbard - Willow Canyon (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Bowling Green, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, San Diego State, Tennessee, Toledo, Utah
Colby Humphrey - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Dae Dae Hunter - Chandler (RB): Arizona Christian, Chadron State, Nebraska-Kearney, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Wyoming
Devontae Ingram - South Mountain (CB): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, South Dakota State, UNLV
Bryant Jackson - Chandler (LB): Lake Forest
Jayden Jackson - Shadow Ridge (DT): Ottawa
Michael Jada - Apache Junction (LB): Pacific
Jaylan Jeffers - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State
Rand Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Jacksonville
JD Johnson - Pinnacle (QB): Arizona, Colorado State, MICHIGAN, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UNLV
Ahlias Jones - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Willamette
Dean Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (CB): BYU
Y'Marius Joshlin - Sierra Linda (DE): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Tye Kassen - Saguaro (OT): Arizona State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Washington State
Trevor Klein - Brophy (SS): Brevard
Zach Kriens - Higley (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Northern Arizona, Southeast Missouri State
Broc Lane - Perry (TE): Bucknell, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn
Seth Lane - Centennial (LB): Ripon
Josh Lang - Sunnyslope (WR): Ottawa
Zach Langenbach - Apache Junction (LB): Pacific
Kaiden Lansford - Shadow Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
AJ Laux - Higley (OT): Mary, Northern Colorado, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Southeast Missouri State
Miles LeBlanc - Desert Vista (OG): Concordia-Chicago, Culver-Stockton, Mary, Rocky Mountain, San Diego
Finley Lecky - Hamilton (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, San Diego, Willamette
Aidan Lee - Desert Ridge (WR): Abilene Christian, Army, CALIFORNIA, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Ja'Sean Lee - Highland (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Lewis - Horizon (OG): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Parker Lewis - Saguaro (K): Arizona, USC
Marcus Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Georgetown, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State
Gibson Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Case Western Reserve, Lawrence
Alex Lines - Higley (TE): Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Syracuse, UNLV, Utah, Utah State
Brail Lipford - Higley (CB): Jamestown, Whittier
Jack Littleton - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brock Locnikar - Notre Dame (LB): Abilene Christian, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, HARVARD, Holy Cross, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Penn, Princeton, Rice, South Dakota State, Yale
Ian Loggins - Combs (K): Clarke, Crown
Diego Lujan - Canyon del Oro (OT): Ripon
Alex Lopez - Walden Grove (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jordan Lopez - Walden Grove (WR): Arizona Christian, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico, Whittier
Lloyd Love - Flowing Wells (TE): Benedictine (Kans.)
Casey Lowe - Shadow Ridge (LB): Beloit, Pacific
Matthew Macdonald - Cactus Shadows (SS): Ripon
Nehemiah Magalei - Chandler (OG): Air Force, Georgetown, Memphis, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Joshua Maignan - Florence (RB): Black Hills State
Gunner Maldonado - Chandler (S/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Indiana, Iowa State, Memphis, NORTHWESTERN, South Dakota State, Utah State
Jihad Marks - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
David Marquez - Trivium Prep (RB): Pacific, Puget Sound
Jay Martin - Cesar Chavez (OT): Arizona Christian, Sioux Falls
Jake Martinelli - Horizon (QB): Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Carleton, Case Western Reserve, Grinnell, Lawrence, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Camden Mateen - Basha (WR): Rocky Mountain
Alonzo Maya - Pinnacle (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Andrei Mayberry - Perry (SS): Abilene Christian, Army, Columbia, Fordham, Georgetown, Navy, San Diego, Texas State
Dylan Mayginnes - Hamilton (OT): WASHINGTON STATE
Cole McCutcheon - O'Connor (LS): ARMY
Jay McEuen - Chandler (TE): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain, Southern Nazarene
Danny McFarland - Campo Verde (WR): Mary
Easton Meier - Northwest Christian (QB): Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Grinnell, Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaiah Mercado - Shadow Ridge (OT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Ottawa, Sioux Falls, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico
Bryce Michael - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa
Andrew Milek - Brophy (OT): Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, USC, Utah State, Yale
Dyelan Miller - Centennial (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Wisconsin
Jack Miller - Chaparral (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCLA
Michael Molio'o - Sahuarita (LB): Arizona Christian
Ahmed Momoh - Fountain Hills (SS/RB): Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Morris - Centennial (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain
Dawson Moulesong - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Grinnell
Ihtiram Muhtady - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell
Canaan Mullins - Horizon (WR): Arizona Christian, Pacific, Whittier
Cameron Nash - Saguaro (CB): Army, Idaho, Penn
Parker Navarro - Desert Vista (QB): Idaho, Northern Colorado, Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico
Noah Nelson - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisiana, Memphis, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, OKLAHOMA, Oklahoma State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Yale
Carter Niebling - Brophy (CB): Brevard
Kyle Noble - Verrado (LB): Willamette
Alex Norrish - Marcos de Niza (DT): Pacific
Makai Obregon - Valley Vista (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Mary, Rose-Hulman
Gabriel Ocampo - Peoria (DE): Ottawa
Josh Ormond - Willow Canyon (QB): Ripon
Damian Ortiz - O'Connor (WR): San Diego, Valparaiso
AJ Owen - Perry (FS): Ripon
Cody Pacheco - Empire (WR): Arizona Christian, Ohio Wesleyan
Will Parker - Catalina Foothills (LB): COLGATE, Middlebury
Phoenix Payton - O'Connor (WR): Mary, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Willamette
Jayson Petty - Sabino (DE/TE): Idaho, Western Colorado
Will Plummer - Gilbert (QB): ARIZONA, Colorado, Duke, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Oregon State
Matt Polk - Saguaro (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA STATE, Oregon State, Purdue, Tennessee, UCLA
Spencer Ponce - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
Joquarri Price - Desert Ridge (DE): Iowa State, Montana State, Rice, SAN DIEGO STATE, Texas State
Chubba Purdy - Perry (QB): Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Central Florida, Colorado, Dartmouth, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, LOUISVILLE, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo, UNLV, Utah, Washington State, Yale
Matt Purnell - Higley (QB): Ottawa
Charlie Raetzman - Salpointe (CB): Minot State, Presentation, Whittier
Mason Ramirez - Liberty (SS): Clarke
Lathan Ransom - Salpointe (FS): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington
Malik Reed - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon State, Purdue, UCLA, Washington State, WISCONSIN, Yale
Owen Reinhart - Brophy (OG): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa, Washington & Lee
Brenden Rice - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Carroll, COLORADO, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin
Jaxon Richards - Chaparral (DE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Memphis, South Dakota State
Kelee Ringo - Saguaro (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Howard, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington
Danny Rivera - Saguaro (FS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Caden Robbins - Casa Grande (RB): Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Occidental
Bijan Robinson - Salpointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington
Ramone Robinson - Chandler (CB): Rocky Mountain
Brian Rodosta - O'Connor (OG): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Blake Roebuck - Skyline (QB): Ottawa, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
George Roeder IV - Centennial (OG): Anna Maria, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Rocky Mountain, St. John's, Trinity Bible
Kenji Roland - Pinnacle (RB): Arizona Christian
Kobe Rome - Perry (FS): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tate Romney - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Mason Ross - Casteel (DE): Luther
Spencer Roy - Notre Dame (DT): ARMY
TJ Rucker - Cactus (WR): Clarke
Jay Rudolph - Horizon (TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colgate, Georgetown, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE
Andrew Rumary - Valley Vista (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming
Jake Ruther - Brophy (LB): Brevard
Cole Sabetta - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Olandis Sanchez - North Canyon (QB): Alvernia, Concordia Univ. (Chicago)
Kody Say - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Jamestown, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Whittier, Willamette
Kyle Schoeppe - Shadow Mountain (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dickinson State, Kansas Wesleyan, Presentation, Ripon
Hunter Scott - Perry (OT): Idaho, Northern Colorado
Jovon Scott - Peoria (WR): Ottawa
Cameron Secor - Horizon (FS): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman
Damian Sellers - Saguaro (LB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Will Shaffer - Saguaro (LB/TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Texas State, UTEP
McCade Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Occidental, SMU (preferred walk-on), Stanford (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Dylan Simonton - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound, Willamette
Malachi Siquieros - Casteel (DT): Rocky Mountain
Tre Smith - Red Mountain (DE): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State
Kyle St. Pierre - Millennium (WR): Minot State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nathan Steffen - Sunnyslope (DT): Ottawa
Luke Stephenson - Liberty (DE): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Justin Stinson - Valley Christian (CB): Abilene Christian, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Western New Mexico
Trent Strong - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus, Carleton
Kolbe Stuckwisch - Gilbert (C): San Diego
Treydan Stukes - Millennium (CB): Dixie State
Shane Sunday - Pinnacle (TE/DE): Army, Georgetown, Northern Colorado, San Diego, Stanford (preferred walk-on)
Grady Svetly - Chaparral (LS): Carleton, Rose-Hulman
Josh Tata - Marcos de Niza (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dean, Nichols, St. John Fisher
Osaiasi Taueli - Mesa (LB): California, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP
Elijah Taylor - Higley (CB): Ottawa
Jace Taylor - Lake Havasu (WR): Dixie State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Regen Terry - Florence (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah
Collin Thompson - Thatcher (DE): Bates, Carleton, Grinnell, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Pacific, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, Trinity Bible
Frank Thompson - Liberty (OG): ARIZONA STATE, Northern Arizona
Kade Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, Southern Virginia
Sione Tonga'uiha - Tempe (DT): Air Force
Jeremiah Trojan - Hamilton (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UCLA, Utah State, Yale
Omar Vasquez - Westview (K): Trinity Bible
Jonathan Velazquez - Odyssey Institute (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Regis Velez - Brophy (WR): La Verne, Mary, Ottawa, San Diego, Sioux Falls
Adam Verbalaitis - Pinnacle (C): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Mary, Rocky Mountain
Drew Vurpillat - Higley (OT): Mary, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Cody Walker - Queen Creek (FB): Pacific
Sam Way - North Canyon (OG): Alvernia, Concordia (Chicago), Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa
Eddie Weigl - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain
Colton Weier - Desert Ridge (DE): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wesleyan
Thomas Welky - Walden Grove (DE): Arizona Christian
Steven Williams - Mountain Pointe (OG): Mary, Minot State
Connor Witthoft - Salpointe (TE): Georgetown
Daniel Wood - Highland (LB/RB): Drake, Northern Arizona, Whittier
Brad Young - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Judson, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaydin Young - Centennial (S/RB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Columbia, Harvard, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Texas State, Yale
Jorden Young - Perry (WR): Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls
Weston Zierer - Gilbert Christian (RB): Pacific, Puget Sound
Saar Zutshi - Arizona College Prep (LB): Beloit, Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Grinnell, Hamline, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound, Southwestern, Willamette
Mesa long snapper Green commits to Washington
UPDATED: 11/6/19
Arizona continues to produce long snappers that play on Saturdays and get a free education.
Jaden Green, regarded as one of the best in the country, announced his oral pledge to Washington Tuesday night on Twitter.
The 6-foot, 200-pounder wasn't just used on special teams for Mesa. In his senior year, Green had carries in three games (scoring TDs in each), caught a couple touchdowns, made an interception (bringing it back 88 yards), and even threw a few passes.
He went to Seattle for a specialist camp last July where he not only got noticed, but surprised the coaches.
"Right when I walked on the field, I just got chills and kind of envisioned myself playing there," Green said in a text message. "I told myself I would work hard enough to make it."
Mesa's season may be over as the Jackrabbits finished 6-4, but didn't reach the playoffs. However, Green will have one more game as he won the Kohl's Scholarship Camp by winning the snapping competition and earned a spot in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2 in Orlando.
"I'm looking forward to coming out and performing against some of the top people in the country," Green said. "It's a great opportunity."
Washington (5-4) will play its first road game in almost a month as the Huskies head down to Corvallis for a Friday night game against Oregon State (4-4). Fox Sports 1 will air the game at 8:30 p.m. UW is coming off a pair of losses to top-10 teams Oregon and Utah. Washington has started games quick this season. The Huskies are outscoring teams in the opening quarter, 104-13.
CLASS OF 2020 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Costen Cooley (C) - Red Mountain
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Dyelan Miller (WR) - Centennial
Jack Plummer (QB) - Gilbert
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Ben Bray (OT) - Red Mountain
Will Shaffer (LB/TE) - Saguaro
Frank Thompson (OG) - Liberty
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Connor Butt (LB) - Notre Dame
Cole McCutceon (LS) - O'Connor
Spencer Roy (DT) - Notre Dame
BOWDOIN POLAR BEARS
Jack Havener (CB) - Pinnacle
BUCKNELL BISON
Tyler Beverett (QB) - Saguaro
BYU COUGARS
Lingi Havea (DT) - Chandler
Dean Jones (CB) - ALA-Queen Creek
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Tommy Christakos (WR/K) - Chaparral
Aidan Lee (WR) - Desert Ridge
COLGATE RAIDERS
Will Parker (LB) - Catalina Foothills
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Brenden Rice (WR) - Hamilton
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
Riley Barton (LB) - Chandler
HARVARD CRIMSON
Brock Locnikar (LB) - Notre Dame
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Koby Hathcock (LS) - Desert Ridge
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS
Chubba Purdy (QB) - Perry
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
JD Johnson (QB) - Pinnacle
NORTH CAROLINA STATE WOLFPACK
Ben Finley (QB) - Paradise Valley
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Michael Flood (OT) - Maricopa
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Gunner Maldonado (S/WR) - Chandler
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Tosh Baker (OT) - Pinnacle
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Jack Miller (QB) - Chaparral
Lathan Ransom (FS) - Salpointe
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Noah Nelson (OT) - Williams Field
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Cade Bennett (OT) - Notre Dame
Matt Polk (WR) - Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
Jaylan Jeffers (OT) - Saguaro
OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Cooper Darling (OG) - Williams Field
PRINCETON TIGERS
Jackson Ford (LB) - Perry
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Joquarri Price (DE) - Desert Ridge
Jay Rudolph (TE) - Horizon
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Bijan Robinson (RB) - Salpointe
UC DAVIS AGGIES
Joshua Gale (TE) - Williams Field
Kamdan Hightower (CB) - Chaparral
UCLA BRUINS
Bruno Fina (OG) - Salpointe
Jeremiah Trojan (LB) - Hamilton
USC TROJANS
Parker Lewis (K) - Saguaro
Andrew Milek (OT) - Brophy
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Jaden Green (LS) - Mesa
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Dylan Mayginnes (OT) - Hamilton
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Malik Reed (LB) - Chandler