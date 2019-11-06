News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-06 23:41:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2020 Recruiting Update: 11/6

Photo Courtesy of Jake Griffin/yz Blue Photography
Photo Courtesy of Jake Griffin/yz Blue Photography
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Red Mountain lineman Griffin earns pair of FBS offers

UPDATED: 11/6/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

This was another busy week with more than 35 players receiving offers!

Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

Red Mountain equaled its best regular season in school history with a record of 9-1. Part of the reason for that starts in the trenches and defensive end/offensive tackle Jake Griffin has helped the Lions control the line of scrimmage this year. On Tuesday, he received his first FBS offer from San Diego State. The 6-6, 265-pounder played offensive tackle last Friday against Westwood and RMHS punted just once in a 70-26 victory over the Warriors. San Diego State (7-1) is ranked No. 24 in the country and is riding a four-game win streak as it heads into a home game against Nevada Saturday night. The Aztecs lead all of FBS with five road victories (in five games) this season. This week is Homecoming and the game is being promoted as a Redout. You can check out SDSU on Saturday night in the late game (8:30 p.m.) on ESPN2 against the Wolf Pack (5-4). Late Wednesday, Griffin added his first Power Five offer from Washington State. The Cougars (4-4) return from their bye week with a trip to Berkeley to face Cal (4-4). Last time out, WSU almost upset Oregon, but a last-second field goal gave the Ducks a 37-35 escape. The Cougars rank eighth in the nation in scoring at 41.8 points per game. The game against the Bears can be seen on the Pac-12 Network at 5 p.m.

Another team heading into the playoffs strong is Millennium. Jalan Early has led the Tigers to an 8-2 record in his first year as the starting quarterback. The 6-4, 210-pound signal caller collected an offer from Western Illinois last Sunday. Early is a dual-threat that has thrown a touchdown in nine of 10 games this season (23 TDs) and rushed for almost 500 yards and 11 scores. He's also a multi-sport athlete that played on the Millennium basketball team last winter. Basketball practice is delayed a little for Early this year, as he's leading the Tigers into the 5A playoffs this week against Gilbert. It's been a tough season for Western Illinois (1-8) and it doesn't get any easier as the Leathernecks meet up with reigning FCS champ North Dakota State on Saturday in Fargo. On the upside, WIU is coming off its first win of the season over South Dakota. Western rallied from a 20-7 third-quarter deficit to pull out a 38-34 victory.

It's not all about the big schools here on the Recruiting Page. Phoenix Christian went 9-1 and is the No. 3 seed in the 2A tournament. The Cougars averaged 46 points per game and starting off each play is the center, Zach Cole. The 6-4, 255-pound lineman earned an offer from Western Colorado last Thursday. In addition to his size, he shows explosiveness coming out of his stance. Western Colorado scored a season-high for points in a 42-21 road win at Black Hills State (S. Dak.) last Saturday. The Mountaineers scored four touchdowns through the air and the defense forced five turnovers. Western Colorado (5-4) returns home to Gunnison for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Division II) game on Saturday against New Mexico Highlands (1-7). It will be Senior Day at Western.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Verrado linebacker Conrad Gingg received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
O'Connor wide receiver Kody Say received offers from Concordia University (Chicago), Presentation (S. Dak.)., and Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Arizona College Prep linebacker Saar Zutshi received offers from Hamline (Minn.), Pacific (Ore.), and Southwestern (Texas).
Valley Christian wide receiver Tanner Canfield received an offer from Crown (Minn.).
Centennial center Josh Hovatter received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).
Pinnacle safety Trevor Crawford received an offer from Hamline.
Cactus Shadows linebacker Cole Cucitrone received an offer from Presentation.
Basha linebacker Charles Gilbert received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Casteel wide receiver Collin Gapen received an offer from Ottawa.
Arizona College Prep linebacker Eric DeCoster received an offer from Pacific.
ALA-Gilbert North center Kade Thorley received offers from Pacific and Ripon (Wisc.).
Shadow Ridge offensive tackle Isaiah Mercado received an offer from Ottawa.
Casteel wide receiver Grady Burns received his first offers from Ottawa and Concordia University (Chicago).
Skyline quarterback Blake Roebuck received an offer from Ottawa.
Apache Junction linebacker Zach Langenbach received offers from Ottawa and Ripon.
Apache Junction wide receiver Jaden Erschen received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Sunnyslope wide receiver Josh Lang received his first offer from Ottawa.
Sunnyslope defensive tackle Nathan Steffen received his first offer from Ottawa.
Centennial wide receiver Brad Young received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Peoria wide receiver Jovon Scott received his first offer from Ottawa.
Peoria defensive end Gabriel Ocampo received his first offer from Ottawa.
Higley cornerback Brail Lipford received an offer from Jamestown.
Salpointe offensive tackle Benjamin Cook received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Desert Ridge wide receiver John Butler received offers from Jamestown and Ottawa.
Casteel defensive end Dalton Card received an offer from Presentation.
Shadow Ridge defensive tackle Jayden Jackson received his first offer from Ottawa.
Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received offers from Concordia University (Wisc.) and Whitworth (Wash.).
Higley cornerback Elijah Taylor received his first offer from Ottawa.
Chandler linebacker Bryant Jackson received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
North Canyon offensive guard Sam Way received an offer from Ottawa.
North Canyon defensive end Trajan Forrester received an offer from Ottawa.
Mountain Ridge linebacker Tommy Ellis received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).
Valley Vista linebacker Trenton Foster received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.


Millennium QB Jalan Early (Photo Courtesy of Jalan Early/Erick De santiago)
Millennium QB Jalan Early (Photo Courtesy of Jalan Early/Erick De santiago)

CLASS OF 2020 OFFERS

Jace Accurso - Liberty (RB/LB): Arizona Christian, Western Colorado

Drew Achor - Pinnacle (DT): Mary, Mount Union, Puget Sound

Carter Adams - Notre Dame (OG): Puget Sound

Zeke Alfonso - Valley Vista (ATH): Whittier

Austin Alosi - Horizon (WR): Arizona Christian

Ryan Alsup - Horizon (LB): Arizona Christian

Lucas Arnds - Cesar Chavez (QB): Arizona Christian, Dickinson State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nick Arvay - Hamilton (QB): Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Taylor Atkin - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Southern Virginia

Rick Avelar - Walden Grove (LB): Alderson Broaddus, Occidental

Tosh Baker - Pinnacle (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Princeton, Purdue, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Brandon Barrios - Ironwood Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Whitworth

Riley Barton - Chandler (LB): Bates, Carleton, COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman

Kadin Beler - Arcadia (QB): Whittier

Braeden Belnap - Desert Vista (TE): Southern Nazarene

Israel Benjamin - Saguaro (RB): Alabama State, Army, Brown, BYU, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Harvard, Lehigh, Liberty, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, Yale

Cade Bennett - Notre Dame (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, OKLAHOMA STATE, Purdue, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wyoming, Yale

Dylan Benvenuto - Notre Dame (DE): Bowdoin

Tyler Beverett - Saguaro (QB): Abilene Christian, BUCKNELL, Columbia, Georgetown, Indiana, Lehigh, New Mexico, Northern Colorado

Ben Blancas - Casteel (RB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Isaiah Blanco - Hamilton (CB): Birmingham-Southern, Lewis & Clark, Olivet, Puget Sound, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Bond - Queen Creek (RB): Pacific

Jovoni Borbon - Buena (QB): Ripon, Whittier

Hyrum Boren - Red Mountain (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa

Dellinger Boyd - Prescott (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Jean Boyd - Corona del Sol (CB): Arizona State

Ben Bray - Red Mountain (OT): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boise State, California, Colgate, Columbia, Harvard, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UC Davis, Utah State, Yale

Henry Brown - Valley Vista (RB): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Grinnell, Judson, Mary, Occidental, Rhodes

Jaheim Brown-Taylor - Chandler (RB): New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee Tech, UNLV, Wyoming

Jamar Brown - Hamilton (FS): Puget Sound, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylon Brown - Hamilton (CB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Willamette

Jack Bullard - Corona del Sol (LS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Bowling Green

Jordan Bunting - Sahuaro (FS): Western New Mexico

Grady Burns - Casteel (WR): Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Ottawa

Ethan Burts - Boulder Creek (WR): Arizona Christian

John Butler - Desert Ridge (WR): Jamestown, Ottawa, Puget Sound

Connor Butt - Notre Dame (LB): ARMY, Georgetown, Navy, San Diego

Gus Campbell - Queen Creek (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Trinity Bible

Matt Canada - Marcos de Niza (WR): Arizona Christian

Thor Canales - Mountain Pointe (LB): Mary, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tanner Canfield - Valley Christian (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaden Capwell - Verrado (SS): Puget Sound, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dalton Card - Casteel (DE): Carleton, Presentation, Rocky Mountain, Whittier

Trey Cartledge - Notre Dame (FS): Drake

Jawan Casteal - Deer Valley (CB): Arizona Christian

James Chadwick - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell

Dae Han Chang - Salpointe (WR): Alderson Broaddus

Tommy Christakos - Chaparral (WR/K): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Army, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Yale

Arnell Christen Jr. - Tolleson (RB): Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Bethel (Kans.), Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Zach Cole - Phoenix Christian (C): Arizona Christian, Minot State, Western Colorado

Benjamin Cook - Salpointe (OT): Alderson Broaddus, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Costen Cooley - Red Mountain (C): AIR FORCE, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Conner Cordts - Cactus (QB): Clarke, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacobe Covington - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Washington, Washington State

Deavon Crawford - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Trevor Crawford - Pinnacle (SS): Hamline, Pacific, Ripon

Brayden Crotz - Moon Valley (WR): Arizona Christian, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Cucitrone - Cactus Shadows (LB): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Grinnell, Hamline, Pacific, Presentation, Puget Sound, Ripon, Trinity International, Willamette

Ameer Dalbik - Campo Verde (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kevin Daniels - Glendale (RB): Northern Arizona

Cooper Darling - Williams Field (OG): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, OREGON STATE, San Diego State

Dominique Davis - Mountain Pointe (WR): Abilene Christian

Gavin Davis - Canyon del Oro (RB): Mayville

Eric DeCoster - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Grinnell, Pacific, Puget Sound

Jose DeHaro - Tolleson (K): Western New Mexico

Michael Diaz - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Andre Dimbiti - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Cameron Drescher - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Lyon, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound

Paxton Earl - Arcadia (RB): Carleton, Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, Whittier

Jalan Early - Millennium (QB): Dixie State, Northern Arizona, UTEP, Western Illinois, Yale

Isaiah Eastman - Higley (WR): Mary

Ben Eddleblute - Chaparral (FS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Mary, Oberlin, Occidental, Rhodes, Whittier

Andre Eden - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Brevard, La Verne, Occidental, Ottawa, Whittier

Tommy Ellis - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaden Erschen - Apache Junction (WR): Culver-Stockton, Pacific

Elijah Ervin - Desert Vista (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State

Carlos Fernandez - La Joya (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Ray Figueroa - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus

Bruno Fina - Salpointe (OG): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Nevada, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale

Ben Finley - Paradise Valley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Jayden Fletcher - Campo Verde (LB): Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Illinois Coll., Lake Forest, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rocky Mountain, Whittier

Michael Flood - Maricopa (OT): Georgetown, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UC Davis

Chase Folkestad - O'Connor (DE): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Grinnell, Jamestown, Lake Erie, Mary, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, RPI, St. Olaf, The College of New Jersey, Valparaiso, Western Colorado, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Ford - Perry (LB): Colorado School of Mines, PRINCETON, San Diego

Trajan Forrester - North Canyon (DE): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Trenton Foster - Valley Vista (LB): Pacific, Puget Sound

Mac Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): San Diego

Man-Man Freeman - Phoenix Christian (RB): Arizona Christian

Gabe Friend - Basha (QB): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain

Joshua Gale - Williams Field (TE): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, Idaho, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, Toledo, UC DAVIS, UTEP

Blake Gamez - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Hamline, Lewis & Clark, Macalester, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zion Gamilla - Trivium Prep (OG): Pacific, Puget Sound

Collin Gapen - Casteel (WR): Arizona Christian, Mary, Ottawa, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Garcia - Williams Field (OT): Liberty, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Josh Garcia - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Joshua Garcia - Pueblo (CB): Arizona Christian

Xavier Garcia - Centennial (DT): Rocky Mountain

Conner Gardner - Red Mountain (K/P): Southern Virginia

Alex Gianoli - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Charles Gilbert - Basha (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Conrad Gingg - Verrado (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Goodlow - Pinnacle (RB): South Dakota State

Brandt Goodwin - Saguaro (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Sioux Falls

Donte Gordon - Apollo (RB): Arizona Christian, Whittier

Tommy Graif - Horizon (OT): Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaden Green - Mesa (LS): WASHINGTON

Aaron Greene - Prescott (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Jake Griffin - Red Mountain (DE/OT): Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rocky Mountain, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Washington State, Weber State

Tyson Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, BYU, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Utah State

Devon Guest - Mountain Pointe (WR): Rose-Hulman

Kade Gutierrez - Trivium Prep (LB): Puget Sound

David Haen - Sunnyslope (WR): Idaho

Niko Haen - Sunnyslope (QB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Eric Haney - Centennial (CB): San Diego

Hunter Hanna - Mesquite (DE): Rose-Hulman

Micah Harper - Basha (CB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Azusa Pacific, BYU, Colgate, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lehigh, Montana State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Syracuse, Tulane, UTEP, Wyoming, Yale

Jason Harris - Higley (DE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Mercer, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah

Koby Hathcock - Desert Ridge (LS): IOWA STATE

Lingi Havea - Chandler (DT): BYU, Idaho

Jack Havener - Pinnacle (CB): BOWDOIN, Carleton, Rhodes

Jack Helsten - Chaparral (TE): Georgetown, San Diego

Kamdan Hightower - Chaparral (CB): Abilene Christian, Army, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UC DAVIS

Carter Hill - Liberty (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Lawrence, St. Norbert

Peyton Hill - Higley (RB): Mary

Rashion Hodge - Mountain Pointe (LB): New Mexico State

Cade Horton - Pinnacle (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Saint Anselm, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Hovatter - Centennial (C): Anna Maria, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. John's

Donzell Howard - Casteel (DT): Clarke, Ripon

Darvon Hubbard - Willow Canyon (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Bowling Green, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, San Diego State, Tennessee, Toledo, Utah

Colby Humphrey - Desert Vista (RB): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State

Dae Dae Hunter - Chandler (RB): Arizona Christian, Chadron State, Nebraska-Kearney, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Wyoming

Devontae Ingram - South Mountain (CB): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, South Dakota State, UNLV

Bryant Jackson - Chandler (LB): Lake Forest

Jayden Jackson - Shadow Ridge (DT): Ottawa

Michael Jada - Apache Junction (LB): Pacific

Jaylan Jeffers - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State

Rand Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Jacksonville

JD Johnson - Pinnacle (QB): Arizona, Colorado State, MICHIGAN, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UNLV

Ahlias Jones - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Willamette

Dean Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (CB): BYU

Y'Marius Joshlin - Sierra Linda (DE): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Tye Kassen - Saguaro (OT): Arizona State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Washington State

Trevor Klein - Brophy (SS): Brevard

Zach Kriens - Higley (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Northern Arizona, Southeast Missouri State

Broc Lane - Perry (TE): Bucknell, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn

Seth Lane - Centennial (LB): Ripon

Josh Lang - Sunnyslope (WR): Ottawa

Zach Langenbach - Apache Junction (LB): Pacific

Kaiden Lansford - Shadow Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

AJ Laux - Higley (OT): Mary, Northern Colorado, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Southeast Missouri State

Miles LeBlanc - Desert Vista (OG): Concordia-Chicago, Culver-Stockton, Mary, Rocky Mountain, San Diego

Finley Lecky - Hamilton (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, San Diego, Willamette

Aidan Lee - Desert Ridge (WR): Abilene Christian, Army, CALIFORNIA, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Ja'Sean Lee - Highland (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Lewis - Horizon (OG): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Parker Lewis - Saguaro (K): Arizona, USC

Marcus Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Georgetown, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Penn, South Dakota State

Gibson Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Case Western Reserve, Lawrence

Alex Lines - Higley (TE): Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Syracuse, UNLV, Utah, Utah State

Brail Lipford - Higley (CB): Jamestown, Whittier

Jack Littleton - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brock Locnikar - Notre Dame (LB): Abilene Christian, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, HARVARD, Holy Cross, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Penn, Princeton, Rice, South Dakota State, Yale

Ian Loggins - Combs (K): Clarke, Crown

Diego Lujan - Canyon del Oro (OT): Ripon

Alex Lopez - Walden Grove (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jordan Lopez - Walden Grove (WR): Arizona Christian, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico, Whittier

Lloyd Love - Flowing Wells (TE): Benedictine (Kans.)

Casey Lowe - Shadow Ridge (LB): Beloit, Pacific

Matthew Macdonald - Cactus Shadows (SS): Ripon

Nehemiah Magalei - Chandler (OG): Air Force, Georgetown, Memphis, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Joshua Maignan - Florence (RB): Black Hills State

Gunner Maldonado - Chandler (S/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Indiana, Iowa State, Memphis, NORTHWESTERN, South Dakota State, Utah State

Jihad Marks - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State

David Marquez - Trivium Prep (RB): Pacific, Puget Sound

Jay Martin - Cesar Chavez (OT): Arizona Christian, Sioux Falls

Jake Martinelli - Horizon (QB): Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Carleton, Case Western Reserve, Grinnell, Lawrence, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Camden Mateen - Basha (WR): Rocky Mountain

Alonzo Maya - Pinnacle (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)

Andrei Mayberry - Perry (SS): Abilene Christian, Army, Columbia, Fordham, Georgetown, Navy, San Diego, Texas State

Dylan Mayginnes - Hamilton (OT): WASHINGTON STATE

Cole McCutcheon - O'Connor (LS): ARMY

Jay McEuen - Chandler (TE): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain, Southern Nazarene

Danny McFarland - Campo Verde (WR): Mary

Easton Meier - Northwest Christian (QB): Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Grinnell, Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaiah Mercado - Shadow Ridge (OT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Ottawa, Sioux Falls, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico

Bryce Michael - Brophy (LB): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa

Andrew Milek - Brophy (OT): Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, USC, Utah State, Yale

Dyelan Miller - Centennial (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Wisconsin

Jack Miller - Chaparral (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCLA

Michael Molio'o - Sahuarita (LB): Arizona Christian

Ahmed Momoh - Fountain Hills (SS/RB): Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Morris - Centennial (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain

Dawson Moulesong - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Grinnell

Ihtiram Muhtady - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell

Canaan Mullins - Horizon (WR): Arizona Christian, Pacific, Whittier

Cameron Nash - Saguaro (CB): Army, Idaho, Penn

Parker Navarro - Desert Vista (QB): Idaho, Northern Colorado, Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico

Noah Nelson - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisiana, Memphis, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, OKLAHOMA, Oklahoma State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Yale

Carter Niebling - Brophy (CB): Brevard

Kyle Noble - Verrado (LB): Willamette

Alex Norrish - Marcos de Niza (DT): Pacific

Makai Obregon - Valley Vista (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Mary, Rose-Hulman

Gabriel Ocampo - Peoria (DE): Ottawa

Josh Ormond - Willow Canyon (QB): Ripon

Damian Ortiz - O'Connor (WR): San Diego, Valparaiso

AJ Owen - Perry (FS): Ripon

Cody Pacheco - Empire (WR): Arizona Christian, Ohio Wesleyan

Will Parker - Catalina Foothills (LB): COLGATE, Middlebury

Phoenix Payton - O'Connor (WR): Mary, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Willamette

Jayson Petty - Sabino (DE/TE): Idaho, Western Colorado

Will Plummer - Gilbert (QB): ARIZONA, Colorado, Duke, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Oregon State

Matt Polk - Saguaro (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA STATE, Oregon State, Purdue, Tennessee, UCLA

Spencer Ponce - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

Joquarri Price - Desert Ridge (DE): Iowa State, Montana State, Rice, SAN DIEGO STATE, Texas State

Chubba Purdy - Perry (QB): Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Central Florida, Colorado, Dartmouth, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, LOUISVILLE, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo, UNLV, Utah, Washington State, Yale

Matt Purnell - Higley (QB): Ottawa

Charlie Raetzman - Salpointe (CB): Minot State, Presentation, Whittier

Mason Ramirez - Liberty (SS): Clarke

Lathan Ransom - Salpointe (FS): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington

Malik Reed - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon State, Purdue, UCLA, Washington State, WISCONSIN, Yale

Owen Reinhart - Brophy (OG): Brevard, La Verne, Ottawa, Washington & Lee

Brenden Rice - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Carroll, COLORADO, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin

Jaxon Richards - Chaparral (DE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Memphis, South Dakota State

Kelee Ringo - Saguaro (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Howard, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington

Danny Rivera - Saguaro (FS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico

Caden Robbins - Casa Grande (RB): Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Occidental

Bijan Robinson - Salpointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington

Ramone Robinson - Chandler (CB): Rocky Mountain

Brian Rodosta - O'Connor (OG): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Blake Roebuck - Skyline (QB): Ottawa, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

George Roeder IV - Centennial (OG): Anna Maria, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Rocky Mountain, St. John's, Trinity Bible

Kenji Roland - Pinnacle (RB): Arizona Christian

Kobe Rome - Perry (FS): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tate Romney - Chandler (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale

Mason Ross - Casteel (DE): Luther

Spencer Roy - Notre Dame (DT): ARMY

TJ Rucker - Cactus (WR): Clarke

Jay Rudolph - Horizon (TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colgate, Georgetown, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE

Andrew Rumary - Valley Vista (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming

Jake Ruther - Brophy (LB): Brevard

Cole Sabetta - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Olandis Sanchez - North Canyon (QB): Alvernia, Concordia Univ. (Chicago)

Kody Say - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Jamestown, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Whittier, Willamette

Kyle Schoeppe - Shadow Mountain (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dickinson State, Kansas Wesleyan, Presentation, Ripon

Hunter Scott - Perry (OT): Idaho, Northern Colorado

Jovon Scott - Peoria (WR): Ottawa

Cameron Secor - Horizon (FS): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman

Damian Sellers - Saguaro (LB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Will Shaffer - Saguaro (LB/TE): Abilene Christian, Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Texas State, UTEP

McCade Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Occidental, SMU (preferred walk-on), Stanford (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico

Dylan Simonton - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound, Willamette

Malachi Siquieros - Casteel (DT): Rocky Mountain

Tre Smith - Red Mountain (DE): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State

Kyle St. Pierre - Millennium (WR): Minot State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nathan Steffen - Sunnyslope (DT): Ottawa

Luke Stephenson - Liberty (DE): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Justin Stinson - Valley Christian (CB): Abilene Christian, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Western New Mexico

Trent Strong - Salpointe (LB): Alderson Broaddus, Carleton

Kolbe Stuckwisch - Gilbert (C): San Diego

Treydan Stukes - Millennium (CB): Dixie State

Shane Sunday - Pinnacle (TE/DE): Army, Georgetown, Northern Colorado, San Diego, Stanford (preferred walk-on)

Grady Svetly - Chaparral (LS): Carleton, Rose-Hulman

Josh Tata - Marcos de Niza (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dean, Nichols, St. John Fisher

Osaiasi Taueli - Mesa (LB): California, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP

Elijah Taylor - Higley (CB): Ottawa

Jace Taylor - Lake Havasu (WR): Dixie State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Regen Terry - Florence (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah

Collin Thompson - Thatcher (DE): Bates, Carleton, Grinnell, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Pacific, Rhodes, Rose-Hulman, Trinity Bible

Frank Thompson - Liberty (OG): ARIZONA STATE, Northern Arizona

Kade Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, Southern Virginia

Sione Tonga'uiha - Tempe (DT): Air Force

Jeremiah Trojan - Hamilton (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UCLA, Utah State, Yale

Omar Vasquez - Westview (K): Trinity Bible

Jonathan Velazquez - Odyssey Institute (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Regis Velez - Brophy (WR): La Verne, Mary, Ottawa, San Diego, Sioux Falls

Adam Verbalaitis - Pinnacle (C): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Mary, Rocky Mountain

Drew Vurpillat - Higley (OT): Mary, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Cody Walker - Queen Creek (FB): Pacific

Sam Way - North Canyon (OG): Alvernia, Concordia (Chicago), Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa

Eddie Weigl - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain

Colton Weier - Desert Ridge (DE): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wesleyan

Thomas Welky - Walden Grove (DE): Arizona Christian

Steven Williams - Mountain Pointe (OG): Mary, Minot State

Connor Witthoft - Salpointe (TE): Georgetown

Daniel Wood - Highland (LB/RB): Drake, Northern Arizona, Whittier

Brad Young - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Judson, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaydin Young - Centennial (S/RB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Columbia, Harvard, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Texas State, Yale

Jorden Young - Perry (WR): Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls

Weston Zierer - Gilbert Christian (RB): Pacific, Puget Sound

Saar Zutshi - Arizona College Prep (LB): Beloit, Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Chicago), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Grinnell, Hamline, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound, Southwestern, Willamette

Photo Courtesy of Jaden Green
Photo Courtesy of Jaden Green

Mesa long snapper Green commits to Washington

UPDATED: 11/6/19

Arizona continues to produce long snappers that play on Saturdays and get a free education.

Jaden Green, regarded as one of the best in the country, announced his oral pledge to Washington Tuesday night on Twitter.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder wasn't just used on special teams for Mesa. In his senior year, Green had carries in three games (scoring TDs in each), caught a couple touchdowns, made an interception (bringing it back 88 yards), and even threw a few passes.

He went to Seattle for a specialist camp last July where he not only got noticed, but surprised the coaches.

"Right when I walked on the field, I just got chills and kind of envisioned myself playing there," Green said in a text message. "I told myself I would work hard enough to make it."

Mesa's season may be over as the Jackrabbits finished 6-4, but didn't reach the playoffs. However, Green will have one more game as he won the Kohl's Scholarship Camp by winning the snapping competition and earned a spot in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2 in Orlando.

"I'm looking forward to coming out and performing against some of the top people in the country," Green said. "It's a great opportunity."

Washington (5-4) will play its first road game in almost a month as the Huskies head down to Corvallis for a Friday night game against Oregon State (4-4). Fox Sports 1 will air the game at 8:30 p.m. UW is coming off a pair of losses to top-10 teams Oregon and Utah. Washington has started games quick this season. The Huskies are outscoring teams in the opening quarter, 104-13.

CLASS OF 2020 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Costen Cooley (C) - Red Mountain

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Dyelan Miller (WR) - Centennial
Jack Plummer (QB) - Gilbert

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Ben Bray (OT) - Red Mountain
Will Shaffer (LB/TE) - Saguaro
Frank Thompson (OG) - Liberty

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Connor Butt (LB) - Notre Dame
Cole McCutceon (LS) - O'Connor
Spencer Roy (DT) - Notre Dame

BOWDOIN POLAR BEARS

Jack Havener (CB) - Pinnacle

BUCKNELL BISON

Tyler Beverett (QB) - Saguaro

BYU COUGARS

Lingi Havea (DT) - Chandler
Dean Jones (CB) - ALA-Queen Creek

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Tommy Christakos (WR/K) - Chaparral
Aidan Lee (WR) - Desert Ridge

COLGATE RAIDERS

Will Parker (LB) - Catalina Foothills

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Brenden Rice (WR) - Hamilton

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS

Riley Barton (LB) - Chandler

HARVARD CRIMSON

Brock Locnikar (LB) - Notre Dame

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Koby Hathcock (LS) - Desert Ridge

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS

Chubba Purdy (QB) - Perry

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

JD Johnson (QB) - Pinnacle

NORTH CAROLINA STATE WOLFPACK

Ben Finley (QB) - Paradise Valley

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Michael Flood (OT) - Maricopa

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Gunner Maldonado (S/WR) - Chandler

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Tosh Baker (OT) - Pinnacle

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Jack Miller (QB) - Chaparral
Lathan Ransom (FS) - Salpointe

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Noah Nelson (OT) - Williams Field

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Cade Bennett (OT) - Notre Dame
Matt Polk (WR) - Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

Jaylan Jeffers (OT) - Saguaro

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Cooper Darling (OG) - Williams Field

PRINCETON TIGERS

Jackson Ford (LB) - Perry

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Joquarri Price (DE) - Desert Ridge
Jay Rudolph (TE) - Horizon

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Bijan Robinson (RB) - Salpointe

UC DAVIS AGGIES

Joshua Gale (TE) - Williams Field
Kamdan Hightower (CB) - Chaparral

UCLA BRUINS

Bruno Fina (OG) - Salpointe
Jeremiah Trojan (LB) - Hamilton

USC TROJANS

Parker Lewis (K) - Saguaro
Andrew Milek (OT) - Brophy

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Jaden Green (LS) - Mesa

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Dylan Mayginnes (OT) - Hamilton

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Malik Reed (LB) - Chandler

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}