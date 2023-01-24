Since Jordan Augustine got Ironwood rolling and Randy Lavender turned Centennial around (think 2016 or so), this neighborhood rivalry has become one of the best in the Valley, let alone the West Valley. Friday’s renewal pitted two of the top teams in 5A for the first time, with Open Division implications: Jan. 20: #5 (5A) Ironwood 64, #9 (5A) Centennial 54

Centennial junior forward Gage Galbreath shoots a free throw line jumper over Ironwood senior forward Adonis Thomas during a game Jan. 20 at Ironwood in Glendale. ((Richard Smith/Arizona Varsity))

THE STAKES Ironwood entered the game 6-0 in region play, with the chance to put some real distance between it and Centennial, who entered 6-1, for the region. It also could determine which team hosts a first round Open Division game. Ironwood came in at #14 in the Open rankings, while Centennial was #24. And both teams wanted this one anyway, due to the increasing intensity of the rivalry in recent years. THE SCENE It was not quite standing room only, but it was close. An electric atmosphere for a game that has joined Liberty-Sunrise Mountain among the best boys basketball rivalries in the West Valley during the last 4-5 years. Centennial had its share of fans, but most of the night they were drowned out by Ironwood’s Nest. Former Coyotes (now Canyon View) coach Randy Lavender was among the coaches and players from other schools with a Friday off taking this one in at Ironwood.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGVh bUFaVj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW1B WlY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9X ZXN0VmFsbGV5UHJlcHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNXZXN0VmFsbGV5UHJlcHM8L2E+IDxicj41QSBib3lzIGJhc2tldGJh bGwgPGJyPkZpbmFsPGJyPiM1IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaWhzZWFnbGVzaG9vcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGloc2Vh Z2xlc2hvb3BzPC9hPiAoMTAtMikgNjQ8YnI+IzkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRUhTaG9vcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENFSFNob29wczwvYT4gKDEwLTMpIDU0PGJyPjxicj5Jcm9ud29vZCBwdXRz IGl0IGF3YXkgd2l0aCBGVHMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9qdWxpdXN3MjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGp1bGl1c3cyMzwv YT4gd2l0aCBhIGh1Z2UgMTUgcG9pbnRzLCAxNyByZWJvdW5kcy4gSeKAmXlh ciBTaGFkb3d2aW5lIDEzIHBvaW50cy48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0dhZ2VHYWxicmVhdGg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdh Z2VHYWxicmVhdGg8L2E+IDE1IHBvaW50cyA2IGJvYXJkcyA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3phbmRlcmthbWFpP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkB6YW5kZXJrYW1haTwvYT4gMTIgcG9pbnRzLCA3IGJvYXJkcyA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTU5QVlVLYUx2VSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL01OUFZVS2FMdlU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmljaGFyZCBTbWl0aCAo QFJzbWl0aFlXVikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Sc21p dGhZV1Yvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTY2NDY5NDI3OTY0MjcyNjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

PLAYER OF THE GAME The numbers aren’t quite as huge as in the last two games, when Ironwood senior forward Julius Williams averaged 30.5 points and 18 rebounds, but his performance was the difference between these evenly matched teams. He led the Eagles with 15 points and 9 rebounds. He hit all four of his shots, including a three, plus six of nine free throws. And he chipped in three assists. PLAY OF THE NIGHT Centennial senior wing Zander Kamai hit two free throws to draw the visitors within four at 50-46 with 2:38 left in the game. But the next time down, Ironwood sophomore guar I’Yar Shadowvine hit a three. The Coyotes would not get closer than 7 the rest of the night.

Ironwood senior forward Julius Williams puts in a layup against Centennial on Jan. 20 at Ironwood. ((Richard Smith/Arizona Varsity))

THEY SAID IT Ironwood coach Jordan Augustine: “Once we settled down, we got used to what was being allowed and what wasn’t being allowed we did a great job. Coach Grace is doing an awesome job over there with them,” Defensively, it’s been what we do all year. We’re elite in the half court and if we don’t turn the ball over, teams have a hard time scoring in the half court against us.” “My dudes were 50/50 ball monsters. Centennial’s elite on the offensive glass. They play so hard, and I think we won the rebounding margin tonight because we made a concerted effort all game to do it,” Augustine said. “The last two games, Julius has averaged 30 points and 20 rebounds. Julius has turned into a man right now. He was our all region player last year and this year we’re just so balanced that he’s kind of had a hard time figuring out where his role is. He’s really found where he’s at,” Augustine said. “We played four of our first six region games on the road, so in the final six games, you’ve got to deal with this. I love this place. It’s so much freaking fun to see this place packed, and we love basketball at Ironwood,” Augustine said. Julius Williams: “We’ve had a tough schedule this year and of course there was a circle on this game. Ultimately if we just did what we’ve done over the course of the year that’s got us to where we are right now, we knew we were going to get the result we wanted to get,” Williams said. “Ever since this summer when we won our bracket at Section 7 we knew there was a lot of depth on this team. In order to maximize the depth we have to play fast. Playing fast wears the other team out and it makes defense that much easier for us,” Williams said. “Ultimately I realized I was playing for something bigger than myself. I’m a piece on this team and without the pieces the team can’t go. If I just play hard, the ball will come to me and if I play hard, I’ll get the ball to others and it helps us win that much easier,” Williams said.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGVh bUFaVj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW1B WlY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2FnZUdhbGJy ZWF0aD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR2FnZUdhbGJyZWF0aDwvYT4g cHV0dGluZyBoaXMgc3RhbXAgb24gdGhlIGdhbWUgYW5kIGhhcyA0IHBvaW50 cyBzbyBmYXIuIFlvdW5nIG1hbiBoYXMgZ3Jvd24gZnJvbSBhIDMgZm9yY2Vk IHRvIHBsYXkgNC81IHRvIGEgdHJ1ZSBtdWx0aS1za2lsbGVkIGJpZy4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9paHNlYWdsZXNob29wcz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaWhzZWFnbGVzaG9vcHM8L2E+IGdhdGhlcmVk IGl0c2VsZiBhbmQgZmluaXNoZWQgdGhlIGZpcnN0IHF1YXJ0ZXIgb24gYSAx MC0yIHJ1biB0byB0YWtlIGEgMTUtMTMgbGVhZCBKb3JkYW4gSm9uZXMgaGFz IDUgZm9yIElIUyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd012Sjg0bHYwOSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dNdko4NGx2MDk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmlj aGFyZCBTbWl0aCAoQFJzbWl0aFlXVikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Sc21pdGhZV1Yvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTY2MjY3MzM1MTk4NzYwOTY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

5 THINGS I LEARNED · This was a high-level high school game. It was played at a faster pace than the score indicates and both teams displayed quality athleticism and length. The only two games I've seen this year that were at (or maybe a little above) this level were Perry at Liberty and Ironwood vs. Federal Way (Wash.) during the Visit Mesa tournament. · During that game, and simply looking at the Eagles stats on MaxPreps, caused me - and others I'm sure - to wonder who the man is for Ironwood, or even if they need one. If you round up Nathan Wanjohi's 4.7 points per game, round down Noah Gifft's 10.1 ppg, nine Eagles players are averaging between 5 and 10 points per game. The last three games (excluding Moday's 115-42 rout of Paradise Valley) have shown, though, that Williams is the guy. He probably does not need to be a volume shooter or scorer with the way the team is set up. But when it counts, the ball should usually be in his hands. His versatility to play as a guard or forward, rebound and pass makes him a go to source in close games along with senior point guard Leonard Romayor. Then there's 3-point shooters like Shadowvine, Gifft (especially Gifft), senior Jordan Jones and junior Blake Carabio. Then there's slashing seniors Jordan Kuac and Adonis Thomas to deal with. It's a potent mix. · As potent as the Eagles' offense can be, this team is built on its defense, as it showed against Centennial. Other than California powerhouses Harvard-Westlake and San Ramon Valley in Hoophall West and a holiday break tournament, no team has scored mire than 66 points on Ironwood. The two teams that did? Boulder Creek (in a win over the Eagles) and Pinnacle (in a loss) are also contenders to go deep in the Open Division. · Centennial beat Kellis 67-39 Monday. Those two results led to the Coyotes to drop from #24 to #25. It's looking like first-year coach David Grace's team will stay in this position or close. Centennial is almost certain to go on the road to start the Open Division and teams seeded in the 7-12 range are all hoping they don't host the Coyotes. Senior Emery Young and junior Gage Galbreath started for the 5A state champions last year and have grown into main options. Senior role players Victor Fabuluje, Donquel Yancy and Dallan Lilly also have plenty of playoff experience. · Young, Galbreath and Kamai (who transferred in from Paradise Honors) are a lethal trio. All can drive, shoot and handle well enough to create their own shots and for each other. The other seniors can finish at times. But if Centennial is to knock off a couple teams in the Open, or go back into the 5A bracket and defend its title, a fourth scoring threat would be nice. Freshman guard Johnny Rios III is the likely candidate. As with almost any 5-8 player new to the varsity, he's got some inconsistency. But if his shot's on look out for this team.