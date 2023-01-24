Ironwood Basketball Outlasts Centennial in Physical Battle
Since Jordan Augustine got Ironwood rolling and Randy Lavender turned Centennial around (think 2016 or so), this neighborhood rivalry has become one of the best in the Valley, let alone the West Valley. Friday’s renewal pitted two of the top teams in 5A for the first time, with Open Division implications:
Jan. 20: #5 (5A) Ironwood 64, #9 (5A) Centennial 54
THE STAKES
Ironwood entered the game 6-0 in region play, with the chance to put some real distance between it and Centennial, who entered 6-1, for the region. It also could determine which team hosts a first round Open Division game. Ironwood came in at #14 in the Open rankings, while Centennial was #24. And both teams wanted this one anyway, due to the increasing intensity of the rivalry in recent years.
THE SCENE
It was not quite standing room only, but it was close. An electric atmosphere for a game that has joined Liberty-Sunrise Mountain among the best boys basketball rivalries in the West Valley during the last 4-5 years. Centennial had its share of fans, but most of the night they were drowned out by Ironwood’s Nest. Former Coyotes (now Canyon View) coach Randy Lavender was among the coaches and players from other schools with a Friday off taking this one in at Ironwood.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
The numbers aren’t quite as huge as in the last two games, when Ironwood senior forward Julius Williams averaged 30.5 points and 18 rebounds, but his performance was the difference between these evenly matched teams. He led the Eagles with 15 points and 9 rebounds. He hit all four of his shots, including a three, plus six of nine free throws. And he chipped in three assists.
PLAY OF THE NIGHT
Centennial senior wing Zander Kamai hit two free throws to draw the visitors within four at 50-46 with 2:38 left in the game. But the next time down, Ironwood sophomore guar I’Yar Shadowvine hit a three. The Coyotes would not get closer than 7 the rest of the night.
THEY SAID IT
Ironwood coach Jordan Augustine: “Once we settled down, we got used to what was being allowed and what wasn’t being allowed we did a great job. Coach Grace is doing an awesome job over there with them,” Defensively, it’s been what we do all year. We’re elite in the half court and if we don’t turn the ball over, teams have a hard time scoring in the half court against us.”
“My dudes were 50/50 ball monsters. Centennial’s elite on the offensive glass. They play so hard, and I think we won the rebounding margin tonight because we made a concerted effort all game to do it,” Augustine said.
“The last two games, Julius has averaged 30 points and 20 rebounds. Julius has turned into a man right now. He was our all region player last year and this year we’re just so balanced that he’s kind of had a hard time figuring out where his role is. He’s really found where he’s at,” Augustine said.
“We played four of our first six region games on the road, so in the final six games, you’ve got to deal with this. I love this place. It’s so much freaking fun to see this place packed, and we love basketball at Ironwood,” Augustine said.
Julius Williams: “We’ve had a tough schedule this year and of course there was a circle on this game. Ultimately if we just did what we’ve done over the course of the year that’s got us to where we are right now, we knew we were going to get the result we wanted to get,” Williams said.
“Ever since this summer when we won our bracket at Section 7 we knew there was a lot of depth on this team. In order to maximize the depth we have to play fast. Playing fast wears the other team out and it makes defense that much easier for us,” Williams said.
“Ultimately I realized I was playing for something bigger than myself. I’m a piece on this team and without the pieces the team can’t go. If I just play hard, the ball will come to me and if I play hard, I’ll get the ball to others and it helps us win that much easier,” Williams said.
5 THINGS I LEARNED
· This was a high-level high school game. It was played at a faster pace than the score indicates and both teams displayed quality athleticism and length. The only two games I've seen this year that were at (or maybe a little above) this level were Perry at Liberty and Ironwood vs. Federal Way (Wash.) during the Visit Mesa tournament.
· During that game, and simply looking at the Eagles stats on MaxPreps, caused me - and others I'm sure - to wonder who the man is for Ironwood, or even if they need one. If you round up Nathan Wanjohi's 4.7 points per game, round down Noah Gifft's 10.1 ppg, nine Eagles players are averaging between 5 and 10 points per game. The last three games (excluding Moday's 115-42 rout of Paradise Valley) have shown, though, that Williams is the guy. He probably does not need to be a volume shooter or scorer with the way the team is set up. But when it counts, the ball should usually be in his hands. His versatility to play as a guard or forward, rebound and pass makes him a go to source in close games along with senior point guard Leonard Romayor. Then there's 3-point shooters like Shadowvine, Gifft (especially Gifft), senior Jordan Jones and junior Blake Carabio. Then there's slashing seniors Jordan Kuac and Adonis Thomas to deal with. It's a potent mix.
· As potent as the Eagles' offense can be, this team is built on its defense, as it showed against Centennial. Other than California powerhouses Harvard-Westlake and San Ramon Valley in Hoophall West and a holiday break tournament, no team has scored mire than 66 points on Ironwood. The two teams that did? Boulder Creek (in a win over the Eagles) and Pinnacle (in a loss) are also contenders to go deep in the Open Division.
· Centennial beat Kellis 67-39 Monday. Those two results led to the Coyotes to drop from #24 to #25. It's looking like first-year coach David Grace's team will stay in this position or close. Centennial is almost certain to go on the road to start the Open Division and teams seeded in the 7-12 range are all hoping they don't host the Coyotes. Senior Emery Young and junior Gage Galbreath started for the 5A state champions last year and have grown into main options. Senior role players Victor Fabuluje, Donquel Yancy and Dallan Lilly also have plenty of playoff experience.
· Young, Galbreath and Kamai (who transferred in from Paradise Honors) are a lethal trio. All can drive, shoot and handle well enough to create their own shots and for each other. The other seniors can finish at times. But if Centennial is to knock off a couple teams in the Open, or go back into the 5A bracket and defend its title, a fourth scoring threat would be nice. Freshman guard Johnny Rios III is the likely candidate. As with almost any 5-8 player new to the varsity, he's got some inconsistency. But if his shot's on look out for this team.