ArizonaVarsity - James Mcelhenny embracing change; Ironwood prepares for title game

James Mcelhenny embracing change; Ironwood prepares for title game
James Mcelhenny held out hope as long as he could that he would take the football field for Tolleson Union football in his senior year. Players of schools in the Tolleson Union High School District held rallies, spoke out to the governing board and more in an attempt to salvage the district's football season.
When TUHSD shut down fall sports due to COVID-19 regulations, Mcelhenny did not give himself much time to feel despondent. He knew several players on the Ironwood football team from his youth playing days and offseason training, and immediately transferred to play for the Eagles midway through the 2020 campaign.
Now, preparing for the 5A state championship game on Friday, it is clear the transition could not have gone much better.
“It was just a blessing in disguise. I came here thinking I was maybe going to play a couple games. And then now going to state, I thank the man up above," Mcelhenny said.
Coach Chris Rizzo knew nothing of Mcelhenny before he transferred; no tape, no meeting, not even a phone call. He remembers speaking to the senior in their first practice together.
A quarterback at Tolleson, he would likely not take many snaps from under center at Ironwood, as the Eagles boast one of the top prospects in Arizona in senior Will Haskell. Rizzo told him just that.
Mcelhenny was not there to challenge for the starting quarterback role, though. He said he would contribute in any way he could.
He displayed great character immediately, and was grateful to have a chance to play at all. And his production at safety and as a weapon on offense has contributed to the Eagles' playoff run. He even got a chance to throw in a playoff game, hitting none other than Will Haskell for a touchdown in the Eagles' 35-30 quarterfinal victory over Desert Mountain.
“He’s grasping life by the fullest right now because what seems like five weeks ago, he wasn’t going to play any football his senior year, and now he’s playing for a state championship game," Rizzo said.
Mcelhenny has grown exponentially as a defensive player - exemplified by his game-sealing interception in the semifinals over Notre Dame Prep - since joining the team, as he has focused on the position more. His experience as the leader of an offense has helped, too.
“It’s easier to read the field back at DB coming from a quarterback perspective, just because you can see everything and know what type of stuff is coming," he said.
Ironwood will need similar production from Mcelhenny and the rest of the Eagles' top players in the 5A final against Sunrise Mountain. No. 6 Ironwood is the underdog against the No. 1 Mustangs, despite beating them 20-11 on Oct. 30.
Both teams had injured key players at the time, though. And with a half season of coaching and development, the squads' identities have changed. Haskell is expecting this battle will be completely different than the last one.
“This is the game that should have been weeks ago. I don’t look at it like ‘we beat them, so we should beat them again,’ because it’s a brand new Sunrise team and it’s a brand new Ironwood team," Haskell said.
The 5A championship game is the school's first appearance since a runner-up finish in 2002. Most of the Ironwood players were not even born yet.
Rizzo believes this game, win or lose, holds meaning for the program moving forward. It is a finale for a senior class that, filled with talent and leadership, is responsible for taking the Eagles from constant mediocrity to 48 minutes away from the school's first title.
“There are classes that come through certain places that start something special," Rizzo said.
“I kind of put it in their brains early that this could be that class here.”
The No. 6 Ironwood Eagles and No. 1 Sunrise Mountain Mustangs kick off Dec. 11, 7 p.m., at North Canyon High School.
