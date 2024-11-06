Advertisement
Published Nov 6, 2024
Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 11/6/24
Ralph Amsden  •  ArizonaVarsity
@ralphamsden

The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Rankings are back!!!

Arizona Varsity 2A Rankings (11/6/24)
First out: Veritas Prep (7-3)
RankSchoolMovementPlayoff Seeding

1

San Tan Charter (10-0)

n/a

1

2

Pima (9-1)

+1

3

3

Tonopah Valley (10-0)

+1

2

4

Santa Cruz (8-2)

-2

5

5

Phoenix Christian (9-1)

n/a

4

6

Arizona Lutheran (7-3)

n/a

7

7

Bisbee (9-1)

n/a

6

8

Scottsdale Christian (6-4)

n/a

12

9

Willcox (7-3)

n/a

9

10

Scottsdale Prep (9-1)

n/a

8

Arizona Varsity 3A Rankings (11/6/24)
First out: Paradise Honors (6-4)
RankSchoolMovementPlayoff Rank

1

ALA West Foothills (10-0)

n/a

2

2

Benjamin Franklin (9-1)

n/a

1

3

Florence (8-1)

n/a

6

4

Pusch Ridge (9-1)

n/a

4

5

Thatcher (8-2)

n/a

3

6

Mohave (8-2)

n/a

5

7

River Valley (9-1)

+1

7

8

ALA Ironwood (8-2)

-1

8

9

Wickenburg (7-3)

n/a

11

10

Payson (8-2)

n/a

9

Arizona Varsity 4A Rankings (11/6/24)
First out: Vista Grande (6-2)
RankSchoolMovement11/6 AIA Rank

1

Mica Mountain (9-0)

n/a

3

2

Arizona College Prep (8-1)

n/a

4

3

Yuma Catholic (8-1)

n/a

2

4

Thunderbird (8-1)

n/a

6

5

Snowflake (9-0)

n/a

1

6

Arcadia (8-0)

n/a

5

7

Prescott (8-1)

n/a

7

8

Seton Catholic (7-2)

+1

9

9

Northwest Christian (7-2)

-1

8

10

Deer Valley (9-0)

n/a

16

Arizona Varsity 5A Rankings (11/6/24)
First out: Ironwood Ridge (8-1)
RankSchoolMovement11/6 AIA Rank

1

Marana (10-0)

n/a

Open #1

2

Horizon (8-1)

n/a

Open #3

3

Higley (6-3)

+4

Open #6

4

Desert Edge (6-3)

+3

5

5

Desert Mountain (7-2)

-2

1

6

ALA Gilbert North (6-3)

-1

7

7

McClintock (8-1)

-3

8

8

Kellis (8-1)

+1

10

9

Cactus (6-3)

-1

6

10

Notre Dame Prep (5-4)

unranked

9

Arizona Varsity 6A Rankings (11/6/24)
First out: Perry (5-4)
RankSchoolMovement11/6 AIA Rank

1

Basha (8-1)

n/a

Open #2

2

Liberty (8-1)

n/a

Open #4

3

Brophy (8-1)

n/a

Open #7

4

Queen Creek (8-1)

n/a

Open #8

5

ALA Queen Creek (8-1)

+1

Open #5

6

Hamilton (8-1)

+1

2

7

Red Mountain (7-2)

-1

1

8

Mesa Mountain View (8-1)

n/a

3

9

Salpointe (6-2)

+1

6

10

Highland (6-2)

-1

4

