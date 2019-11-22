Every once and a while, when we get a real-life photographer to shoot a game for us instead of me and my pretender photography skills, it's fun to ask them for their top 10 favorite images from the game they shot. This time we got the one and only Jason Digos to hit Red Mountain's quarterfinal win over Desert Ridge, and here's what he sent us:
10)
Red Mountain 2020 OL/DL Jake Griffin celebrates after making a 4th quarter defensive stand to keep Desert Ridge from cutting in to the 14-point deficit.
9)
Red Mountain 2020 RB Deonce Elliot was explosive out of the backfield, racking up 243 offensive yards (167 rushing, 76 receiving) and three touchdowns; on five touches!
8) Desert Ridge 2020 WR Andrew Chino had a monster night for the Jaguars, hauling in 7 catches for 224 yards and a TD in the second quarter.
7) Desert Ridge 2022 WR Keiyon Turner breaks loose for a big gain. The Junior WR will be the Jaguars leading returning receiver next season. (45 catches, 564 yards, 3 TDs in 2019)
6) The Lions defense led by 2022 LB Parker McClure (Left) and 2021 DB Jared Butler (Center #32) swarm a Desert Ridge ball carrier.
5) George Ramirez and teammate Jared Wilson celebrate together in the end zone.
4) Hyrum
Boren's pass to George Ramirez was inch perfect and the 2021 WR/DB raced his way past the Jaguars defense to the end zone.
3)
Red Mountain 2020 QB Hyrum Boren rallied the Mountain Lions back, delivering a 57-yard strike to George Ramirez to tie the game on the first play in the second quarter.
2) Desert Ridge 2021 QB Austin Kolb prepares to deliver a 54-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to give the Jaguars an early 14-0 lead.
1)
Red Mountain student leads the 6A #1 ranked Mountain Lions onto the field.