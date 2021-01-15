ArizonaVarsity - Jim Love Changes Vote in AIA Special Session- Winter Sports Back On

Love said his decision to flip his vote was largely based on his desire to give schools an option to opt out, rather than cancel the season for the entire state.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Executive Board met Tuesday in a special session, voting in a 5-4 decision to move forward with the high school winter sports season, just four days after initially cancelling the season.





Winter sports, including basketball, wrestling and soccer, will begin competition on January 18th, less than a week after the vote to reinstate.

The decision comes as Arizona was recently announced as the global hotspot for COVID-19 cases, based on the rate per capita and the status of local hospitalizations. Intensive Care Units across Arizona were 93 percent full as of last Friday, leading the country. More than 11,000 new positive cases were reported as the state approaches 11,000 total deaths.

As of last week, nearly 124,000 Arizonans have received the COVID-19 vaccine, with over 2,000 reported vaccinated with both doses.

A joint statement released from the Executive Board states, “This has been a very challenging situation. While we all desire to have our high school students in school and participate in interscholastic sports and activities, we feel it is imperative to consider the recommendations of medical professionals based on their expertise. Reinstating the winter season poses a risk tot he healthcare system, which could impact students who may be injured. We believe that these additional modifications will serve to mitigate this risk as much as possible. Our member schools and families must understand how critical it is to adhere completely to all modifications.”

“We want nothing more than for our students to be active in school and participating in interscholastic sports and activities. It is my sincerest hope that all Arizonans will follow the CDC and Arizona Health guidelines by wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and practicing social distance to decrease cases and hospitalizations. If for no other reason, I hope we can doit for the kids.” said AIA Executive Director David Hines.

Additional recommendations were adopted, including the mandate that masks be worn by all students, coaches and officials, even while competing. Schools may allow up to two parents/guardians per athlete to attend competitions, as long as they follow all state, local andAIA guidelines.

Hines said that any school that breaks rank from the AIA to compete in unregulated, alternative leagues, will no longer be an AIA member. Any school that violates any of the mandatory modifications will lose access to AIA officials.

Hines added that all athletes will not be held in violation of guidelines if they moved forward withalternative options after the board’s previous vote, whether that be participation in club athletics,or transferring of schools.

The initial decision to cancel was met with backlash on social media from coaches, parents and players, especially those who are seniors.

A protest, comprised mostly of student athletes, formed outside the AIA offices after the initial announcement to cancel winter sports. Additionally, a number of coaches and athletic directors had alternative options for student athletes in the works.

A petition, started by North Canyon senior Brandon Jackson, surpassed 40,000 signatures.

“I honestly didn’t think they would cancel the season,” said Jackson, “Without the help of everyone spreading the word and supporting the cause, it wouldn’t have been possible.”

“I was so nervous. I’m just happy we can play.” Jackson added.

As club sports will undoubtedly continue, many board members felt that student athletes were safer under the AIA’s mandatory modifications.

Chandler Unified School District Superintendent Camille Casteel and Athletic Director Marcus Williams were among the 5 board members who voted to continue. As they both cited the social impact on student athletes, Casteel highlighted various COVID-19 mitigation strategies, adding that she believes her students are safest at school.

“I didn’t feel we could make a decision that overrides the decision of doctors,” said Phoenix Union Athletic Director Zach Munoz, who voted to cancel, “We have never been able to control what clubs have done, and we never will. What we can control is what we do in regard to the right thing for student athletes.”

“I take the recommendation from SMAC as a distress signal. I think we have been guilty on this board, in state leadership… that we take advantage and take for granted those healthcare workers.” said Ricky Greer, who represents the 2A.

Ultimately, Munoz and Greer were in the minority. Schools will have the decision to opt out of winter athletics, however Greer said it was an unlikely occurrence among the small schools.Munoz, on the other hand, may play a part in Phoenix Union’s postponement or cancellation.Phoenix Union has yet to announce its plans for winter sports, however the decision was made to postpone, and eventually cancel fall athletics.

For now, it’s game on.