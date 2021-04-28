ArizonaVarsity - JPS Journeys: Do yourself a favor, play hooky on a trail

Have you ever played hooky? I have a distinct memory of the first time I did. I was called to the office in elementary school for a dentist appointment. As I was walking toward the front office, I kept thinking, 'Mom never said anything about it.' Then I got there. Mom wasn’t waiting for me. Dad was there and all smiles; like he just got a cleaning from the dentist and he was showing off his polished chompers. Something was up. Dad, a truck driver, was never home during the day. I wasn’t sure he knew where my elementary school was let alone come get me. So, I just kind of looked at him once we got to the office. He smiled even bigger. As we walked to the car, I remember saying something about Mom never said anything about the dentist and that I hated going. He just laughed and said something like, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ Once we got outside, he let me know about the ruse. We weren’t going to the dentist. Nope. He scored a couple of tickets to Opening Day for the Indians and we were headed to downtown Cleveland. I was blown away. I got to leave school and go to an Indians game. Just me and Dad. Holy crap.

Carving out time for yourself, and your relationships, is an important way to refresh and gain some perspective. (Meeka Vigue)

It’s something I will always remember. It was around 1980 and it was the first time I have ever played hooky. It was such a cool day. Just the two of us watching our beloved Tribe. Terrific memory. Thinking back – how cool was that. Pops calling off work, excusing me from school, and taking in a baseball game. I always refer to these things as ‘stolen moments.’ Unexpected time with someone doing something you love or share a love for instead of doing something you were supposed to be doing. Or maybe it is just five minutes here or there before departing for the day. It’s great for relationships and it can energize the connection. Now when I think about playing hooky I want to escape with My Lady to a trailhead. Base paths are great, and I’ll go to a game anytime I can, but hiking is right on level with going to a ballgame. Off all the things I like to do in the world, these are probably my two favorite things. But right now, before it gets blazing hot, I’d choose hiking. Especially today – Tuesday – when it is below 70 degrees a day after raining overnight all I am thinking about is finding a trail and possibly a waterfall. All I can think about right now is playing hooky and then I start thinking about what trails I’d love to hit up.

Catching a sunrise on Sunday morning while hiking can provide peace and serenity. (Jason Skoda)

There are the ‘go to’ trails that we like to hit up – anything at Superstition Mountains (Treasure Loops, Flat Iron, Broadway Cave, Wave Cave, Peralta), South Mountain (Mormon, Fat Man’s Pass, National Trail, and a 2.7-mile training lap), Usery Mountain Range (Usery Pass, Wind Cave), Piestewa Peak in Phoenix, Picket Post in Superior and Picacho on the way to Tucson. But if you’re playing hooky, maybe make it something new and fun. One that requires a bit of road trip would be even better in my mind. Sedona is great but it is getting to the point that it is overrun with people. Soldier’s Pass is a great one with a sink hole called Devil’s Kitchen, seven sacred pools, and caves. There are so many options here that you can’t go wrong but finding some serenity and/or just being alone for a spell is getting to accomplish in the land of red rocks. Payson is a great escape for East Valley residents, just a quick ride up the 87. I’ve been thinking about Barnhardt Trail (six miles and a waterfall) as one we need to experience. Horton Creek is terrific, Water Wheel Falls is solid and Tonto Natural Bridge (entrance fee) are additional hikes that make the list in Payson. I’ve been too Tucson for a few hikes, but not enough to expound about great ones. I really enjoyed Romero’s Pools, but need to hit up Seven Falls. And one place that I definitely need to explore and put some miles on my feet are the White Tank Mountains. I have never done anything out that way. At some point, I want to head up to Show Low and Greer area to get a better look at some of those trails and I spent a week in Sierra Vista in the summer of 2019 and kept looking at Huachuca Mountains, but I never had the chance. So many options but the point is at some point take the time. Have some stolen moments. Put everything on pause for one day. Get crazy and turn off all communication. Make that “dentist appointment.” Send story idea, your favorite hiking spots or tell me about a time you played hooky at jason@arizonavarsity.com