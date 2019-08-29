Welcome to the newest feature from ArizonaVarsity.com, a partnership with former Arizona high school football players who launched an apparel company, where we work together to highlight some of the biggest and best high school football performances in the state each week.

Ralph Amsden's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Offense: Logan Gingg (Verrado) It wasn't so much that Logan Gingg rushed for over 300 yards and scored 4 TDs in a win over South Mountain last Friday, it was that he did almost all of that damage in the first half. Defense: Will Shaffer (Saguaro) Saguaro's entire defense came to play in a 63-0 win over Poston Butte, but Will Shaffer set the tone with three tackles fro a loss and a sack. Shaffer is a weapon on offense as well, adn turned his only touch into a 64-yard TD run.

Chilly's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Offense: Ty Thompson (Mesquite) In an early season big showdown between two of the top quarterbacks in the state, Ty Thompson handled the atmosphere and the game with poise and confidence. He had three TDs passing and ran the ball in for another score in their blowout win at Gilbert. Defense: Chase Folkestad (O'Connor) I issued a "Chilly Challenge" to Folkestad of accumulating seven sacks in his first five games, and he went out and grabbed two in week 1. He helped lead an O'Connor defense that held Mesa to just 10 points. (Honorable mention) Tru Tanner (Highland) Sometimes its tough to get your home crowd into a game that you know you're gonna win. Tru did his business on special teams, housing the opening kickoff and getting the crowd fired up.

Cody Cameron's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week:

Offense: Gibson Limongello (Apache Junction) Gibson Limongello lit up the North Canyon defense Friday night, putting up video game-like numbers. Limongello combined for over 400 all-purpose yards, and six total TDs in the Prospectors' 41-21 victory. The Senior dual-threat QB completed 14 of his 19 pass attempts for 301 yards and 5 TDs. He also rushed for 101 yards and a TD.

Defense: George Ramirez (Red Mountain) George Ramirez did it all for the Mountain Lions in their big road victory against Desert Ridge. The Junior safety recorded 5 tackles, 1 TFL, one sack, blocked a punt, punted a ball inside the 20-yard line, and threw a 40-yard TD pass at wildcat QB. Ramirez absolutely unloaded on a Desert Ridge RB to break-up a pass to end the first half as well.

Alec Simpson's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

