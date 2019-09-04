Welcome to the newest feature from ArizonaVarsity.com, a partnership with former Arizona high school football players who launched an apparel company, where we work together to highlight some of the biggest and best high school football performances in the state each week.

Jungle Official is an apparel company designed around “Encouraging greater individual heights with construction of a healthy lifestyle.” Make sure to give them a follow Jungle Official on Instagram and give them a follow on Facebook, and to shop their designs, CLICK HERE.

Ralph Amsden's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Darvon Hubbard (Ralph Amsden)

Offense: Darvon Hubbard (Willow Canyon) Darvon Hubbard had himself a game against Dysart, showing that he's more than just a highly regarded RB, but a threat in the receiving game as well. While scoring 4 TDs on the ground is beastly on its own, he added 171 yards receiving and two more scores through the air. Defense: Alonzo Maya (Pinnacle) Mountain Pointe hasn't been shut out in 8 years, so you had to figure a Pinnacle Pioneer would get a Beast of the Week nod. Why Maya? Why not? He had two interceptions last Friday, and the one he returned for a TD wasn't even the most impressive of the two. (Honorable Mention) Gabe Friend (Basha) Gabe Friend had 17 career TD passes going into his game at O'Connor. In last Friday's game, he broke out by throwing for 5 TDs and running for another.

Chilly's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Offense: Jake Martinelli (Horizon) A whopping SIX touchdowns! With almost 300 yards through the air, and just over 200 on the ground. Jake Martinelli is proving me right when I said last season that he was one of the most talented 2020 QBs. Player of the Year candidate? Maybe. Beast of the Week? Definitely. Defense: Josh Nelson (Lake Havasu) What do beasts do? They hit everything that moves. Against Cibola, Nelson had a mind-boggling 25 tackles. The craziest part of this stat is that 18 of those tackles were solo! (Honorable mention) Jacob Jones (Gilbert Christian) Jacob Jones was all over the place for Gilbert Christian, with 10 tackles and 2 Forced Fumbles. He also helped his offense out with an interception that he took into the end zone for 6 points.

Cody Cameron's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week:

Offense: Caden Calloway (Campo Verde) Campo Verde absolutely demolished Mesquite last Friday night, and the performance from Caden Calloway did not go unnoticed. The Junior running back averaged almost 8 yards per carry, finishing the night with 221 rushing yards and 5 TDs. Calloway also hauled in a pair of receptions including a catch that he took 60-yards to the house Big congrats to Caden and his teammates for not only proving me wrong on my picks last week, but for also being honored as this week's Offensive Beast of the Week. Defense: Brandon Fondong (Millennium) The Tigers blanked Maricopa last Friday 47-0, and they were lead by a very impressive performance from their senior Linebacker Brandon Fondong. Fondong caused mass disruption in the backfield finishing the night with 8 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks. Oh and by the way, those 3 sacks resulted in a loss of 30 yards. Talk about setting up your team with good field position consistently throughout the night. Big congrats to Brandon for winning this week's Defensive Beast of the Week.

Alec Simpson's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week