Ralph Amsden's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Bijan Robinson (Ralph Amsden)

Offense: Bijan Robinson (Salpointe) To quote Kobe Bryant, "Are you a different animal, and the same beast?" Bijan Robinson showed that he was a different animal against Desert Edge, rushing for over 400 yards and outscoring the Scorpions offense all by himself. Defense: Rick Avelar III (Walden Grove) Pusch Ridge has been shut out twice in the last seven years. Both times, it was by a defense led by Rick Avelar III. Avelar had 3.5 tackles for a loss in Walden Grove's 27-0 win, and made sure that he's not just the Beast of the Week, but a Beast in Pusch Ridge's history books.

Chilly's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Humberto Peralta (Ralph Amsden)

Offense: Humberto Peralta (Central) 458 yards passing, 4 TDs, and ZERO INTs! Humberto Peralta did everything his coach and team could ask of him, and came up just short of the W. Sometimes that's gonna happen, but you keep doing what your brothers and coaches ask of you- that shows you are a true beast. Defense: Jack Pieri (Sunnyslope) 9 tackles and a pick-6. Sunnyslope needed this big win over a traditionally tough Cienega team to avoid going 0-2. Defense would need to provide, and Pieri stepped up... making tackles, and even providing a bit of offense even though he's on defense.

Cody Cameron's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week:

Mo Sarnowski (Cody Cameron)

Offense: Richie Williams (Arizona College Prep) Richie Williams ran all over Coronado in the Knights big 47-0 victory last Friday night. Williams put up career numbers, rushing for 310 yards and 5 TDs in the shutout. Williams has already rushed for over 600 yards on the season, and is a big reason why ACP has started 2-1 on the year. "He has great vision and knows how to end runs," said ACP Head Coach Myron Blueford. "He is 5'8 180 pounds and runs behind his pads." Defense: Mo Sarnowski (Hamilton) Mo Sarnowski recorded a career high in total tackles with 18 in the Huskies 41-7 win over Arbor View last week. Sarnowski also recorded a sack in his outstanding defensive performance. After being sidelined for almost all of last year from a season ending knee injury, the Junior LB has played phenomenally well in the first 3 games, and is a major contributor defensively for this undefeated Hamilton team. "I think we all did really good," said Sarnowski. "They (Arbor View) had a lot of pullers, so we were taking on blocks. It wasn't just me, it was everybody making tackles."

Alec Simpson's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Marcus Libman and Lathan Ransom (Ralph Amsden)