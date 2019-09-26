Welcome to the newest feature from ArizonaVarsity.com, a partnership with former Arizona high school football players who launched an apparel company, where we work together to highlight some of the biggest and best high school football performances in the state each week.

Jungle Official is an apparel company designed around “Encouraging greater individual heights with construction of a healthy lifestyle.” Make sure to give them a follow Jungle Official on Instagram and give them a follow on Facebook, and to shop their designs, CLICK HERE.

Ralph Amsden's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Ryan Mehio

Offense: Ryan Mehio (Brophy) I was out at Phoenix College last week and watched Ryan Mehio carry the Broncos through a tough first half against Mesa Mountain View, and then absolutely explode in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. He had 7 receptions for 149 yards and 2 TDs, and would have had a third TD, but was erroneously called out of bounds on the sideline in the first quarter. Defense: Anthony Mejia-Acosta (Gila Ridge) Two weeks ago, Anthony Mejia-Acosta had two interceptions in a 10-7 win. That game put him on my radar. This week, he not only repeated the performance, but he returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. One attribute of being a beast is making your presence known- there shouldn't be another QB for the rest of 2019 who doesn't do a pre-snap check to see where Mejia-Acosta is lined up. Honorable Mention: Gabriel Ocampo (Peoria) I have to give a shout out to Gabriel Ocampo for his third consecutive multi-sack game, racking up three and a fumble recovery against Thunderbird.



Chilly's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Jason Harris (Ralph Amsden)

Offense: Crew Edwards (Arcadia) 10 catches for 261 and 3 TDs for Crew Edwards? When your Head Coach AND OC (both AZHSFBs finest as WRs) say "It's one of the greatest WR performances I've seen!' THAT makes your performance Beast-like. Defense: Jason Harris (Higley) 7 tackles and 4 sacks. When you have all the talent in the world, you can never do enough. Well last week, Jason Harris did more than enough dragging down one of the best QBs in the state, not 1... not 2... not 3... but 4 times!

Cody Cameron's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week:

Ty Thompson (Ralph Amsden)

Offense: Ty Thompson (Mesquite) Ty Thompson put up video game-like numbers in Mesquite's 55-32 victory over Buckeye last week. The Junior gun-slinger completed 31 of his 46 passes for 470 yards and a whopping 8 TDs. "It seemed like everything was just clicking," said Thompson. "The line did a great job giving me time and opening up the run game. My receivers did a great job getting open and catching balls. It just seemed liked everyone played well." Thompson currently leads the state in passing yards and is 2nd in passing TDs. We weren't the only ones impressed by the performance, a few days later Thompson received an offer from the Cal Bears. Defense: JD Roberts (Notre Dame) JD Roberts had a performance to remember last Friday night. The Junior defensive stand-out caused mass destruction in the Desert Mountain backfield during the Saints 35-14 win over the Wolves, finishing with 9 tackles and 6 sacks on the night. "As a team, we came out with a mentality to not give up anything," said Roberts. "Our defense as a unit has great chemistry and communication which I think played a huge role in our successful win." After suffering a season-ending knee injury last Fall, Roberts has posted 28 total tackles and 11 tackles for loss in the Saints' first five games. After a full year of tape, don't be surprised when college coaches come knocking on Roberts' door.

Alec Simpson's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Brock Locnikar