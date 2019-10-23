Welcome to the newest feature from ArizonaVarsity.com, a partnership with former Arizona high school football players who launched an apparel company, where we work together to highlight some of the biggest and best high school football performances in the state each week.

Ralph Amsden's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Aidan Lee (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Offense: Aidan Lee (Desert Ridge) Desert Ridge has back to back wins against heavily favored teams, and it looks like the new offense is finally starting to click. Aidan Lee had one of the more memorable games for a receiver in Desert Ridge history against Queen Creek, catching 12 balls for 150 yards and a TD. Defense: Jacob King (ALA- Gilbert North) There is zero chance that any high school player in the history of prep football has ever picked off a QB who threw for 5,000+ yards the previous season THREE TIMES in one game. Well, not until Jacob King did it against Gage Reese and Yuma Catholic last week. Honorable Mention: Myron Blueford (Arizona College Prep) A coach?! Well, you take a 1-9 team to 7-1 the next year, with a comeback win on the road against Fountain Hills and I'd call you an honorary beast as well...

Chilly's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Kai Millner (Ralph Amsden)

Offense: Kai Millner (Higley) Every game is the biggest game of the season for Higley right now, and what did Kai Millner do in a game against an undefeated region foe? A cool 5 TD passes... Millner is a beast doing beast things. Defense: Bryce Tate (McClintock) I'll let Cody Cameron explain why Bryce Tate is our dual-Beast of the Week. Honorable Mention: Jared Williams (Chaparral) Jared Williams popped off for almost 200 yards and 3 TDs, and Chap needed every bit of it in their close victory. Chaparral's superstar QB Jack Miller told me in the preseason that Williams is THE BEST 2021 RB in AZ, and I dont think many people are disagreeing.

Cody Cameron's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week:

Bryce Tate (Ralph Amsden)

Offense: Danner Bowen (Benjamin Franklin) Daner Bowen was an absolute warrior last Friday night. The Senior racked up 198 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in the Chargers game against ALA- Queen Creek, and he didn't stop there... Bowen also recorded 9 tackles on the defensive side of the ball. Defense: Bryce Tate (McClintock) Not sure if there was a better individual performance in the entire state than that of McClintock DB Bryce Tate. Tate picked off FOUR (yes 4, that's not a typo) passes in the Chargers 49-0 shut-out victory against the Paradise Valley Trojans. Tate also hauled in 5 receptions for 150 yards and 3 total TDs on offense. Well done Bryce Tate, big props to you!



Alec Simpson's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

