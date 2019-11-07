Welcome to the newest feature from ArizonaVarsity.com, a partnership with former Arizona high school football players who launched an apparel company, where we work together to highlight some of the biggest and best high school football performances in the state each week.

Queen Creek's Trey Reynolds (Cody Cameron)

Ralph Amsden's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Offense: Henry Brown (Valley Vista) One of the best all-around performances in the state all year. Want to know exactly what Henry Brown did? Listen to Arizona Varsity's own Chris Eaton describe Brown's HUGE performance on the Gridiron Scroll Podcast (27:40 mark) Defense: Randy Robbins (Casa Grande) This is a new one for me. I've never given an award to an assistant coach before. But what am I supposed to do when Casa Grande holds Canyon del Oro to 17 points? Defensive coordinator Randy Robbins has been part of a special season under Head Coach Jake Barro, and the team has a chance to keep that season going in the playoffs against a 9-1 Walden Grove team this week... and guess who dealt Walden Grove their only loss?

Chilly's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Offense: Zion Burns (Poston Butte) Beasts eat, and that's what Zion Burns did. He carried the ball 25 times and made every carry count, to the tune of 325 yards. He literally carried his team to victory, scoring all 6 TDs and adding two 2-point conversions. His performance also secured a 5-5 season for Poston Butte, and gives them some momentum and positivity heading into next season. Defense: Kai Spencer (Marana) Kai Spencer had a big day, helping his team secure the W. He had 8 tackles (7 solo) and 1 TFL, plus recovered a fumble and blocked a FG. IF that wasn't enough, he even added an interception. STILL not enough?? How about helping the offense with a quick TD? Beasts are difference makers, and Spencer made all the difference last week.

Cody Cameron's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week:

Offense: Miguel Valdovinos (La Joya) Miguel Valdovinos had a night to remember in La Joya's 56-41 victory over Tolleson last Friday night. The Senior QB threw for 350 yards and 5 touchdowns with ZERO interceptions. Valdovinos finished the night with a close to perfect 143.1 QBR in the victory. After throwing for over 2800 yards and leading his team to an 8-2 regular season, Valdovinos has a legitimate chance of going over the 3K mark for the year in their playoff game this week. Congrats Miguel! Defense: Charlie Raetzman (Salpointe Catholic) Charlie Raetzman has been a lockdown DB for the Lancers all season long, and Friday night was no different. Raetzman picked off two passes in the Lancers' 76-0 shutout victory over Vista Grande; one of the interceptions he took back to the house for a pick-6. The Senior DB finished the regular season with 6 interceptions and 8 pass deflections.



Alec Simpson's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week