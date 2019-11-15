Welcome to the newest feature from ArizonaVarsity.com, a partnership with former Arizona high school football players who launched an apparel company, where we work together to highlight some of the biggest and best high school football performances in the state each week.

Jungle Official is an apparel company designed around “Encouraging greater individual heights with construction of a healthy lifestyle.” Make sure to give them a follow Jungle Official on Instagram and give them a follow on Facebook, and to shop their designs, CLICK HERE.

PJ London (Ralph Amsden)

Ralph Amsden's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Offense: Larry Craft (Millennium) Expect the unexpected in the playoffs. Millennium slot WR Larry Craft came into the playoffs averaging 3 carries and 36 rushing yards per game, but against Gilbert he morphed from complimentary player in the Tigers' rushing attack, to making the B in RB stand for BEAST, with 248 yards on 17 carries to go along with two touchdowns. Defense: Gabriel Ocampo (Peoria) When you can sack the quarterback twice and bat down three passes, you're a drive killer. Ocampo's clutch effort is a big reason why Peoria dominated Greenway defensively, and moved on to the quarterfinals. Honorable Mention: Sahuaro's Offensive Line Opening up holes big enough for the Cougars to amass 471 rushing yards in a playoff game? YIKES.



Chilly's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Offense: Jonah Guevarra (Liberty) I thought Liberty was primed for an upset last week, but Jonah Guevarra went full beast mode and let everyone know that THAT wasn't happening. Guevarra got loose and unloaded 6 passing TDs (more than half of his regular season total). If that wasn't enough, he added a rushing TD to help Liberty advance to the next round. Guevarra looks locked in and ready for a playoff run just like a beast should be. Defense: Andrei Mayberry (Perry) Andrei Mayberry took the game over with two interceptions in the fourth quarter to help Perry advance to the next round, one of which ended Mountain Ridge's comeback attempt, and the other ended their season. Beasts are clutch, and Mayberry proved beast status by helping Perry win a playoff game with clutch defensive plays. Honorable Mention: Deshaun Jackson (Mesa Mountain View) I said that Jackson had to be a factor if Mountain View was gonna pull off the upset, and boy was he... taking a dozen carries and going 160 yards on his way to scoring 3 times. He also caught a TD pass! Jackson helped Mountain View pull off one of the biggest upsets of the night.

Cody Cameron's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week:

Offense: PJ London (Blue Ridge) In the Yellow Jackets first playoff victory since 2012, PJ London was the man of the night, constantly making big play after big play. Offensively, London finished with 256 total yards and and 3 TDs in Blue Ridge's 35-13 opening round victory over Arizona College Prep. The Junior also finished with 10 total tackles, an interception, and a pass knockdown in the win. Talk about doing it all for your team! Defense: Cameron Steele (Desert Edge) Cameron Steele was a force to be reckoned with in the Scorpions 37-7 opening round victory over Prescott in the 4A State playoffs. Steele finished the night with 4 tackles, 2 sacks, and a forced fumble. If Steele can continue to get to the opposing QB this postseason, Desert Edge will be tough to beat, or even score on, the rest of the way.



Alec Simpson's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week