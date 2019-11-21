Welcome to the newest feature from ArizonaVarsity.com, a partnership with former Arizona high school football players who launched an apparel company, where we work together to highlight some of the biggest and best high school football performances in the state each week.

Jungle Official is an apparel company designed around “Encouraging greater individual heights with construction of a healthy lifestyle.” Make sure to give them a follow Jungle Official on Instagram and give them a follow on Facebook, and to shop their designs, CLICK HERE.

Ralph Amsden's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Offense: Brig Turley (Snowflake) Brig Turley carried Snowflake to the 3 semifinals. Literally. Turley had 259 yards rushing and 4 TDs against a Blue Ridge team that averaged giving up less points per game on the season than Turley scored himself. Defense: De'Angelo Jackson (Gila Ridge) If you're going to take down the #1 seed in 4A, you might as well do it in dominant fashion. De'Angelo Jackson had 6 tackles for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in Gila Ridge's upset over Sahuaro, and insured he'll go down as one of the best and most clutch players in school history. Honorable Mention: Connor Witthoft (Salpointe) Connor took over in the second half on both sides of the ball against Pinnacle. He tipped himself an interception, and then scored a receiving touchdown after a Salpointe defensive fumble recovery.





Chilly's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week

Offense: Treyson Bourguet (Salpointe) Treyson Bourguet helped do what I thought couldn't be done. He helped do what I thought wouldn't be done... and he did it only needing 14 pass attempts, completing 10 passes (4 of those were TDs spread amongst 3 receivers). He picked apart a defense that was one of the best in state AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL! He dumped 243 yards on them and helped score more points on them than any other team on their schedule. But that's what Beasts do. Defense: Casteel They suffocated and harassed a Division 1 QB into FOUR sacks, FOUR pass deflections, and FOUR Interceptions! Two of those picks were housed, another one set up a score. They forced and recovered two fumbles. They completely set the tone and dominated. And when it looked like they were easing up and letting Millenium back in the game, they tightened up and shut them down. Beasts come to dominate and that's what Casteel's defense did. . Honorable Mention: Deshaun Jackson (Mesa Mountain View) I said that Jackson had to be a factor if Mountain View was gonna pull off the upset, and boy was he... taking a dozen carries and going 160 yards on his way to scoring 3 times. He also caught a TD pass! Jackson helped Mountain View pull off one of the biggest upsets of the night.

Cody Cameron's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week:

Offense: Red Mountain's whole team I called out the Mountain Lions last week multiple times. I thought Desert Ridge would get revenge for an early season loss to Red Mountain. Man was I wrong. Red Mountain accumulated over 600 yards of total offense in their 49-35 6A Quarter-final victory over Desert Ridge. Senior RB Deonce Elliot recorded 243 all-purpose yards and 3 TDs and Senior dual-threat QB Hyrum Boren 348 total yards and 5 total TDs. Red Mountain's offensive line absolutely dominated and their skilled players performed extremely well. Coach Peterson might want me to choose against his squad again this week if it means they're going to perform like that! Defense: Jayden Fletcher (Campo Verde) Coach Ragsdale's Campo Verde squad shocked the state once again last Friday night after defeating regional foe Higley, 26-22 in the 5A quarterfinals. After trailing 22-6 at half, the Coyotes shut out the Knights in the second half, outscoring Higley 20-0. Many players had bigtime performances on both sides of the football for Campo Verde, but none had a bigger impact on the defensive side of the ball than Senior LB Jayden Fletcher. Fletcher lead the team in total tackles with 16 (7 solo), and also caused mass disruption in the backfield with two huge sacks. Fletcher has had a phenomenal year, totaling 114 total tackles and 9 sacks for the Coyotes.



Alec Simpson's Jungle Official Beasts of the Week