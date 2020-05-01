Larry Fitzgerald, star wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, delivered meals to healthcare workers at several Valley hospitals on April 29 to thank nurses and other hospital staff for their efforts amid an uncertain time in public health. Jeff and Mike Mastro, who own Ocean 44, Steak 44 and Dominick’s Steakhouse, donated approximately 100 meals for Fitzgerald to hand deliver to Honor Health Shea, Banner University Medical Center and the Mayo Clinic, along with several homes of healthcare workers in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Fitzgerald is a long-time patron of Ocean 44 in Scottsdale, and said he was eager for the opportunity. The restaurant has previously helped raise awareness and funds for the Carol Fitzgerald Foundation. “These are our true heroes right now and we would not be here if it weren’t for all the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who are giving it their all to save lives every day,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m just here to do my small part and hopefully bring out a smile and give all these amazing healthcare workers a moment to enjoy a warm meal from my favorite restaurants.”

"I’m just here to do my small part & hopefully bring out a smile & give all these amazing healthcare workers a moment to enjoy a warm meal from my favorite restaurants."@LarryFitzgerald helped deliver meals to frontline healthcare workers and hospitals around the valley. #AllAZ pic.twitter.com/ifbGiF8nI7 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 1, 2020

Co-owner of Ocean 44 Jeff Mastro agreed with the sentiment. He said the donated meals are the least the company could do. “We couldn’t be more appreciative of our healthcare workers who have been putting their own lives on the line and have worked relentlessly to save and care for the Valley’s patients. We salute you and there is no better person we could think of to personally hand deliver these meals than our own Larry Fitzgerald. We know he will bring a smile to all of our healthcare workers on the front lines,” said Jeff Mastro. Fitzgerald’s mother was a nurse, which he said gives him even more reason to give back to the healthcare workers giving their time and effort during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he feels like a “small extension of her,” by doing something for the hospital workers. “There’s not a day that I don’t think about her and what she stood for and what she represented. And I know she would be one of the people that I’m going to bring meals to today. She’d be one of the people out there on the front lines,” Fitzgerald said.

There’s not a day that I don’t think about (my mother) and what she stood for and what she represented. And I know she would be one of the people that I’m going to bring meals to today. She’d be one of the people out there on the front lines, — Larry Fitzgerald