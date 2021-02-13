ArizonaVarsity - Liberty basketball staying the course en route to success

The Liberty Lions boys basketball team is not that different than past years. Their record, though, would suggest otherwise.

There have been no major transfers, no new scheme, no shake-up of the coaching staff. But, Liberty won its first nine games - the team's best start - before falling to high-powered Basha, proving that something is changing.

Players have stepped into new roles - seniors Brett Chappell and AJ Snow have notably increased their scoring averages by double-digits - but it is the same group of players that have made the Lions legitimate 6A conference contenders just a season removed from a disappointing play-in loss.

The difference from a year ago, coach Mark Wood said, is simply passion and competitiveness.

"They lost a couple games in the region that cost the region championship that they learned from, with another year they’ve gotten better, but there really isn’t a difference other than that they’ve grown and are going to stay the course," he said.

That change starts with the Lions' seniors, many of whom have been part of the program since their freshman year. The class of 2021 has never seen Liberty make the official playoff bracket, having been knocked out of the play-in round twice and facing a losing season in 2018-19. That did not discourage them.

Senior guard Miles Guliford, the Lions' top scorer, said the players kept believing they would break through to more wins.

“We just stuck together. A lot of kids around transfer schools or quit or anything, but we stuck it out together and it’s paid off," Guliford said.

“The beginning of the season we knew we had a special team, and I can’t even describe how much fun we’re having right now.”

On the court, Liberty is one of the state's top shooting squads. The Lions often boast four or five of the players on the floor at a time that can hit three-pointers, which can quickly turn the tide even amid large deficits. With defenders forced to guard beyond the perimeter even against the Lion forwards, Liberty slashers and capable dribblers can find space to score inside, as well.

"Shooting, that's our weapon, something we rely on," Wood said.

Defensively, the Lions can implement a press that catches the opponent's dribblers off guard and create havoc that leads to turnovers and offensive chances on the other end. A large rotation - eleven players have appeared in each of the Lions' first ten games and a few more have made contributions in most of them - keeps everybody fresh. It also keeps the starters from over-exerting themselves for key moments down the stretch.

"When we’re pressing and playing with energy we need that," Guliford said.

There is still plenty of work for the Lions to do, though. Liberty has bowed out of the postseason in disappointing fashion in recent years. This squad does not want that to happen again.

However, a 9-1 start and a projected playoff home game in the AIA 6A rankings is a great start.

“It means that the process is working," Wood said, "and so we need to stick to it.”

The Liberty Lions (9-1) visit Hamilton (4-3) for their next game on Feb. 16.

