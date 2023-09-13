Early in the second quarter of the Liberty Lions week one matchup against the Hamilton Huskies, the Lions found themselves needing to respond after the Huskies quickly moved the ball down the field on their first drive of the quarter.

After making the first defender miss, Wilson made two more Husky defenders miss as he accelerated down the Lions sideline looking to extend the Liberty lead to 14 points. With one more defender to beat, Wilson cut once again as the defender dove at his feet and he was off to the races as he scored his second touchdown of the first half.

Lions quarterback Navi Bruzon dropped back and handed the ball off to senior running back Jon Wilson who took the ball and planted his foot into the ground as he cut back towards his own sideline.

Last season, Wilson played running back for Shadow Ridge high school in Las Vegas where he rushed for 717 yards and 12 touchdowns as the number three running back in a crowded backfield.

Wilson and his family shortly after he finished a track and field season that saw him top out at 11.2 seconds in the 100 meter dash made the move to Peoria and Liberty high school which opened him with welcomed arms.

Looking to make a splash in his first game as a Lion, Wilson rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns against one of the premier programs in both the state and the country.

Wilson after his week one performance talked about the transition from Nevada to Arizona

“the transition has been pretty good, I enjoyed everything in Nevada. It started off hard, but the environment here is amazing and they’ve welcomed me in and made me feel at home.” said Wilson.

Through three games, Wilson has also made the end zone his home as well as he has rushed for 400 yards and six touchdowns in just six quarters of play so far.

When talking about what has made contributed to his early season success, Wilson immediately acknowledged his offensive line and their contributions.

“I love my offensive line, these guys are killing it, they make lanes and I run through them, I love those guys” Wilson said.

With the early success Wilson has had coupled with the transition into a new state, he looks to be patient as he waits for programs to contact him and offer him.

“I haven’t had any coaches or schools hit me up yet, I know it’s going to take some time but I got to do what I can on the field so that they see me” said Wilson.

When asked about what he could do to gain attention from college coaches, Wilson was focused on the “We” and not just the “Me”.

“If I do my job, colleges will see. If I do what I can to keep helping my team and help us win, coaches will see.” said Wilson.

Through the first three games, Wilson has been on the Liberty sidelines cheering on his teammates and encouraging each player as they come off the field.

When asked if he could translate that energy to the next level, Wilson made it known that energy is what he loves to bring.

“On the field I can bring energy, I can do my plays and help the team in any possible way needed. Off the field I also bring that energy and try to bring people together” said Wilson.