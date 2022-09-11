Saturday night games are usually reserved for out-of-state games or for teams in lower levels, but on Saturday night a pair of 6A conference rivals met in North Peoria.





The Liberty Lions and Pinnacle Pioneers squared off in a game that was postponed from its scheduled Friday night slot due to severe weather in the West Valley.





From the first play of the game Liberty had control, as junior quarterback Navi Bruzon pulled the ball down and ran it to the end zone but would have the touchdown called back due to a holding penalty. The Lions would then march down the field capping the drive off with a Zach Wallace touchdown run from two yards out.





https://twitter.com/jacob_seliga/status/1568784167558848512?s=46&t=nf1jXun0r2HLmZSDPchlNg





On the first defensive drive, the Lions forced Pinnacle quarterback Wyatt Horton into uncomfortable situations as two screen passes to Myles Libman were blown up and a sack on third down by Keaton Stam gave the ball back to the Lions.





Within two plays of the Stam sack, Bruzon would throw a long touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Grant Brunelle to make it 13-0. Senior athlete Raneill Calvin would take the handoff on a two point conversion attempt to make it 15-0.





https://twitter.com/jacob_seliga/status/1568787469910552577?s=46&t=nf1jXun0r2HLmZSDPchlNg





The Lions defense would go back out on the next possession and Stam would intercept a pass intended for Duce Robinson. The interception set up the Lions offense for Bruzon who would connect with Prince Zombo for a 74 yard touchdown to extend the lead to 22-0.





https://twitter.com/jacob_seliga/status/1568792204013096962?s=46&t=nf1jXun0r2HLmZSDPchlNg





After a Pinnacle punt, Wallace would score for the second time in the game to grow the Lions lead to 28-0 with under a minute in the first half.





The Pioneers would start the two minute drill deep in their own territory but Horton would throw another interception, this time to Noah Quinn Hopkins of the Lions.





On the first play after the interception, Bruzon would connect once again with Zombo, this time for a 41 yard touchdown which would give the Lions a 35-0 lead at halftime.





As the Pioneers began the second half on offense, Nolan Ganter replaced Horton at quarterback. On his first possession, Ganter dropped back and threw an interception to Hopkins who came down with the 50/50 ball intended for Robinson.





https://twitter.com/jacob_seliga/status/1568806244223455233?s=46&t=nf1jXun0r2HLmZSDPchlNg





On Bruzon’s final possession before the second stringers came in, he connected with Zombo for a third time in the end zone to extend the Lions lead to 42-0.





Bruzon’s final stats for the game were 18/18 passing for 344 yards and four touchdowns.





https://twitter.com/jacob_seliga/status/1568806807799463938?s=46&t=nf1jXun0r2HLmZSDPchlNg





With a 42 point lead, the running clock started with eight minutes left in the third quarter. As the Pioneers went back out on offense, Stam would pull in his second interception of the game.

https://twitter.com/jacob_seliga/status/1568809692671135746?s=46&t=nf1jXun0r2HLmZSDPchlNg





In the fourth quarter both sides would trade touchdowns and as the clock hit zero, the Lions would come out victorious 49-7.





In week three, Liberty (2-0) travels to Colorado to face Valor Christian (2-1). Pinnacle (1-1) will host Queen Creek (1-1).





Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram



