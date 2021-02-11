ArizonaVarsity - Local football coach raising money for beloved Valley vendor

As players and coaches come and go, Derrick Moore has been a consistent voice at Arizona sporting events across decades.

Family and friends of the enthusiastic vendor, known most for his "Lemonade, lemonade, like grandma made," chant and other entertaining sales tactics at professional and college athletics in the area, say Moore is fighting an unknown illness without the benefit of medical insurance, as first reported by AZFamily.

Tyrone Preyer, the football offensive coordinator at Phoenix Trevor Browne High School and Moore's Godson, created a GoFundMe page to help the Moore family with medical expenses.

"For over 30 years , Derrick has been a fixture at sporting events throughout Arizona with his signature phrase, "LEMONADE LEMONADE LIKE GRANDMA MADE" Winning awards like Top Vendor in the MLB and getting to meet Taylor Swift backstage because of his ability to make everyone smile. Now my Godfather and huge father figure, Derrick has recently fallen very ill and due to the pandemic, Derrick has been unable to work his job and due to that he no longer holds medical insurance. Derrick has always been an amazing Husband, Father and mentor one who would always give and help those in need. Now he is the one in need. Anything you can can do to help him in this time is greatly appreciated," the page reads.

Preyer posted a tweet on Feb. 10 that had hundreds of responses overnight. Many area sports fans shared their personal stories and support for Moore.