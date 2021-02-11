ArizonaVarsity - Local football coach raising money for beloved Valley vendor

Local football coach raising money for beloved Valley vendor
As players and coaches come and go, Derrick Moore has been a consistent voice at Arizona sporting events across decades.
Family and friends of the enthusiastic vendor, known most for his "Lemonade, lemonade, like grandma made," chant and other entertaining sales tactics at professional and college athletics in the area, say Moore is fighting an unknown illness without the benefit of medical insurance, as first reported by AZFamily.
Tyrone Preyer, the football offensive coordinator at Phoenix Trevor Browne High School and Moore's Godson, created a GoFundMe page to help the Moore family with medical expenses.
"For over 30 years , Derrick has been a fixture at sporting events throughout Arizona with his signature phrase, "LEMONADE LEMONADE LIKE GRANDMA MADE" Winning awards like Top Vendor in the MLB and getting to meet Taylor Swift backstage because of his ability to make everyone smile. Now my Godfather and huge father figure, Derrick has recently fallen very ill and due to the pandemic, Derrick has been unable to work his job and due to that he no longer holds medical insurance. Derrick has always been an amazing Husband, Father and mentor one who would always give and help those in need. Now he is the one in need. Anything you can can do to help him in this time is greatly appreciated," the page reads.
Preyer posted a tweet on Feb. 10 that had hundreds of responses overnight. Many area sports fans shared their personal stories and support for Moore.
In 1989 Derrick made me to do a dance for my red rope before I could purchase it from him. He had me, and those around me howling. I’m 60 years old now and I’ve looked forward to his entertainment every year at spring training since my late 20s. I’ll be donating 💜💙♥️🙏🏻🙏🏻 @MLB— Snuzy 😴 (@RNSue3) February 11, 2021
When I was moving to AZ my mom told me about a great vendor she recalled. A few years later I’m at a Spring Training game and I heard him thinking “no shot this is the same guy my mom used to tell me about.”— Ryan Ficker (@RyanFicker) February 11, 2021
Derrick has touched generations in AZ. Please consider helping him out. https://t.co/QJroivvmYI
Preyer met Moore as a child in church and the two had an instant connection. Moore eventually agreed to become his Godfather. He even claims to have introduced Moore to his eventual wife, Renita Sanders-Moore, years back.
"Who's that? Mr. Moore? I'm going after Mr. Moore," Preyer remembers Renita saying.
Preyer describes Moore outside of the arena as 'a little timid, but always making everybody laugh like he does when he's working.' He is also known to be a loyal friend and family member.
"When my family was having some trouble a few years ago, he'd call me up and say, 'I'm coming over to play some dominoes,' and he would come over with a bunch of groceries and we'd play and he'd be so funny. That meant a lot," Preyer said.
As of reporting, the gofundme page had raised over $15,000 of its goal of $50,000 in less than 24 hours. Edit: Just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, the page had reached its $50,000 goal and was steadily climbing.
"It's amazing. He's made so many people happy, so to see them giving back means a lot. I told Renita that hopefully this money can at least make a dent," Preyer said.
Donations to Derrick Moore's GoFundMe page can be made here.
