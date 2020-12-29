ArizonaVarsity - Long Live Andrew Luberda- One Of Us

Just before 4:30 this morning, I received a text message that I'd been dreading for the last couple of days.

"Andy passed."

Andrew Luberda- a husband, a father, a friend, an east valley sportswriter, and a co-owner of this website, died alone, on a ventilator, at a hospital on the Pinal/Maricopa county line, The same county line that inspired the name for the prep sports website he had founded.

Andy Luberda loved his wife and son fiercely. When he was first hospitalized, he was days from leaving Arizona behind to join the rest of his family in Kentucky, where they'd been living for the past few months.

Many of the long, winding conversations Andy and I would have on the phone in the months of isolation created by the spread of the virus, were spent in reflection about what it means to truly be part a family. Andy and I shared a vision to make ArizonaVarsity run like a family, but both of us had had our own experiences of what a family shouldn't be, and wanted to make sure that this website and its community of contributors felt valued.

You see, Andy wanted to make us all part of his family. When he wrote a story about an athlete, like the incredible piece he put together about Gilbert alum Thayne Jackson, he didn't just move on to the next one. He cherished the opportunity to interact, and be let in. He felt the enormous responsibility of the privilege to be the one who shared the story of another. And once he wrote about you, he rooted for you. Unabashedly. Privately he worried that it made him seem like less of a "true journalist," but he knew that part of him would never change.

More than anything, Andy cherished community. He wanted desperately to belong, and believed that it was incumbent upon him to continuously prove himself to others.

I can't lie, this was one of his more frustrating characteristics.

Especially when Andy Luberda was eager to accept anyone for who they were, and was abundantly generous with his time and attention. He wholeheartedly believed in, and was constantly inspired by others. He never missed an opportunity to build someone up and make them feel seen.