Making the Climb: Raymond S. Kellis Turning the Page Toward Success

Prior to this season, the past three years for the Raymond S. Kellis Cougar football program had left the team as an afterthought at the bottom of the 5A Conference. The Cougars entered the 2021 season with 13 straight losses, one total win in their last 28 games, and a new coaching staff ready to change the culture. Ben Kullos took over as head coach of the Cougars in March after spending the previous four seasons at Mountain Ridge. While at Mountain Ridge, he observed the program’s rise back to the postseason as defensive coordinator, which included a brief stint as interim head coach in early 2019. Once at Kellis, Kullos began to build his staff which includes former Boulder Creek head coach Brandon Willard as his offensive coordinator and former Veritas Prep offensive coordinator Matt Pinnick. Kullos spoke glowingly about his coaching staff after the Cougars 42-0 victory over the West Point Dragons Friday night. “I’m so blessed to have these coaches … they’re doing a fantastic job coaching these kids,” Kullos said.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGEgdGVhbSEgVGhlIENvdWdhcnMgYWZ0ZXIgYmVpbmcgMS0y NyBpbiB0aGUgbGFzdCAzIHNlYXNvbnMsIGFyZSBub3cgNi0yIGFmdGVyIGEg NDItMCB3aW4gdG9uaWdodC4gV2hhdCBhIHR1cm5hcm91bmQgYnkgaGVhZCBj b2FjaCBCZW4gS3VsbG9zIGFuZCB0aGUgdGVhbS4gSHVnZSBnYW1lIGFnYWlu c3QgQ2FueW9uIFZpZXcgbmV4dCB3ZWVrIHdpdGggcGxheW9mZiBpbXBsaWNh dGlvbnMhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9U ZWFtQVpWP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGVh bUFaVjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0hrM3lZMkNTeEIiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IazN5WTJDU3hCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphY29i IFNlbGlnYSDwn4e18J+HtyAoQGphY29iX3NlbGlnYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYWNvYl9zZWxpZ2Evc3RhdHVzLzE0NTQzMDY2 ODg4MjgyNTIxNjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMCwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

With a new coaching staff, they quickly got to work instilling a new physical brand of football that the program had not played in years. A play style that Kullos himself credits with his players being “gritty” and “tough.” On the field, the results of the new way of play has paid off. Through eight games the Cougars have allowed only 13 points per game which is on pace for the lowest in school history. As well as having allowed seven or less points in four of their first eight games.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZmluYWwgcGxheSBvZiB0aGUgaGFsZiBpcyBhbiBJTlQgZm9y IHRoZSBDb3VnYXJzIGJ5IEJlbmphbWluIE1hZHJ1Z2EgdG8gc2VjdXJlIGEg MTYtMCBsZWFkIGhlYWRpbmcgaW50byBoYWxmdGltZSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RlYW1BWlY/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUZWFtQVpWPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vUWJlNU04blRVTCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1FiZTVN OG5UVUw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFjb2IgU2VsaWdhIPCfh7Xwn4e3IChA amFjb2Jfc2VsaWdhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ph Y29iX3NlbGlnYS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NDI4NTI1NTcxMjUyNjMzNj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Cougars know their toughest tests are ahead. The final two games on the Cougars schedule are Canyon View and Willow Canyon, two teams alongside the Cougars on the 5A conference playoff bubble Kullos knows how important the final two games of the regular season are, “We knew at the beginning of the year the region would go through those two well coached teams (Canyon View & Willow Canyon). For Kellis to fully arrive we need to work to win these next two games” If the Cougars win their final two games, it would bring the program only its second region title in school history. And would possibly bring the program its fifth ever playoff appearance. Throughout the sidelines and on social media the phrase “Make The Climb” has been associated with all things Kellis football since Kullos took over. The climb for not just the school but for himself, the players, and the coaching staff has been long and has not been without its challenges. But this Kellis team is built with the same players who experienced the 1-27 stretch, the same players who have been through two coaching staffs, the same players who have been through moments of adversity in their academic journey through high school, not just their athletic journey from online learning to the cancellation of seasons. The seniors have made their climb for four challenging years. And they’re pulling their younger teammates up with them, building a path for the future of Kellis football to follow. Nobody ever said the path to the top would be easy, but with a little belief, good coaching, and toughness it gets easier. Predicting how a season will end is never easy to do, but one thing is certain. The Kellis Cougars will continue making the climb.

