Making the Climb: Raymond S. Kellis Turning the Page Toward Success
Prior to this season, the past three years for the Raymond S. Kellis Cougar football program had left the team as an afterthought at the bottom of the 5A Conference.
The Cougars entered the 2021 season with 13 straight losses, one total win in their last 28 games, and a new coaching staff ready to change the culture.
Ben Kullos took over as head coach of the Cougars in March after spending the previous four seasons at Mountain Ridge. While at Mountain Ridge, he observed the program’s rise back to the postseason as defensive coordinator, which included a brief stint as interim head coach in early 2019.
Once at Kellis, Kullos began to build his staff which includes former Boulder Creek head coach Brandon Willard as his offensive coordinator and former Veritas Prep offensive coordinator Matt Pinnick.
Kullos spoke glowingly about his coaching staff after the Cougars 42-0 victory over the West Point Dragons Friday night.
“I’m so blessed to have these coaches … they’re doing a fantastic job coaching these kids,” Kullos said.
With a new coaching staff, they quickly got to work instilling a new physical brand of football that the program had not played in years. A play style that Kullos himself credits with his players being “gritty” and “tough.”
On the field, the results of the new way of play has paid off. Through eight games the Cougars have allowed only 13 points per game which is on pace for the lowest in school history. As well as having allowed seven or less points in four of their first eight games.
The Cougars know their toughest tests are ahead. The final two games on the Cougars schedule are Canyon View and Willow Canyon, two teams alongside the Cougars on the 5A conference playoff bubble
Kullos knows how important the final two games of the regular season are, “We knew at the beginning of the year the region would go through those two well coached teams (Canyon View & Willow Canyon). For Kellis to fully arrive we need to work to win these next two games”
If the Cougars win their final two games, it would bring the program only its second region title in school history. And would possibly bring the program its fifth ever playoff appearance.
Throughout the sidelines and on social media the phrase “Make The Climb” has been associated with all things Kellis football since Kullos took over. The climb for not just the school but for himself, the players, and the coaching staff has been long and has not been without its challenges.
But this Kellis team is built with the same players who experienced the 1-27 stretch, the same players who have been through two coaching staffs, the same players who have been through moments of adversity in their academic journey through high school, not just their athletic journey from online learning to the cancellation of seasons.
The seniors have made their climb for four challenging years. And they’re pulling their younger teammates up with them, building a path for the future of Kellis football to follow. Nobody ever said the path to the top would be easy, but with a little belief, good coaching, and toughness it gets easier.
Predicting how a season will end is never easy to do, but one thing is certain. The Kellis Cougars will continue making the climb.
