The Firebirds entered the final week of the season with a 7-2 record and were at the No. 11 position in the AIA Open rankings. Chaparral trailed Liberty, 35-30 in the closing seconds. And then, this happened. . .

Before the 2019 season began, some of us on the outside pondered the question: Would you rather be on a team that qualifies for one of the last spots in the Open Division playoffs, or be at the top of the conference bracket?

That touchdown pass from Jack Miller (who signed with Ohio State) to Sean Parker not only propelled the Firebirds to victory on the first night of November in Peoria, it had a rippling effect on the final Open standings, the 6A bracket, and the 5A bracket. CHS passed Notre Dame and Red Mountain (which both defeated lesser opponents in Week 11) along with Higley (which lost to Williams Field).

The final points couldn't have gone much closer.

8. Chaparral 17.1149

9. Williams Field 17.0527

Chaparral had proven itself as Open-worthy a week earlier in a 28-21 victory over Pinnacle (which also made the Open). The Firebirds' only regular season losses came against Hamilton and Saguaro, which were both Open teams.

"If the Open is truly recognized as the best eight teams in the state, then the goal should always be to make it there," Chaparral head coach Brent Barnes said in an e-mail interview. "We played to win our last game even knowing that would put us against Chandler the following week because that's the right way to play the game and compete."

After a week off to prepare, Chaparral faced the buzz saw that was the Chandler Wolves and fell 56-14.

As a postscript, Williams Field was the top seed in the 5A tournament and won the conference championship. Liberty, the No. 7 seed, defeated Red Mountain in overtime to claim the 6A conference crown.

"It was hard to watch the 6A playoffs knowing we could have had a chance to experience more games together and compete at ASU for a championship," Barnes said. "But whatever the system is, you just have to compete to be the best."

I'd like to say fast forward to the offseason here, but of course, this has been one unlike any other with the COVID-19 virus not only ending strength and speed workouts, but taking away the three weeks of spring football.

Chaparral has been holding Zoom meetings each week for more than a month now. It's a way to not only reconnect, but also cover some of the x's and o's and install packages that you would normally do on the field during spring ball. Like every other facet in life, you have to look at the benefits of the situation as well.

"Spending a lot of quality time with my family has been a real positive," Barnes said. "I have two boys (ages 9 and 5), so they're at great ages to be able to hit pause with."

Looking ahead to the 2020 season (we're optimistic around here), Chaparral will have a new signal caller to replace Miller and that will be Brayten Silbor. Silbor, who will be a junior, started one game his freshman year and four last season. He did a great job in those five starts, completing 97 passes (at a 63 percent clip) and threw 11 touchdown passes.

"He's extremely talented and has to be considered at the top of his class at that position," Barnes said. "The experience he gained will help tremendously and I think that will show early in the season. He has a great demeanor and poise, and now also has a good command and understanding of what we do offensively."

Silbor won't have to do everything himself as the 'Birds return running back Jared Williams, who rushed for 1,034 yards and 21 TDs in his junior season (plus four receiving touchdowns). His high game was a 219-yard effort in a 62-17 win over Mountain Ridge.

