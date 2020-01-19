Mid Season 5A Individual Awards
We are right about at the halfway point of the season. Most have 8 games left.
A lot can change from now to the end of the season but here is the mid season awards.
We move onto the 5A Conference.
Player of the Year:
Leader--DaRon Holmes (Millennium)
Others:
Dominic Gonzalez (Ironwood)
Terrence Green (Carl Hayden)
Tanner Mayer (Sunrise Mountain)
Coach of the Year:
Leader—Ty Amundson (Millennium)
Others:
Jordan Augustine (Ironwood)
Jay Caserio (Gilbert)
Zach Washut (Cactus Shadows)
Breakout Player of the Year:
Leader–Anthony Giliberto (Paradise Valley)
Others:
Robby Devries (Millennium)
Lareon Ginnis (South Mountain)
Zion Johnson (Camelback)
Zeke Thompkins (Apollo)
Jaylen Wesley (McClintock)
Underclassman of the Year:
Leader—Jaylen Wesley (McClintock)
Others:
Oakland Fort (Sunnyslope)
Isaac Garcia (Cholla)
Lareon Ginnis (South Mountain)
Trenten Lavender (Centennial)
Ahamed Mohamed (Apollo)
Croix Sweeney (Horizon)
Pike Tancil (Willow Canyon)
Defensive Player of the Year:
Leader—DaRon Holmes (Millennium)
Others:
Anthony Giliberto (Paradise Valley)
Terrence Green (Carl Hayden)
Trent Hudgens (Ironwood)
Sunday John (Willow Canyon)