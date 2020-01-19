News More News
Mid Season 5A Individual Awards

Pictured is DaRon Holmes from Millennium.
Gregg Rosenberg • ArizonaVarsity
Lead Basketball Analyst

We are right about at the halfway point of the season. Most have 8 games left.

A lot can change from now to the end of the season but here is the mid season awards.


We move onto the 5A Conference.

Player of the Year:

Leader--DaRon Holmes (Millennium)


Others:

Dominic Gonzalez (Ironwood)

Terrence Green (Carl Hayden)

Tanner Mayer (Sunrise Mountain)


Coach of the Year:

Leader—Ty Amundson (Millennium)


Others:

Jordan Augustine (Ironwood)

Jay Caserio (Gilbert)

Zach Washut (Cactus Shadows)


Breakout Player of the Year:

Leader–Anthony Giliberto (Paradise Valley)


Others:

Robby Devries (Millennium)

Lareon Ginnis (South Mountain)

Zion Johnson (Camelback)

Zeke Thompkins (Apollo)

Jaylen Wesley (McClintock)


Underclassman of the Year:

Leader—Jaylen Wesley (McClintock)


Others:

Oakland Fort (Sunnyslope)

Isaac Garcia (Cholla)

Lareon Ginnis (South Mountain)

Trenten Lavender (Centennial)

Ahamed Mohamed (Apollo)

Croix Sweeney (Horizon)

Pike Tancil (Willow Canyon)


Defensive Player of the Year:

Leader—DaRon Holmes (Millennium)


Others:

Anthony Giliberto (Paradise Valley)

Terrence Green (Carl Hayden)

Trent Hudgens (Ironwood)

Sunday John (Willow Canyon)

