We are right about at the halfway point of the season. Most have 8-10 games left.

A lot can change from now to the end of the season but here is the mid season awards.





We start with the 6A Conference.





Player of the Year:

Leader--Dayton Harris (Skyline)





Others:

Duke Brennan (Perry)

Osasere Ighodaro (Desert Vista)

Trenton McLaughlin (Basha)





Coach of the Year:

Leader--Todd Fazio (Highland)





Others:

James Capriotti (Skyline)

Gino Crump (Desert Vista)

Doug Harris (Hamilton)

Greg Ream (Desert Ridge)





Breakout Player of the Year:

Leader--Duke Brennan (Perry)





Others:

Stone Braveheart (Kofa)

Steven Cervantes (Mesa)

Nahshon Harper (La Joya)

Kaden Luna (Tucson)

Nicholas Riley (Chandler)

Tyrese Rogers (Boulder Creek)





Underclassman of the Year:

Leader—Desean Lecque (Desert Vista)





Others:

Dylan Anderson (Perry)

Mark Brown (Mountain Pointe)

Dominic Capriotti (Skyline)

Aadem Isai (Valley Vista)

Mekhi Mason (Chandler)

Landon Schumaker (Basha)

Raydon Thorson (Queen Creek)

Tru Washington (Chavez)





Defensive Player of the Year:

Leader—Osasere Ighodaro (Desert Vista)





Others:

Nahshon Harper (La Joya)

Dayton Harris (Skyline)

Jorden Josephs (Chaparral)

Malik Mack (Desert Vista)

Tanner Poeschl (Skyline)

Zeroue Williams (Mountain Pointe)